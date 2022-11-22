Read full article on original website
Related
Warzone 2 TikTok Shows Best Way to Unlock the M13B in DMZ
Thanks to a recently posted viral TikTok, however, it seems all players can unlock the M13B in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 without breaking a sweat.
Activision relents, will give double XP tokens to Modern Warfare 2 players who missed the fine print
There's been some "confusion" about who was supposed to get the bonuses, so everyone's getting them.
Warzone 2 XP exploit has players reaching max level in one match
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has been out for just under a week, and it's fair to say the free-to-play battle royale has had some... teething problems. This was to be expected, of course. It's why Activision made the decision to temporarily take Call Of Duty: Warzone offline - so it could properly address any issues with Warzone 2.0 and get them fixed sooner rather than later.
dotesports.com
Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
dexerto.com
GTA 5 Online’s terrible potholes are now saving players’ lives
Potholes have long caused problems in GTA Online, yet one player recently found that the game’s broken roads sometimes have their uses. The roads that make up the map for Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online aren’t the greatest. In fact, they’ve proven so troublesome over the years that PC modders have gone out of their way to create improved roads.
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ players frustrated by Shoot House’s invisible walls
As part of its first major update, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has just introduced the Shoot House map. However, players are reporting issues with several invisible walls blocking projectiles across the map. The Shoot House map is a re-release of the original, which was introduced to Modern Warfare...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players perplexed by “misleading” nerf to armor piercing rounds
Armor piercing rounds should theoretically pierce armor, but Modern Warfare 2’s latest update removed the damage multiplier against armored opponents, perplexing players. Modern Warfare 2’s November 22 update made UI improvements, fixed the CDL ruleset, and implemented crucial bug fixes. CoD expert Xclusive Ace revealed the Season 1...
NME
New ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ trick lets players speed around the map
A new trick discovered in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 lets players speed around the map in what is being called the “G Walk”. Released last month, NME described the game in a four-star review as a “top-notch shooter with a fun campaign and solid multiplayer offering”, adding: “If you’re going to pick up one multiplayer game this year, there’s a good argument that it should be this one.”
NME
‘Warzone 2’ best M4 loadout and attachments for battle royale
Warzone 2 is finally here, and now that players all around the world have gotten their hands on it, the meta is starting to take shape. Right now, there are a selection of assault rifles that are better than the rest, and to the surprise of no-one, the ever-reliable M4 is on the list.
IGN
Call of Duty Black Friday Deal: Save on Modern Warfare 2
Apparently no one told Walmart Black Friday begins on Friday, because the retailers has gone unbelievably hard. Walmart Black Friday deals are easily the best going, and we've still got several days left before we're done. It makes me wonder if they'll run out of deals before Black Friday actually happens.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 dual-wield pistols are completely breaking parachutes
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players have found that dual-wielding pistols results in a disastrous situation when trying to use parachutes. Rocking dual pistols in Warzone has been all the rage for quite some time. However, it became a problem a few months ago when users uncovered an “overpowered” Akimbo pistol loadout.
dexerto.com
How to use armor plates while running in Warzone 2
Running while using armor plates is missing from Warzone 2 and it’s causing a lot of frustration for players but luckily, a workaround has been found already. In the original Warzone, running while using plates was a standard feature that allowed competitors to reset their armor while repositioning in a skirmish.
dotesports.com
The best sidearms in Modern Warfare 2
In Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, players get to unlock various sidearm pistols and add them in different loadouts. While sidearms are not the most powerful weapons in the game, they serve a specific purpose and are decent at close range. Swapping your weapon is always quicker than reloading, and this is where the sidearms become most deadly. After spraying down an opponent with your AR or SMG, you can quickly switch to the sidearm to get an easy elimination.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 producer updates fans on PvE story mode & new features in development
Overwatch 2’s Executive Producer has shared some unfortunate news about the upcoming PvE story campaign alongside exciting new features planned for 2023. The launch of Overwatch 2 has been mixed. While the gameplay has benefited immensely by the switch to 5v5, the Battle Pass, skin prices, and botched ranked system have left players feeling frustrated.
dexerto.com
JGOD claims gyro aiming could be overpowered & remove recoil in Warzone 2
Activision quietly added gyro aiming to MW2 on PS5 and PS4, and CoD YouTuber JGOD believes it “could be pretty broken” in Warzone 2. Modern Warfare 2’s aim assist sparked heated debates between keyboard and controller users. One side is outraged with the amount of aim assist controller players have, while the other contends its an essential feature.
dexerto.com
Best team for the Catch Cup Season of Light Edition in Pokemon Go
The Catch Cup: Season of Light Edition has arrived in Pokemon Go, giving trainers a brand new challenge with only a limited pool of Pokemon to choose from. With the Season of Light drawing to a close after three months of exploring and catching, the Pokemon Go Battle League is celebrating by launching a Season of Light Edition of the classic Catch Cup format.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet type chart: Strengths, weaknesses, resistances & vulnerabilities
During your adventure to catch ’em all in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you’ll need to know each type’s strengths, weaknesses, resistances, and vulnerabilities as you complete Paldea’s National Dex. Below, you’ll find a chart detailing every type in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet along with details on immunities and Tera types.
Gamers debate whether Kratos is actually PlayStation's new mascot
Nintendo has Mario, Xbox has Master Chief and PlayStation has... well, who does PlayStation have? There's an argument to be made for a fair few of famous faces, yet the stratospheric success of God of War seems to suggest that it might be Kratos. Of course, this is being met with a debate that's hot enough to grill some shrimp.
Digital Trends
Warzone 2.0 DMZ tips and tricks: How to play COD’s newest game mode
While the standard multiplayer modes in the Call of Duty series have kept players coming back for over a decade, it was the introduction of Warzone in 2019 that took the series to new heights with one of the most polished and addictive battle royale modes yet. Unlike the yearly releases, that free-to-play mode was iterated and updated over the years and has only now been replaced by a full sequel known as Warzone 2.0.
Comments / 0