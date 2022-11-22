Read full article on original website
Related
lite987whop.com
About 1,250 participate in 21st Hopkinsville Turkey Trot
About 1,250 runners, joggers and walkers made their way to downtown Hopkinsville Thanksgiving Day morning for the 21st Annual Turkey Trot. There was ideal weather for the event that Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says has become a community tradition that continues to grow. Many families make the Turkey...
lite987whop.com
Pioneers continue long tradition of handing out hot Thanksgiving dinners
Pioneers, Inc. continued a tradition nearly four decades long Thanksgiving Day by handing out hundreds of hot Thanksgiving dinner plates to anyone who needed one in front of its headquarters on North Main Street in Hopkinsville. William Brown coordinates the event that began in 1984 and says it’s just a...
lite987whop.com
Pioneers, Inc. to offer free Thanksgiving meals again Thursday
Pioneers, Inc. is continuing a tradition nearly four decades long this Thanksgiving, as they will be handing out free Thanksgiving dinners to anyone who needs one. William Brown is the coordinator of the annual effort and says it’s all about being a good neighbor. He says they’ll be handing...
lite987whop.com
Christian County outdoor burn ban remains in effect
You can’t spend your time off this week burning trash or debris in Christian County, as the outdoor burn ban remains in effect due to the ongoing drought. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says volunteer fire departments have been busy responding to fires and that ban remains in place until enough rain falls in the area to make conditions safer.
lite987whop.com
All lanes of traffic open again for the weekend on I-24 in Christian County
Travelers on I-24 in Christian County will be pleased to see two lanes of travel again in each direction for the Thanksgiving travel period. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says all four lanes are back open again after months of construction-related closures and congestion between the 86 mile marker and state line, but its only temporary, as lane closures will return Monday to allow for work in the median.
lite987whop.com
Mitchell retiring from Todd County Road Department, Stokes to replace him
Todd County Road Department Superintendent Eddie Mitchell is retiring and fiscal court has chosen his successor. Mitchell has been at the road department for 16 years, including the last 13 as superintendent. He says there have been many improvements during that time, including equipment upgrades and purchases. The department is...
lite987whop.com
Several arrested following Madisonville investigation
An investigation Tuesday in Madisonville led to the arrests of several suspects, including three for drug trafficking. A news release says the Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/Narcotics Unit received information that a wanted fugitive, 29-year old Zackarius Franklin of Madisonville, was at an apartment on North Seminary Street and a search warrant was obtained.
lite987whop.com
Bond modification granted for elder abuse murder suspect
A motion for bond modification was approved for Ann Harrison—the woman charged with murder in relation to the death of an elderly victim—Wednesday in Christian Circuit Court. The decision came after arguments from both the defense and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, with Harrison’s lawyers contending that she had...
lite987whop.com
Dawson Springs woman killed in accident
A Dawson Springs woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in a single vehicle accident near Hanson. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office investigated and says it happened about 1:15 p.m. on Hanson Road near Jones Road. The driver, 33-year old Cheara Scott of Dawson Springs, was transported to Baptist Health Hospital,...
lite987whop.com
Preliminary hearing waived for suspect in I-24 collision assault case
A preliminary hearing was waived and release was granted to the man now charged with assault and three counts of wanton endangerment in relation to a collision on I-24 in August. Twenty-six-year-old Nickolas Lack of Fort Campbell reportedly had been westbound off the travel portion of the highway near the...
Comments / 0