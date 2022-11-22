Read full article on original website
The Best Ramen in NYC
Yes, you can technically cook ramen at home in three to four minutes, but slurping some broth that takes hours—even days—to make is a whole different experience. New kinds of ramen seem to be popping up in the city each week, made with everything from brisket and Wagyu beef to bone marrow and black garlic oil. Save those instant noodles in your pantry for the next time you forget to buy groceries, and head to one of these places for an exceptional bowl of soup that you couldn't make yourself.
Shinka Ramen & Sake Bar
Tucked away inside the Wyndham Garden Chinatown hotel, this place isn’t the easiest to find, but that’s good (for you) because it keeps the crowds away. Stop by for a bowl of Shinka’s bone marrow ramen with murky, beefy broth. It comes with well-marbled slices of brisket, tons of garlic chips, discs of daikon, and a big bone sawed in half so you can scoop out all the marrow. If you want some small bites, get the crawfish salad in a wonton taco shell or pork belly bao (one of the best in the city). The space looks like a small sports bar with only a few high tops and TVs, and you can order anything from the connected beer garden or taqueria in case you want BBQ wings or birria tacos with your ramen.
Saikai Ramen Bar
Tucked inside a strip mall along Western Ave. in Koreatown, this sleek, modern ramen bar has six different ramen on the menu, but the one you want is the spicy shoyu tonkotsu. For those who fear the heat, know it’s more rich than spicy, filled with a decadent pork broth that’s been simmered for 24 hours. The noodles have a nice chew and the thick slabs of pork belly chashu floating on top basically melt the second they hit your mouth. Round out your meal with their equally excellent shrimp katsu sandwich and a pint of crisp Japanese craft beer.
The Best Restaurants At John F. Kennedy Airport
Somehow, John F. Kennedy International Airport is now kind of worse than its Queens neighbor, LaGuardia—imagine saying that to a New Yorker a few years ago. And while there are still excellent things to eat, because of the constant construction, there’s a lot to navigate. Terminals 1, 2,...
Smyth Tavern
This restaurant is from the team behind Lure Fishbar, which has one of the best burgers in the city. So it’s no surprise that the burger at Smyth Tavern, with its bacon onion jam mixed with melty American cheese, is something you’ll want to tell your friends about. However, not much else here is worth mentioning. Sliders made with deep-fried branzino have no detectable salt and taste too fishy, and the veal chop milanese is overcooked, dry, and equally as bland. The mafaldine with uni butter and lobster should be an easy win, but it’s borderline inedible due to all the overpowering lemon juice squeezed into it. This restaurant is convenient if you’re staying at the adjacent Smyth Tribeca Hotel. But unless there’s a blizzard or a hurricane, we suggest venturing out and hitting up one of the many better spots in the neighborhood.
Pen 'n' Coop
Despite Pen n’ Coop’s insistence on describing themselves as an “Italian street food meets NYC deli” concept, this vendor in Chelsea food hall Olly Olly Market isn’t reinventing the wheel. They’re just a solid sandwich shop that deals in rotisserie chicken and porchetta, with a couple vegetarian options thrown in. The Mr. Cooper sandwich does a good job with the classic combo of pesto, burrata, roasted red peppers, and decently moist chicken on a crusty roll, but it could use a bit more meat.
Pizza Friendly Pizza
Pizza Friendly Pizza is a Sicilian slice shop from Chicago with a New York outpost in Chelsea food hall Olly Olly Market. They do their best to woo you by putting all of their thick, bready pizzas on display under a glass case in front, and all of the pies seem intriguing enough. You’ll see one with white anchovies on a ton of greens and another with acorn squash and goat cheese. But all of the pizzas taste strangely similar, overpowered by the sweet red pizza sauce. Also, they come out pretty dry after reheating.
The Best Restaurants At LaGuardia Airport
If you had told someone 10 years ago that LaGuardia was New York City’s best airport, they would have laughed. Yet, LaGuardia is the best airport in the New York area now, with billions of dollars being poured into LGA’s B and C terminals to build new restaurants and massive windows that let in tons of natural light. Terminal A is the airport’s kind-of-ugly step-sister in comparison, but in its defense, it is a historic site.
The Best Restaurants At Newark Liberty International Airport
Newark Liberty International Airport has three main terminals: A, B, and C. Terminal A’s much-talked-about renovation isn’t open yet, so the available food offerings will be pretty bleak until then. Terminal B is a bit better with decent grab-and-go pizzas that don't taste like cardboard, but Terminal C is the golden child of the trio with tons of excellent sit-down restaurants where you can order anything from tender chicken shawarma drumsticks to bluefin crudo.
Casa Tua
Casa Tua is an upscale Italian restaurant inside a boutique hotel in South Beach. It’s one of those places full of anniversary celebrations, tourists looking for a fancy night out in South Beach, and a smattering of regulars who won’t flinch at the aggressive price points. Why are they all here? Well, it’s not for the food, which is average, and doesn’t taste underseasoned so much as not seasoned whatsoever. No, this is just one of those fancy places with enough name recognition to suck folks in like a black hole that needs more salt. The one thing Casa Tua really does have going for it is its very pretty outdoor seating. But you can’t reserve one of those tables—they are first come, first served and get snatched up fast, mostly by parties of four or more. If you’re here on a date, you’re likely to get stuck in the claustrophobic dining room. It’s a living room-esque space where you’ll be forced to look jealously at people being all romantic outside while you prod at a massive veal parm covered with grocery store-caliber shredded mozzarella.
