Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
$500 Stimulus Check For Residents: Deadline Approaching FastC. HeslopChicago, IL
'Blackout Wednesday' 2022: Here's where to get discounted rides on 'Drinksgiving'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Problem is Bigger than the City Itself (Opinion)Tom HandyChicago, IL
Related
NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
See Tom Brady’s 15-Year-old Son Jack Turn Into a Football Star on Buccaneers Field
Watch: Tom Brady Prioritizing His Kids Following Gisele Bundchen Split. A future Heisman winner has touched down on the Buccaneers field. Tom Brady's son Jack, who the NFL star shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, put his football skills to good use on his dad's turf. As seen in a photo shared to Tom's Instagram page Nov. 23, the 15-year-old holds a football while running on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers field.
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos
Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Furious Rant
The Arizona Cardinals had a game to forget on Monday night. They got absolutely embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers, 38-10, and are now 4-7 overall. A big moment came late in the game, even though Arizona was trailing 31-10 at the time. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hit tight end George Kittle on a short out route and he still took it the distance.
Yardbarker
Antonio Brown’s Latest Twitter Rant Suggests Steelers’ QB1 Kenny Pickett Should Take More Chances into Double Coverage Like Ben Roethlisberger Did
If you’re a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers , you’re probably wanting the team to do one of two things at this point: 1) Lose out and get a top draft pick in 2023, or 2) Win out for a shot at the AFC North Title and a chance at the playoffs. At 3-7, Mike Tomlin and his team find themselves in unfamiliar territory, unfortunately facing a losing record by season’s end for the first time since 2003. To make a run, a lot will be asked of rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett, who former Steelers All-Pro wide receiver, Antonio Brown, has some interesting advice for.
Troy Aikman Reveals 1 NFL Coach He'd Hire Over Anyone Else
Following this Monday night's game between the Cardinals and 49ers, ESPN's Troy Aikman appeared on "SportsCenter" to discuss what unfolded in Mexico City. During his conversation with Scott Van Pelt, Aikman raved about the 49ers' chances of being a Super Bowl contender. He then made a bold statement about head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Bernie Kosar - The Browns are 3-7 not because of the quarterback, which makes the situation a little scary
Browns Legend and Host of the Bernie Kosar Show, Bernie Kosar joins Jason Lloyd and Jon Rudder to talk about his Jacoby Brissett’s play so far, Deshaun Watson returning and concussion issues involved with players from his era.
REPORT: Colorado has offered Deion Sanders
The smoke around Deion Sanders coming to Boulder is increasing. Soon after 247Sports broke the news that Sanders was in talks with both Colorado and South Florida, Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampde (subscription required) reported Wednesday that CU has “put forth a very impressive offer” for Coach Prime. The NFL Hall of Famer is currently the head coach of the 11-0 Jackson State Tigers, but he has expressed interest in moving up to higher levels of college football. Athletic director Rick George told BuffZone’s Brian Howell that the plan “has always been” to name a head coach before Dec. 5, right before the NCAA transfer portal window opens. Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List David Bakhtiari, Spencer Dinwiddie among former Buffs backing Colorado's attempt at Coach Prime
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear
Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.
Ndamukong Suh Reveals The 1 NFL Team He Really Hates
Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman signing Ndamukong Suh has named the one NFL team he really hates. You probably don't need more than one guess... That's right, Suh is not a fan of the Green Bay Packers. That doesn't come as a surprise, considering he began his career with the Detroit Lions.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Report: Sean Payton Interested In Two Potential NFL Job Openings
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton hinted earlier this season that he wanted to return to the sideline someday. It's looking like that day might come quite soon. A report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano indicated that Payton has his eye on a pair of NFL teams who might be ...
Cardinals fire coach Sean Kugler following Mexico City incident
The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that they let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
Bears Send NFL Multiple Hits on Justin Fields That Aren't Flagged Per Week
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Everyone associated with the Bears knows how the NFL officiates quarterback Justin Fields. Where most quarterbacks are protected and defenses are flagged for being in their zip code, the Bears' second-year signal-caller takes several massive shots a game, some of which are either late or to the head.
What NFL experts are predicting for Thursday’s Patriots-Vikings game
The Patriots are underdogs, but Kirk Cousins doesn't have the best track record in night games. Apologies to the rest of the Thanksgiving-evening, football-hungry fan bases…. Just getting the repentance out of the way, seeing as the rest of the nation will be forced to watch a football team that helped give us, perhaps, the most-boring football game in history last Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Aside from Jaguars games, of course.
College Football Star Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring
With the college football season coming to an end, programs will start to go through a rebuilding process. The same can be said for players, who will be evaluating their futures. One star college football wide receiver has already decided he doesn't want to stay where he's at for another season.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Justin Fields Has Separated Shoulder With ‘Partially Torn Ligaments'
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields ended all the mystery about his injury Wednesday afternoon at Halas Hall. While NFL news breakers were debating whether the Bears quarterback's injury was a dislocated shoulder, and head coach Matt Eberflus dodged questions, Fields stepped to the mic and told it like it is.
Another Starting NFL Quarterback Has Been Benched
The Houston Texans are reportedly the second team to make a quarterback change on Wednesday. While Texans head coach Lovie Smith did not announce a switch during his press conference earlier, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo is reporting that Houston starter Davis Mills will indeed be benched. "It’ll be Kyle Allen...
Comments / 0