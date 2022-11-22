ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wrestlinginc.com

Ricky Steamboat Breaks Down How He Developed In-Ring Style

Ricky Steamboat is reflecting on his famed "chameleon" style of wrestling ahead of his long-anticipated in-ring return this Sunday night. In an exclusive new interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Steamboat discussed his career, and his upcoming match teaming with FTR and recounted how he first developed his hybrid style of in-ring work.
PWMania

Bret Hart Reacts to Ricky Steamboat’s Return to the Ring

Bret Hart has weighed in on fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat’s return to the ring, as Steamboat will team with FTR to face Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and an unknown partner at the Big Time Wrestling event on Sunday, November 27. “The Hitman” praised the legendary pro...
PWMania

Mick Foley Explains Why His Wife Was Not Allowed Backstage in WWE in 1996

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently discussed a variety of topics on his Foley is Pod podcast, including the 1996 edict of no wives or girlfriends backstage at WWE events. Here are the highlights:. The first time he brought his kids backstage at a WWE show:. “She didn’t feel...
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star Calls Out Brock Lesnar For 'One More Match'

There's still a score to be settled between Brock Lesnar and one of his biggest rivals. In a recent interview with NBC Boston ahead of WWE's Survivor Series pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley opened up about his loss to Lesnar at WWE's recent Crown Jewel event and said "there's one more match that we need to have."
itrwrestling.com

Another AEW Star Has Been Added To The Great Muta’s Retirement Match

It has been revealed that an AEW star will be heading to Pro Wrestling Noah in January to tag with Sting and The Great Muta in the legendary Japanese wrestler’s retirement match. Earlier this year, The Great Muta, also known as Keiji Muto, announced his intentions to retire from...
itrwrestling.com

Tony Khan Hails AEW Star As “The Future Of Pro Wrestling”

While there are a number of pro wrestlers who are at their peak right now, and pushing the boundaries of the profession, fans are always looking for what’s next. Whether that’s a new star to burst onto the scene, or a current name to breakthrough to main event level. Interestingly, Tony Khan believes he already has that man.
ringsidenews.com

Vince McMahon Made Sgt. Slaughter Miss 6 WrestleMania Events In A Row

Sgt. Slaughter was one of the most controversial superstars during the Golden age of wrestling. The G.I Joe gimmick of Sgt. Slaughter portrayed was also considered a cross-over success. However, there was a time that Vince McMahon made him miss multiple WrestleMania shows and Sgt. Slaughter remembers that vividly. Vince...
sporf.com

WWE Superstar set to return in December for one last match

Former WWE superstar and current backstage producer, Jamie Noble, will take to the ring one last time before he says goodbye to the sport forever. The ex-Cruiserweight Champion initially retired from the craft in 2009 due to the cumulative effect of a plethora of injuries. However, he returned to live...
wrestlinginc.com

Kerry Morton On 'Family Business,' Storytelling Wrestling, Communication With WWE, Tyrus As Champion & More - Exclusive

Kerry Morton has a lot to prove in pro wrestling and it doesn't just stop within the ropes. Being the son of the legendary Ricky Morton, Kerry has a lot of legacy to carry on his back; he recently started to etch his own legacy in the National Wrestling Alliance as the new Junior Heavyweight Champion, a title he just secured at the Hard Times 3 PPV. Morton has tagged with his father countless times in the ring, but Hard Times began a path for the 21-year-old to showcase his ability as a singles star.
wrestlinginc.com

Renee Paquette Is Candid About Jon Moxley's Post-Shield WWE Run

When it comes to modern-day professional wrestling stables, there aren't too many that garner more attention than The Shield. When they went their separate ways, Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose), Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins became singles stars in their own right. However, it wasn't always so rosy for Moxley in WWE following his days with the Shield. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," AEW personality and his wife Renee Paquette discussed the Mox she got to know post-Shield.
ComicBook

Ric Flair Names Three All-Time WWE Legends Who Will Appear in His New Documentary

Ric Flair has a new documentary on the way from WWE and sports reporter Tom Rinaldi. "The Nature Boy" took to his To Be The Man Podcast this week to offer up some more details on the film, including confirmation that Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker and Steve Austin will all be featured — "I'm thankful because the reason I'm throwing this in is because Steve is in it a lot. Taker is in it a lot. Shawn's in it a lot. Megan is in it a lot. Ashley, Post Malone, Stephan A. Smith. It is the most accurate depiction of my life ever imagined put together. It took two hours, but I swear to God, I sat there and watched it and I just, I cried, laughed, cried, laughed, but it's so spot on."
stillrealtous.com

WWE Changes Raw Star’s Name Again

Over the last few months WWE has been making some changes and bringing former stars back to the company such as Mia Yim. When Mia Yim first returned The O.C. called her Michin, but said that it was a nickname. However, WWE took things one step further on Monday when they officially changed Mia Yim’s name to Michin on their website.
wrestlinginc.com

Sgt. Slaughter Has Theory About Vince McMahon's WWE Involvement

The whereabouts of Vince McMahon – specifically, regarding the leadership of WWE – continue to generate speculation. A new theory on whether McMahon has permanently exited the company was raised by Sgt. Slaughter in a "Sportskeeda Wrestling" interview. "Well, I feel that he's still there," Slaughter said. "There's...
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Cardona On If WWE Fans Would Know Him By His Real Name

When Shakespeare wrote the words "What's in a name?", he could not have imagined the moniker mayhem that often permeates professional wrestling as athletes switch names among promotions. Matt Cardona is no stranger to this struggle. Cardona's recent talk about a possible return to WWE has raised speculation on how...

