Ric Flair has a new documentary on the way from WWE and sports reporter Tom Rinaldi. "The Nature Boy" took to his To Be The Man Podcast this week to offer up some more details on the film, including confirmation that Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker and Steve Austin will all be featured — "I'm thankful because the reason I'm throwing this in is because Steve is in it a lot. Taker is in it a lot. Shawn's in it a lot. Megan is in it a lot. Ashley, Post Malone, Stephan A. Smith. It is the most accurate depiction of my life ever imagined put together. It took two hours, but I swear to God, I sat there and watched it and I just, I cried, laughed, cried, laughed, but it's so spot on."

2 DAYS AGO