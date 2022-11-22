Read full article on original website
Related
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
The Secret Reason Jimmy Page’s Guitar on the First 5 Led Zeppelin Albums Is so Impressive
Jimmy Page’s guitar work on the early Led Zeppelin albums is even more impressive when you learn how he made it happen.
At least three Hollywood stars are descended from America's wealthiest family of the Gilded Age
Actor Timothy OlyphantCredit: Mingle Media TV; CC-BY-SA-2.0 America's Gilded Age extended from 1870 to 1900. During this time, there was rapid economic growth. The Gilded Age was a time of massive wealth contrasted with extreme poverty. The wealth was concentrated among a few families with 2% of American families holding more than a third of the nation's wealth.
Paul McCartney Refused to Play 1 ‘Revolver’ Song After Getting in a Fight With the Other Beatles
While The Beatles wouldn’t break up until a few years after ‘Revolver,’ Paul McCartney refused to play one song from the album after arguing with the other members
How Jimi Hendrix’s Brother Helped Him Practice the Guitar By Shocking Himself With Electricity
Jimi Hendrix and his brother Leon Hendrix took up playing guitar at an early age. When they were young, Leon would practice with Jimi as he would shock himself to make the music happen.
Futurism
Ozzy Osbourne "Performed" in the Metaverse and It Was Comically Horrible
They say to never meet your heroes. Maybe the 2022 version is "never see your heroes perform live in the metaverse." As part of the barren metaverse project Decentraland's initiative to get more than a handful of people to engage with its Ethereum-powered world, it's been drumming up its "Metaverse Music Festival" this week with headlining acts like Dillon Francis and Soulja Boy.
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
Noisecreep
The 10 Best Album Sequels in Rock + Metal
No matter the medium, good sequels are usually difficult to pull off. After all, they must succeed both as the newest entry in the creator’s catalog and as an extension of the specific narrative and/or musical foundation(s) that preceded them. In the case of rock and metal, there have...
How Jimmy Page Made His Guitar Sound So Heavy on Led Zeppelin’s ‘Black Dog’
Jimmy Page’s heavy guitars on 'Black Dog' happened because of a novel studio experiment.
10 classic rock albums from the 1970s that unintentionally paved the way for heavy metal in the 1980s
The 1980s didn't just happen by accident: here are 10 albums from the previous decade that laid the groundwork
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson releases new memoir; says he’d “love to” record and tour again with band
Brian Johnson’s new memoir The Lives of Brian was released Tuesday. In a new Rolling Stone interview, the AC/DC frontman chats about the book while also revealing his feelings about recording and touring with the band again. Regarding the possibility of making a new AC/DC album and hitting the...
Behind the Meaning of “Detroit Rock City” By Kiss
Kiss rebranded “Motor City” in 1976 with their song “Detroit Rock City.” While Detroit certainly has its automotive origins, by the time the ’70s rolled around rock music was free-flowing out of that corner of the world. The likes of Grand Funk, Alice Cooper, Bob Seger, Suzi Quatro, and Ted Nugent were all stewards of the “Detroit sound.”
Why Seeing Jimmy Page and Led Zeppelin in Concert Was ‘Exquisite Torture’ for Another Rock Legend
Seeing Jimmy Page and Led Zeppelin perform live was exquisite torture for Queen guitarist Brian May.
Noisecreep
See Inside Nikki Sixx’s New $6.9 Million Mansion
Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx and his wife Courtney have just bought another Los Angeles area home base: A fabulous European-style multi-million dollar mansion in the Lake Sherwood neighborhood. Sandwiched in-between Westlake Village and Thousand Oaks, Cal., this gives the Sixx family a luxurious compound back in California since they sold their other mansion back (for $5 million) in September of 2021.
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Wants Big Four Revival with Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax
Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine relived his glory days when playing the Big Four concert series alongside fellow-metal torchbearers, Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax. The four iconic bands played a string of 14 shows together across Europe and North America in 2010 and 2011. According to Mustaine, the rejoining of forces means so much more than a fun time between longtime musical peers. It’s a passing of the torch to a new Big Four, the next generation of metal gods to keep the genre rocking and the fans head-banging.
John Bonham Once Explained Led Zeppelin’s Popularity in Just 60 Seconds
John Bonham once quickly explained why Led Zeppelin was so popular with music fans of the era in just 60 seconds.
Noisecreep
Funko Pop! Unveils New Set of Metallica ‘Master of Puppets’ Collectibles
End of passion, crumbling away? Well Metallica know it's time to play! So obey your master and be sure to pick up the new Metallica Master of Puppets Funko Pop! set. That's right, the Metallica four horsemen of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and the late Cliff Burton are all represented as freshly minted Funko Pop! figures, with the company using the Master of Puppets era for their inspiration.
Comments / 0