Pantera Among First 15 Bands Announced for Norway’s Tons of Rock 2023 Festival Lineup
It's a bit of a piecemeal pace, but more and more dates continue to be added for the Pantera celebration shows featuring Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown with Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante sitting in. The latest addition comes via Norway's Tons of Rock Festival which is set to take place June 22-24 in Oslo, Norway next year.
X Japan’s Yoshiki Forms New Supergroup The Last Rockstars
The Last Rockstars are here. As revealed this week, X Japan bandleader Yoshiki has formed a new supergroup with three other major players from Japan's rock scene. Indeed, they are called The Last Rockstars. And in addition to Yoshiki, the band includes Hyde (L'arc-en-Ciel, Vamps), Sugizo (Luna Sea) and the guitarist Miyavi.
Where Did the Wall of Death Come From?
The "wall of death" is one of the most legendary types of mosh pit there is, but where did it come from?. After all, it's thrilling to witness the stunning display a group of concertgoers can make when they part themselves like the sea, before coming back together again in barbaric abandon.
