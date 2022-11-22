Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
How to Become an Artificial Intelligence Engineer: A Beginner’s Guide
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Artificial intelligence applications are increasing rapidly as many enterprises look to automate as many tasks as possible to increase productivity and efficiency and save time. Consequently, the demand for AI engineers is at an all-time high.
Disparities in advanced math and science skills begin by kindergarten
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Racial and ethnic disparities in advanced math and science skills occur far earlier in the U.S. than previously known. Our new study finds that 13% of white students and 16% of Asian students display advanced math skills by kindergarten. The contrasting percentage for both Black and Hispanic students is 4%.
Computer and Information Sciences degrees are the most loved among recent grads
The big picture: Selecting a career path is arguably the biggest decision a young person will face up to that point in their life, and most don't get it right out of the gate. Among those that choose college, roughly four out of five end up changing their major at least once according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Even students that stick with it and cross the finish line can regret their choice in hindsight.
Futurism
Companies Already Investing in Tech to Scan Employees’ Brains
It's no secret that a lot of bosses out there would love to get inside their employees' heads. And now, perhaps unfortunately for said employees, they might be starting to actually do so. A number of companies have cropped up in recent years offering employers mind-reading devices for their workforce....
globalspec.com
8 impossible things: Report identifies research priorities at the intersection of biology and engineering
The Engineering Research Visioning Alliance (ERVA), a U.S. National Science Foundation-funded initiative, released a report identifying engineering research priorities that merge breakthroughs in biology with engineering. To envision a future with solutions for improved mobility, health and other societal benefits, the report uses “8 Impossible Things” as ideal scenarios that may become possible through engineering research. Each “impossible thing” is a future vision positively impacted through bold new research — and subsequent innovation — at the intersection of biology and engineering.
worleygig.com
10 Most Amazing College Campus Buildings in the World
When it comes to feeling proud of an educational facility, campus buildings worldwide play an essential role. Some campus buildings are quite ancient and are easily recognized by taking a quick look at a photograph, while others are relatively unknown to most people. One can encounter true architectural beauty or discover unusual technological innovation on campuses located in a mountainous, picturesque area.
myscience.org
They manage to acoustically control individual photons integrated into a chip for quantum technologies applications
An international research team in which the Institute of Materials Science of the University of Valencia (ICMUV) participates has managed to control individual photons integrated into a chip with great precision aiming at applications in quantum acoustic technologies or integrated photonic networks. The method, carried out using nanoscale sound waves, will be a step forward on the path to hybrid quantum technologies. The finding was published in the journal Nature Communications.
medtechdive.com
How wearable devices with skin-like stretchability may pave way for better health tracking
The U.S. Department of Energy has collaborated on the development of a wearable with skin-like stretchability to capture health signals. Writing in the journal Matter, researchers describe the creation of a flexible semiconductor that enables the electronic components of the device to work when it is stretched. An artificial intelligence-enabled...
