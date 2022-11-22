ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talbot scores 15, UT Arlington beats Northern Kentucky 60-56

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Brandyn Talbot scored 15 points as UT Arlington beat Northern Kentucky 60-56 on Tuesday.

Talbot shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Mavericks (3-3). Aaron Johnson-Cash scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Shemar Wilson shot 3 of 4 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with nine points.

Xavier Rhodes and Marques Warrick each scored 18 points for the Norse (2-3). Sam Vinson had eight points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

