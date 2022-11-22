Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - It was a return to normal in Wapakoneta Thursday afternoon, as people could gather in person once again at the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. The last time that they were able to have people eat inside was in 2019 and around 400 residents were glad to eat some of their Thanksgiving favorites together. They also had carry-outs, like they have been doing for the past two years because of the pandemic. The dinner is hosted by Wapakoneta churches and sponsored by local businesses, and it gave people the chance for some fellowship on Thanksgiving.

