Nov. 24, 1947, in The Star: Burglars last night struck Tornado Supply Company, 300 W. 15th Street in Anniston, picked the combination to the company safe and made off with between $500 and $1,000 in cash, an undetermined amount in checks, and keys to all cars and trucks owned by the company, as well as spare keys to the building itself. The burglars gained entrance through a southwest window; the theft wasn’t discovered until this morning. Also this date: Funeral services are pending for Miss Leila M. Jones, age 74, prominent religious and civic club leader, who was found dead in her bed today at her home, 119 East 14th St. Miss Jones was one of the founders of the Anniston Business and Professional Woman’s Club. Additionally: Postwar food prices have been on the rise, so let’s check and see what the local A&P is selling Thanksgiving feast selections for: Turkeys cost 59 or 69 cents a pound, depending on whether you buy a tom or a hen; a one-pound tin of Ocean Spray cranberry sauce costs 22 cents; a 12-oz. can of corn niblets, fresh off the cob, costs 18 cents; tiny sweet peas cost 24 cents in a No. 2-sized can; a 15-count package of dinner rolls costs 16 cents; and a 5-lb. fruit cake costs $3.65.

