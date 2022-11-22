ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Great Bars and Pubs in Upstate New York’s Area Code 585

Whether it is a bar, a cocktail lounge, a sports tavern, a dive, an Irish pub, or a watering hole, Area Code 585 in Upstate New York has some pretty great ones to enjoy. If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy your favorite sport’s game, somewhere to meet up with some friends, or just a place to grab some drinks, the 585 has a bunch of really great options.
ROCHESTER, NY
Is Buffalo Bracing For Another Snowstorm?

As many Western New Yorkers continue to dig themselves out of historic snowfall, should we be getting ready for more snow?. Another major storm front is expected to move across Western New York starting late on Thanksgiving and going through the weekend. So what kind of weather could we see?
BUFFALO, NY
Massive Flooding Possible This Weekend Across New York

It looks like another major weather event could impact New York State Thanksgiving weekend. Parts of the state saw historic snowfall over several days last weekend and now it looks like warmer weather and another storm front coming through could lead to massive flooding issues across the state. First, let's...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Here’s How To Help Out Dogs This Holiday Season In Upstate New York

The Rock of Central New York, 96.9 WOUR needs your support this holiday season helping out dogs all over Central and Upstate New York. Let's be honest, we know you like your dog’s more than most people. In support of your love, WOUR has teamed up with Steet Ponte Nissan for Dudes for Dogs.
UTICA, NY
Abandoned New York Property with 2 Vintage Vehicles Left Behind! Stunning!

Have you ever felt the ghosts of those that came before you? I remember being in the old Yankee Stadium on an off day. The place was empty yet I could still hear the fans chanting and could smell the roasted peanuts. There is energy everywhere we go but sometimes it takes the silence and solitude to feel it.
Holiday Train Stops in 3 Capital Region Cities Sunday & Monday

It is the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train! It has been three years since it traveled through the Capital Region making stops in certain towns and cities. It's back and there will be some country artists to help with the festivities. What is the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train?
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
When is Leaving Your Pet Outside Illegal in New York?

Last year when I was a brand-new dog owner, I was nervous about taking my 8-week-old puppy outside to relieve himself in the middle of the night. My yard was dark, snow-covered, and my phone told me it was 16 degrees outside. Admittedly, we were only outside for a few minutes - but what about dog owners who leave their animals outside for longer periods of time... and when does it become illegal?
NEW YORK STATE
What Is The Most Dangerous Animal In New York State?

When you tell someone to think of a dangerous animal, chances are that they think of an animal that is a predator. One that has sharp fangs or teeth, one that is always on the hunt, the one that you would be afraid to run into the middle of the night.
6′ Deep In WNY! See Buffalo’s Historic Weekend Lake Effect Snow

It's been a weekend that will likely be long-remembered in Western New York. Lake effect snow has dumped feet on the city, shutting practically everything in the region down before Thanksgiving week. The majority of the accumulation happened Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. As additional snow falls, there is a fear...
BUFFALO, NY
Thanksgiving Gas Pain: NY To Pay Record Holiday Highs At The Pump

There are good and bad kinds of Thanksgiving pain. The good kind is when you finally kick back from the table after your second helping of pie (after going back for thirds of everything else at the table) and realize your own gastrointestinal strain. The bad kind came before the meal, as your filled up your car on the way in.
NEW YORK STATE
Hunger Free America says the number of 'food insecure' people in New York state is soaring

Advocates and various officials gathered Wednesday at the Community Food Cupboard in Rochester to talk about what they say is a soaring need to help people who are hungry. According to a report by the nonprofit organization Hunger Free America, the number of people without enough food between October of 2021 and October 2022, spiked by 35% in New York state. According to USDA food insecurity data, Hunger Free America said that across the state, nearly 11% of residents, or 2.1 million people, lived in food-insecure households from 2019-2021.
ROCHESTER, NY
When Will New York’s Snowmobile Trails Open?

The forecast calls for a crazy amount of snow over the next few days. This storm may be "historic" when things are over. There are some models that call for as much as 6 feet of snow to fall from the record warm great lakes. GAS SNOWMOBILE BAN IN NEW...
NEW YORK STATE
