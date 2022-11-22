ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanilac County, MI

Lt. Nathan Smith to take reins from retiring Sanilac County undersheriff Timothy Torp

By Sanilac Broadcasting Company
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Detroit News

Macomb County woman sentenced in starving death of 7-month-old baby

A Macomb County mother was sentenced to 27.5 to 50 years in prison Wednesday in the 2020 starving death of her 7-week-old son. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office took on the case after Shantavia Hayden of Warren brought her son A’Mir Griffin, who had been dead for several hours, to Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit in October of 2020.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
MLive

Judge denies attorneys request to have murder charges dismissed against client

FLINT, MI – The case against a man charged in a March double homicide will continue in circuit court after a judge denied a motion to quash the bind over in the case. Kim Ward, Jr. is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, a single count of felon in possession of a firearm, and three counts of felony firearm in connection with a March 8 double homicide on Flint’s north side.
FLINT, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Local law enforcement agencies participate in Shop With a Hero, Lions Club Toy Drive

Sanilac County law enforcement agencies are getting into the holiday season a bit early by taking part in several efforts to give county kids a Christmas to remember. Currently, Sanilac County Sheriff Paul Rich is collecting donations for the department’s annual “Shop With a Hero” program, with community businesses and organizations like Exchange State Bank and the Sandusky Community Hearts making contributions to the cause.
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

ICYMI: Port Huron mayor, city council members sworn in following election

Port Huron welcomed its returning mayor, two reelected council members, one new council member and a reappointed mayor pro tem on the Monday following the election. City Clerk Cyndee Jonseck delivered oaths of office to Mayor Pauline Repp, council members Anita Ashford, Jeff Pemberton and Conrad Haremza and reelected Mayor Pro Tem Sherry Archibald at the regular council meeting Nov. 14. Half of the six-member council are up for election every two years.
PORT HURON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man accused of threatening congressman, saying he is going to kill FBI director

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man is accused of threatening a congressman and the director of the FBI. According to a court affidavit, a call threatening California Congressman John Garamendi was traced to 32-year-old Neil Matthew Walter's number. Walter is accused of leaving a voicemail for the congressman Nov. 3, saying, "John. Hey John. You’re gonna die John. You’re gonna die."
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Fatal crash under investigation, deputies say

WHEELER TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A fatal car crash is under investigation after a pickup truck ran a stop sign and struck a semi, killing the pickup driver, according to the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office. On Nov. 22 at 6:20 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a call about a...
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

“Campaign for The Ages”- Hosted by Andrew Kercher: Part 2

Andrew Kercher sits down to talk about “The Campaign for The Ages”, with Paul Miller of the Presbyterian Villages of Michigan Foundation. The conversation of the growing need for our community of seniors to have affordable housing and medical care. The projected goals for the senior housing market...
PORT HURON, MI
WNEM

Reward offered for help IDing person of interest

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a $1,000 reward for help identifying a person of interest in a critical shooting incident. The shooting occurred on Monday, Nov. 14 at 2:45 p.m. at the party store at the intersection of Fleming Road and W. Pierson Road in Flint.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

DEVELOPING: Apartment fire in Grand Blanc Twp.

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Grand Blanc Fire Department is at the scene of a fire at the Fairways of Woodfield apartment complex. According to firefighters, the fire is under control. In an interview with TV5, the fire chief acknowledged their fire department is understaffed. He said, however,...
GRAND BLANC, MI
fox2detroit.com

7 fire departments respond to massive apartment fire in Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Thick black smoke poured from an apartment complex roof, signaling time was of the essence Tuesday afternoon. Before the flames were out of control, Lasonji Southall went door-to-door inside a 20-unit building at the fairways of Woodfield off I-75 in Grand Blanc. "Yell,...
GRAND BLANC, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Alcohol Sales Compliance Checks 11/22/2022

On Monday, November 21, 2022, the Port Huron Police Department conducted a compliance check operation focusing on underage sales of alcohol to minors. During the operation police sent underage decoys into 15 Port Huron restaurants and bars licensed by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to sell alcohol. Of the 15 businesses checked, 14 were found to be in compliance by refusing to sell alcohol to the underage decoys.
PORT HURON, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Council on Aging’s Elfed program returns for 2022

What would you think if a busload of elves showed up at your door bearing gifts and singing Christmas carols? Well, it wouldn’t be a dream. In fact, over the last several years more than 150 local seniors have enjoyed visits in December, compliments of the Elfed program hosted by the Washington Life Center Council on Aging in Marine City.
MARINE CITY, MI

Community Policy