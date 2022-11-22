ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

VSO Detectives Investigate After DeLand Couple Scammed Out of $25K

VSO INVESTIGATES AFTER DELAND COUPLE SCAMMED OUT OF $25K. Sheriff’s detectives are investigating after an elderly DeLand couple reported being scammed out of $25,000 to bail out a caller who pretended to be their granddaughter who was in legal trouble. The victims reported the fraud Monday to the Volusia...
