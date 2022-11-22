Read full article on original website
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo finished with double-doubles and No. 14 Arizona shot nearly 80% in the second half to beat Cincinnati 101-93, closing out the first day of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. Tubelis finished with 30 points on 12-of-18 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for Arizona (4-0). Ballo matched his career high with 21 points. Ballo sank 8 of 11 shots from the floor but just 5 of 10 at the free-throw line. The 7-footer added 10 rebounds. Cincinnati (3-2) stayed in the game by sinking 13 of 19 shots from 3-point range in the second half. Nolley scored 23 of his career-high 33 points after intermission for Cincinnati.
In-person dining returns for the 2022 Wapakoneta Community Thanksgiving Dinner
Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - It was a return to normal in Wapakoneta Thursday afternoon, as people could gather in person once again at the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. The last time that they were able to have people eat inside was in 2019 and around 400 residents were glad to eat some of their Thanksgiving favorites together. They also had carry-outs, like they have been doing for the past two years because of the pandemic. The dinner is hosted by Wapakoneta churches and sponsored by local businesses, and it gave people the chance for some fellowship on Thanksgiving.
