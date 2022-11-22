ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Futurism

Ozzy Osbourne "Performed" in the Metaverse and It Was Comically Horrible

They say to never meet your heroes. Maybe the 2022 version is "never see your heroes perform live in the metaverse." As part of the barren metaverse project Decentraland's initiative to get more than a handful of people to engage with its Ethereum-powered world, it's been drumming up its "Metaverse Music Festival" this week with headlining acts like Dillon Francis and Soulja Boy.
RadarOnline

Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance

Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Noisecreep

The 10 Best Album Sequels in Rock + Metal

No matter the medium, good sequels are usually difficult to pull off. After all, they must succeed both as the newest entry in the creator’s catalog and as an extension of the specific narrative and/or musical foundation(s) that preceded them. In the case of rock and metal, there have...
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of “Detroit Rock City” By Kiss

Kiss rebranded “Motor City” in 1976 with their song “Detroit Rock City.” While Detroit certainly has its automotive origins, by the time the ’70s rolled around rock music was free-flowing out of that corner of the world. The likes of Grand Funk, Alice Cooper, Bob Seger, Suzi Quatro, and Ted Nugent were all stewards of the “Detroit sound.”
Noisecreep

See Inside Nikki Sixx’s New $6.9 Million Mansion

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx and his wife Courtney have just bought another Los Angeles area home base: A fabulous European-style multi-million dollar mansion in the Lake Sherwood neighborhood. Sandwiched in-between Westlake Village and Thousand Oaks, Cal., this gives the Sixx family a luxurious compound back in California since they sold their other mansion back (for $5 million) in September of 2021.
American Songwriter

Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Wants Big Four Revival with Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine relived his glory days when playing the Big Four concert series alongside fellow-metal torchbearers, Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax. The four iconic bands played a string of 14 shows together across Europe and North America in 2010 and 2011. According to Mustaine, the rejoining of forces means so much more than a fun time between longtime musical peers. It’s a passing of the torch to a new Big Four, the next generation of metal gods to keep the genre rocking and the fans head-banging.
Noisecreep

Funko Pop! Unveils New Set of Metallica ‘Master of Puppets’ Collectibles

End of passion, crumbling away? Well Metallica know it's time to play! So obey your master and be sure to pick up the new Metallica Master of Puppets Funko Pop! set. That's right, the Metallica four horsemen of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and the late Cliff Burton are all represented as freshly minted Funko Pop! figures, with the company using the Master of Puppets era for their inspiration.

