opelikaobserver.com
Lee County Seeks Residents’ Input On Broadband Availability
LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Commission is asking residents to complete a short survey about their experience with the coverage and quality of broadband services in the county. Businesses and residents who complete the survey will provide valuable information about broadband access and needs in all areas of Lee County. The survey can be accessed at https://arcg.is/1y9D1H2 or on the Lee County Commission’s website.
WTVM
Meet the man taking over temporarily after LaGrange mayor resigns
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The mayor of LaGrange has officially resigned after accepting a new state position. Tonight, we hear from the man who will temporarily take over, known to many in the area and no stranger to politics. Edmonson will be the first Black person to serve in this...
opelikaobserver.com
Opelika Main Street Names New Interim Director
OPELIKA — Melissa Munford-McCurdy has been named the new interim executive director of Opelika Main Street, the organization announced Thursday, Nov. 17. “I’m really excited to be headed with Main Street into its future, growing our program and keeping everything positive,” Munford-McCurdy said. Munford-McCurdy will take over...
GoodwillSR holding Phenix City job fair with over 325 positions
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Need a job? Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (GoodwillSR) will hold a job fair with over 20 employers and over 325 full-time and part-time positions on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at Troy University’s Phenix City campus located at 1510 […]
WTVM
Businesses and non-profits in Columbus can apply for second round of Covid relief funds
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus is continuing to use American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to help businesses and organizations in the community and if your small business or non-profit struggled during the pandemic you may be eligible for some of that money. ”This is another tool or resource that can...
WTVM
Opelika police academy hosts luncheon to give thanks to senior citizens
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association hosted a senior luncheon to share their thanks to seniors in the Opelika area. Seniors could come out and hear tips on how not to be scammed this holiday season and how to protect themselves in public. People attending the...
WTVM
Urban League of Greater Columbus hosting turkey, ham giveaway at civic center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Urban League of Greater Columbus is hosting a giveaway on Wednesday, November 23. The event is set from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. in the Columbus Civic Center parking lot - located at 400 4th Street. Urban League is giving away free turkey and ham while...
opelikaobserver.com
East Alabama Boys & Girls Clubs Names New Director of Operations
OPELIKA — The Boys and Girls Clubs of East Alabama announced last week that A.J. Harris will be the organization’s new director of operations. Harris most recently served as the director of Public Affairs & Compliance with his previous employer and is no stranger to the Boys & Girls Club movement, once serving as a teen director and athletic director early in his professional journey.
WTVM
‘All Hands on Deck’ hosts 4th cleanup meeting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People in the Fountain City continue coming together to ensure our neighborhoods and city are clean. This is all thanks to a community effort led by Deputy Manager Lisa Goodwin. An ‘All Hands on Deck’ meeting was held, the fourth meeting since its start in July....
opelikaobserver.com
SUSCC Foundation Nears $1 Million Goal
OPELIKA — The Southern Union State Community College Foundation’s $1 million fundraising goal is within reach, according to Foundation Board Chair Oline Price. In September of last year, to coincide with the college’s 100th anniversary, the foundation began a quest to raise $1 million toward scholarships. As of the October meeting, the foundation is just shy of $100,000 to reach that goal. More than $900,000 in donations has been contributed by employees, alumni, friends, companies and private organizations. This campaign is the first time that the Southern Union Foundation has undertaken a comprehensive fundraising effort.
Former Alabama lawmaker indicted for allegedly groping, kissing woman
A former Alabama lawmakers has been indicted on charges of sexual abuse after a woman claims the man grabbed her and kissed her outside a business, a TV station reported. Former Republican state representative Perry Hooper Jr., who served from 19984 until 2003, was indicted for the August 16 incident, WSFA-TV reported.
opelikaobserver.com
Letter to the Editor: Keep a Killer in Prison
OPINION — In September 1967, Eddie Seibold deliberately murdered three children asleep in their beds in Auburn, Alabama — Lynn Sinclair (age 9), Libba Sinclair (age 18) and Mary Durant (age 9). He also wounded the mother of two of the victims, Juanita Sinclair (a widow). Two other children of the Sinclair family were also targeted but managed to escape.
WSFA
Person dies after falling into well in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has died after falling into a well in Macon County. According to Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Brooks Road near County Road 10. That’s near the Warriorstand community in the southeast portion of the county.
These are the most common recycling mistakes in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Recycling can keep precious resources out of landfills. It can also be a headache for cities when it isn’t done correctly. According to Lisa Thomas-Cutts, executive director of nonprofit organization Keep Columbus Beautiful, the three most common recycling mistakes in Columbus are putting plastic bags, food waste and diapers in recycling bins. […]
opelikaobserver.com
ADVA Donates Items to Operation Iron Ruck Ahead of Student Veteran-Led Ruck March
AUBURN — The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) welcomed student veterans from the University of Alabama and Auburn University involved in Operation Iron Ruck on Nov. 16, to donate items needed for the annual ruck march. Operation Iron Ruck is a four-day, 151-mile ruck march from Auburn to...
wdhn.com
Single-vehicle crash kills one in Pike County
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man from Montgomery County was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. Clinton Davis Lindsey, 42, of Mathews was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2003 Toyota Tacoma left the roadway and overturned. ALEA says Lindsey was not wearing a seatbelt at the...
WSFA
Montgomery native among employees shot at Virginia Walmart
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WSFA) - A woman who grew up in Montgomery is fighting for her life after being caught in Tuesday night’s mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia. The family of Sarah Walker confirmed she moved from Montgomery to Virginia in high school, along with her mother and stepfather. Her stepmother, Jean Pate Walker, said she worked at the Chesapeake Walmart. This was the store where police say a manager opened fire, killing six people and wounding multiple others.
WSFA
Missing juvenile found unresponsive in Montgomery neighborhood
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile who was reported missing in Montgomery is now in the hospital. Police Sgt. Tina McGriff said officer and fire medics responded to the missing call in the 1800 block of Astrid Place West around 4:10 p.m. Monday. She said after a police search was initiated, the juvenile was found unresponsive in the same block.
WSFA
Police release new information on Opelika Jane Doe found murdered in 2012
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s been more than 10 years since the unidentified body of a young girl was found in Opelika and since then she’s become known as the Opelika Jane Doe. But now, police are releasing more information on the identification of young Jane Doe found dead in 2012.
GEORGIA: Bridge replacement to cause lane shift on Georgia 520 and U.S. 280
CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY (WRBL) — The Bagley Creek Bridges Replacement Project will lead to a traffic shift at Georgia 520 and U.S. 280, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT). Starting on Nov. 30, traffic will shift to the right in east and westbound directions. The left lanes will be left closed for final paving. […]
