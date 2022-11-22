Nov. 2—Washington state's contestant on "The Voice" was quietly eliminated from the singing competition show on Tuesday, Nov. 1 during the knockout rounds. After Jaeden Luke, a 22-year-old contestant from Bothell, received high praise during the show's blind auditions, he chose to be a part of Blake Shelton's team. During the battle rounds in October, Luke lost his battle and was almost eliminated, but Camila Cabello quickly convinced him to join her team.

