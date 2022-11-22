ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, AL

opelikaobserver.com

Lee County Seeks Residents’ Input On Broadband Availability

LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Commission is asking residents to complete a short survey about their experience with the coverage and quality of broadband services in the county. Businesses and residents who complete the survey will provide valuable information about broadband access and needs in all areas of Lee County. The survey can be accessed at https://arcg.is/1y9D1H2 or on the Lee County Commission’s website.
LEE COUNTY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Opelika Main Street Names New Interim Director

OPELIKA — Melissa Munford-McCurdy has been named the new interim executive director of Opelika Main Street, the organization announced Thursday, Nov. 17. “I’m really excited to be headed with Main Street into its future, growing our program and keeping everything positive,” Munford-McCurdy said. Munford-McCurdy will take over...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Opelika police academy hosts luncheon to give thanks to senior citizens

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association hosted a senior luncheon to share their thanks to seniors in the Opelika area. Seniors could come out and hear tips on how not to be scammed this holiday season and how to protect themselves in public. People attending the...
OPELIKA, AL
opelikaobserver.com

East Alabama Boys & Girls Clubs Names New Director of Operations

OPELIKA — The Boys and Girls Clubs of East Alabama announced last week that A.J. Harris will be the organization’s new director of operations. Harris most recently served as the director of Public Affairs & Compliance with his previous employer and is no stranger to the Boys & Girls Club movement, once serving as a teen director and athletic director early in his professional journey.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

‘All Hands on Deck’ hosts 4th cleanup meeting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People in the Fountain City continue coming together to ensure our neighborhoods and city are clean. This is all thanks to a community effort led by Deputy Manager Lisa Goodwin. An ‘All Hands on Deck’ meeting was held, the fourth meeting since its start in July....
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

SUSCC Foundation Nears $1 Million Goal

OPELIKA — The Southern Union State Community College Foundation’s $1 million fundraising goal is within reach, according to Foundation Board Chair Oline Price. In September of last year, to coincide with the college’s 100th anniversary, the foundation began a quest to raise $1 million toward scholarships. As of the October meeting, the foundation is just shy of $100,000 to reach that goal. More than $900,000 in donations has been contributed by employees, alumni, friends, companies and private organizations. This campaign is the first time that the Southern Union Foundation has undertaken a comprehensive fundraising effort.
OPELIKA, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Letter to the Editor: Keep a Killer in Prison

OPINION — In September 1967, Eddie Seibold deliberately murdered three children asleep in their beds in Auburn, Alabama — Lynn Sinclair (age 9), Libba Sinclair (age 18) and Mary Durant (age 9). He also wounded the mother of two of the victims, Juanita Sinclair (a widow). Two other children of the Sinclair family were also targeted but managed to escape.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Person dies after falling into well in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has died after falling into a well in Macon County. According to Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Brooks Road near County Road 10. That’s near the Warriorstand community in the southeast portion of the county.
MACON COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

These are the most common recycling mistakes in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Recycling can keep precious resources out of landfills. It can also be a headache for cities when it isn’t done correctly. According to Lisa Thomas-Cutts, executive director of nonprofit organization Keep Columbus Beautiful, the three most common recycling mistakes in Columbus are putting plastic bags, food waste and diapers in recycling bins. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wdhn.com

Single-vehicle crash kills one in Pike County

TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man from Montgomery County was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. Clinton Davis Lindsey, 42, of Mathews was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2003 Toyota Tacoma left the roadway and overturned. ALEA says Lindsey was not wearing a seatbelt at the...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery native among employees shot at Virginia Walmart

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WSFA) - A woman who grew up in Montgomery is fighting for her life after being caught in Tuesday night’s mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia. The family of Sarah Walker confirmed she moved from Montgomery to Virginia in high school, along with her mother and stepfather. Her stepmother, Jean Pate Walker, said she worked at the Chesapeake Walmart. This was the store where police say a manager opened fire, killing six people and wounding multiple others.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WSFA

Missing juvenile found unresponsive in Montgomery neighborhood

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile who was reported missing in Montgomery is now in the hospital. Police Sgt. Tina McGriff said officer and fire medics responded to the missing call in the 1800 block of Astrid Place West around 4:10 p.m. Monday. She said after a police search was initiated, the juvenile was found unresponsive in the same block.
MONTGOMERY, AL

