Salvation Army Red Kettle fundraising campaign kicks off
People will soon hear the sounds of bells in the air at local businesses, as the Red Kettle campaign with the Salvation Army kicks off right after Thanksgiving. A kick-off event was held Tuesday afternoon with a joint meeting of the Hopkinsville Kiwanis and Rotary Clubs, which included friendly competition, the singing of Christmas carols, games and the spirit of giving. Salvation Army Lt. Lindsey Galabeas says they have a high fundraising goal this year—$112,000—and every bit of it goes back into helping those most in need in this community.
Greg Baker
(Age 54, of Crofton) Celebration of Life service will be Saturday November 26th at 2pm at the Baker Farm in Crofton. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mitchell retiring from Todd County Road Department, Stokes to replace him
Todd County Road Department Superintendent Eddie Mitchell is retiring and fiscal court has chosen his successor. Mitchell has been at the road department for 16 years, including the last 13 as superintendent. He says there have been many improvements during that time, including equipment upgrades and purchases. The department is...
Robbery reported on Walnut Street
Hopkinsville police are investigating the report of a robbery from Monday morning on Walnut Street. The adult female victim told Hopkinsville police a suspect grabbed her in the 1700 block of Walnut a few minutes after 10 a.m. and used force to take her cell phone and wallet. No arrest...
Bates re-appointed to Bar Association Board of Governors
Kenneth Bates of Hopkinsville has been re-appointed to the Kentucky Bar Association Board of Governors. His second two-year term begins January 1, 2023, according to the official order signed by Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton. Bates is a former Christian Fiscal Court magistrate and has also hosted a gospel music...
Several arrested following Madisonville investigation
An investigation Tuesday in Madisonville led to the arrests of several suspects, including three for drug trafficking. A news release says the Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/Narcotics Unit received information that a wanted fugitive, 29-year old Zackarius Franklin of Madisonville, was at an apartment on North Seminary Street and a search warrant was obtained.
Bond modification granted for elder abuse murder suspect
A motion for bond modification was approved for Ann Harrison—the woman charged with murder in relation to the death of an elderly victim—Wednesday in Christian Circuit Court. The decision came after arguments from both the defense and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, with Harrison’s lawyers contending that she had...
LG Chem bringing 860 new jobs to Clarksville with $3.2 billion investment
Another 860 new jobs are coming to Clarksville, as LG Chem has announced plans for a $3.2 billion investment to establish a new cathode manufacturing facility, which will support the electric vehicle battery value-chain in the U.S. Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council officials say the facility will be the largest...
High speed pursuit ends with arrest
A high speed pursuit Sunday night ended with the arrest of a Hopkinsville man on multiple charges. A Christian County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop 29-year old Andrew Scott of Hopkinsville on West Seventh Street for not having a license plate, but he allegedly kept driving and reached speeds of 95 mph near Edgewood Baptist Church on Cadiz Road.
