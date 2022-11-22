Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
WA 'Voice' contestant is kicked off without a sound. Fans react to the silent elimination
Nov. 2—Washington state's contestant on "The Voice" was quietly eliminated from the singing competition show on Tuesday, Nov. 1 during the knockout rounds. After Jaeden Luke, a 22-year-old contestant from Bothell, received high praise during the show's blind auditions, he chose to be a part of Blake Shelton's team. During the battle rounds in October, Luke lost his battle and was almost eliminated, but Camila Cabello quickly convinced him to join her team.
Ok Magazine
Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'
Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Camila Cabello Booed On 'The Voice' After Shading Fellow Judge Blake Shelton
Newly-minted The Voice Judge Camila Cabello sparked controversy on the latest installment of the long-running competition series this week, facing a round of audience boos after throwing some shade at longtime panelist Blake Shelton. It all started on Monday, October 24, when the 25-year-old singer offered critiques for contestant Sasha...
womansday.com
See 'The Voice' Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton "Stabs Her in the Back"
In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer...
Popculture
Reba McEntire Reveals Unfortunate Health Update, Concerts Dates Postponed
Reba McEntire was forced to postpone several upcoming concert dates due to some concerning health issues. According to CNN, the 67-year-old country music legend issued a statement on social media revealing that she is postponing her concerts scheduled for this weekend. "My doctor has advised me to go on vocal...
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
epicstream.com
Jay Leno Net Worth: How Rich is the Former The Tonight Show Host Today?
Jay Leno is probably one of the wealthiest stand-up comedians and TV hosts today, with hundreds of millions of net worth. He's best known for the now-debunk The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and his extensive car collection. Table of contents. So, where is he today, and how much net...
Not Having It! Ryan Seacrest Shuts Down Intimate Question From Kelly Ripa About Girlfriend Aubrey Paige
Ryan Seacrest was put on the spot when Kelly Ripa asked a particularly intimate question about his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige. During the Monday, November 7, broadcast of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the American Idol host was telling a story about how he and his 24-year-old partner stayed with his parents over the weekend.
Kelly Clarkson Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Talk Show And Fans Are Going Crazy
It’s just been announced that The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for two more seasons, meaning we will have the hit daytime talk show on our screens until at least 2025! How exciting!. The Kelly Clarkson Show Is Renewed Until 2025. NBCUniversal Syndication Studios issued a statement about...
Michael J. Fox Gushes Over Wife Ahead of Major Wedding Anniversary
As Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan count down the days to their 35th wedding anniversary next July, Fox couldn't stop gushing over Pollan in a new interview. The two are putting on a charity gala called A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's on Oct. 29, and Fox spoke with ET about the event.
Toni Tennille Shares Her Last Moments With The Late Daryl Dragon
In recent years, Toni Tennille has stayed out of the spotlight and lived a quiet life in Arizona. Now, she has decided to say yes to a new opportunity to lead the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center production of Hello, Dolly! She’s talking about the show and her late ex-husband and music partner Daryl Dragon.
Everything Alan Jackson Has Said About His Battle With Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease
Country superstar Alan Jackson has been battling Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease for more than a decade, but he didn't go public with his diagnosis until September 2021. "I have this neuropathy and neurological disease," the Country Music Hall of Fame member explained during a Today show interview at the time. "It's genetic that I inherited from my […]
Marisa Tomei says she was on 'Seinfeld' because Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David liked the sound of her name
Marisa Tomei appears as a love interest for George Costanza in season seven of "Seinfeld." The Oscar-winning actress says she was cast because Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David loved her name. Tomei plays a version of herself on the show with a thing for "funny, quirky, bald men." Marisa Tomei...
Elvis Presley Had a 6-Word Ritual He Performed Every Day With His Inner Circle in His Graceland Bedroom
Elvis Presley prayed for protection with a six-word ritual he performed every night alongside his inner circle in his Graceland bedroom.
These ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Are Married — To Each Other
'DWTS' has helped facilitate many relationships over the years. These 'DWTS' pros are married to others who perform on the same stage.
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Absolutely Lost It Over This ‘Flirty’ Moment Between Danny and Baez
What do we have here Blue Bloods fans when it comes to some real energy between Danny Reagan and Maria... The post ‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Absolutely Lost It Over This ‘Flirty’ Moment Between Danny and Baez appeared first on Outsider.
Kathy Griffin Says 'News Isn't Great' About Voice After Cancer Surgery
"How do I get people to just deal with this being my new voice?" Griffin said in a video posted on TikTok
Stevie Nicks Said Lindsey Buckingham ‘Disappeared From [Her] Life’ After They First Met
Stevie Nicks opened up about when she first met Lindsey Buckingham, years before they joined Fleetwood Mac together.
LOOK: Carrie Underwood Brings the Whole Family Along for Incredible NASA Tour in Houston
Carrie Underwood recently took a break from her Denim & Rhinestone tour to explore NASA’s Texas headquarters with her family. The tour brought the country music star to Austin and Houston this week, which meant she was right next to Two Independence Square, which is the site of the administration’s main operations.
Mariah Carey Ripped for ‘Blatant Lip-Syncing’ on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Mariah Carey has become a holiday tradition over the years. The first few notes of the songstress’s All I Want For Christmas Is You seems to be universally known. Some love it…some hate it. Few would argue, however, that this tune is a big part of the Christmas season these days.
