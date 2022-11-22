Read full article on original website
Start your Cyber Monday shopping now with these early deals
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What early deals for Cyber Monday are best? Although Black Friday already feels like a distant memory, that doesn’t mean the deals have come to an end. They haven’t even slowed down. In fact, with Cyber Monday happening tomorrow, the sales are actually ramping up. If you […]
9to5Mac
Decluttr’s Black Friday Sale lets you save $100’s on refurbished Apple devices & more
Black Friday is always a great opportunity to save on new tech, and you can enjoy even bigger savings by opting for refurbished products. Buying refurbs is also better for the environment, making it a smart choice for the planet as well as your pocket. You probably already know Decluttr...
9to5Mac
Best Cyber Monday 2022 Apple Deals: AirPods Pro 2 $200, iPhone 14 cases, MagSafe gear, more
Cyber Monday is now here at 9to5Mac, and our team over at 9to5Toys has been working around the clock to bring you all of the best deals. Through Thanksgiving week, we’ll be delivering all of the most notable markdowns on Apple devices, home goods, fashion, and much more. As always, the major players will be center stage this week, with Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and many others offering up notable deals. Head below for the best Cyber Monday 2022 Apple deals and more.
9to5Mac
Check out some great Black Friday deals on BLUETTI’s portable power stations
With Black Friday coming up, BLUETTI – a company specializing in energy storage products – has announced some great deals on its power stations. In addition, BLUETTI is also offering exclusive giveaways, mystery boxes, and lucky draws. This might be the best time to equip your home with an energy storage station so that you won’t have to deal with any power outages during the holidays.
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Happy Hour 409: iPhone 15 rumors, HomeKit Secure Video, Apple Black Friday
IPhone 15 rumors are in full force; titanium redesign perchance? Zac and Benjamin talk about this year’s Apple holiday ad, the latest developments in the Twitter saga, and what exactly is going on with Apple Music Classical? Also, Benjamin reviews HomeKit Secure Video experience using the Eve Outdoor Camera.
9to5Mac
Apple’s Black Friday Shopping Event is kicking off around the world; here are the details
The “Apple Shopping Event” in celebration of Black Friday and Cyber Monday is starting to kick off around the world. This annual “event” from Apple offers a bonus Apple Gift Card when you buy an eligible product. It runs from November 25 through November 28 and offers gift cards ranging from $25 all the way up to $250. As usual, however, there are much better deals to be had elsewhere, courtesy of our friends at 9to5Toys.
9to5Mac
Here’s why AirPods Pro 2 could be the most popular gift this holiday season
AirPods Pro 2 were released back in September, and they’ve been universally praised by reviewers and consumers since then. With third-party retailers already offering aggressive discounts, AirPods Pro 2 are set to be one of the top-selling gifts of the holiday season. If they aren’t already at the top of your wishlist, here’s why I think they should be…
9to5Mac
Roborock smart vacuums are a must-have for the holidays (now up to 38% off for Black Friday)
With the holidays just around the corner, you might be looking for ways to make your life a bit easier. If so, consider investing in a Roborock vacuum! It can clean your floors without you even lifting a finger. Plus it’s smart enough to know where it needs to go next, so you don’t have to worry about directing it or wondering if it’s missed anything. For a lot of smart home products, they are simply “nice-to-haves” and “convenient.” With a smart vacuum like Roborock, it transforms how you handle cleaning around your home.
9to5Mac
HomeKit Weekly: The best HomeKit gift ideas for a smart home Christmas
The Christmas shopping season has officially begun, and since it’s time for HomeKit Weekly, I thought I’d take the time to provide an update on my top HomeKit devices that would be the perfect gift under the Christmas tree for a smart home enthusiast. I’ve been doing these articles for a few years now, and in that time I’ve seen so many great HomeKit products from a variety of manufacturers. With the rollout of Matter and Thread, it’s never been a better time to start building your perfect smart home on the foundation of HomeKit!
9to5Mac
Apple engineer details how the company improved the audio quality of AirPods Pro 2 without Lossless
Apple this year released the second generation AirPods Pro, and while it brings a lot of improvements, Apple’s new wireless earbuds still lack Lossless audio support. However, according to an Apple engineer, the company has been focusing on other ways to provide high-quality audio on AirPods without the need for the Lossless codec.
9to5Mac
Thanksgiving tech support: Essential iOS and macOS tips and tricks to give your relative’s devices a tune-up
The United States is celebrating Thanksgiving today, and many Americans are getting ready for family gatherings, watching football games, enjoying their holiday free time – and looking for bargains as Christmas shopping approaches. If you’re the “tech person” in your family, chances are someone will ask for help with their iPhone or Mac. Here are some tips to make them run better!
9to5Mac
HBO Max working to fix ‘can’t play title’ bug on Apple TV 4K
Some Apple TV 4K users have been experiencing issues when using the HBO Max app. More specifically, the app shows a “can’t play title” error when trying to stream content. Although the bug has yet to be fixed, HBO has confirmed that it is already working on an update that should be released very soon.
9to5Mac
Elon Musk may produce iPhone & Android competitor if Twitter is booted from App Store
Rumors of a Tesla phone have persisted for some time – but that’s all these have been. However, for the first time, Musk admitted on Twitter that he would consider creating a competitor to Apple and Android devices if the companies take action against his newly acquired social media platform.
