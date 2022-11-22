ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima Herald Republic

WA 'Voice' contestant is kicked off without a sound. Fans react to the silent elimination

Nov. 2—Washington state's contestant on "The Voice" was quietly eliminated from the singing competition show on Tuesday, Nov. 1 during the knockout rounds. After Jaeden Luke, a 22-year-old contestant from Bothell, received high praise during the show's blind auditions, he chose to be a part of Blake Shelton's team. During the battle rounds in October, Luke lost his battle and was almost eliminated, but Camila Cabello quickly convinced him to join her team.
WASHINGTON STATE
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
OK! Magazine

Camila Cabello Booed On 'The Voice' After Shading Fellow Judge Blake Shelton

Newly-minted The Voice Judge Camila Cabello sparked controversy on the latest installment of the long-running competition series this week, facing a round of audience boos after throwing some shade at longtime panelist Blake Shelton. It all started on Monday, October 24, when the 25-year-old singer offered critiques for contestant Sasha...
Popculture

Reba McEntire Reveals Unfortunate Health Update, Concerts Dates Postponed

Reba McEntire was forced to postpone several upcoming concert dates due to some concerning health issues. According to CNN, the 67-year-old country music legend issued a statement on social media revealing that she is postponing her concerts scheduled for this weekend. "My doctor has advised me to go on vocal...
COLUMBUS, OH
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
epicstream.com

Jay Leno Net Worth: How Rich is the Former The Tonight Show Host Today?

Jay Leno is probably one of the wealthiest stand-up comedians and TV hosts today, with hundreds of millions of net worth. He's best known for the now-debunk The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and his extensive car collection. Table of contents. So, where is he today, and how much net...
Parade

Michael J. Fox Gushes Over Wife Ahead of Major Wedding Anniversary

As Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan count down the days to their 35th wedding anniversary next July, Fox couldn't stop gushing over Pollan in a new interview. The two are putting on a charity gala called A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's on Oct. 29, and Fox spoke with ET about the event.
Us Weekly

Everything Alan Jackson Has Said About His Battle With Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease

Country superstar Alan Jackson has been battling Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease for more than a decade, but he didn't go public with his diagnosis until September 2021. "I have this neuropathy and neurological disease," the Country Music Hall of Fame member explained during a Today show interview at the time. "It's genetic that I inherited from my […]

