OPELIKA — The Southern Union State Community College Foundation’s $1 million fundraising goal is within reach, according to Foundation Board Chair Oline Price. In September of last year, to coincide with the college’s 100th anniversary, the foundation began a quest to raise $1 million toward scholarships. As of the October meeting, the foundation is just shy of $100,000 to reach that goal. More than $900,000 in donations has been contributed by employees, alumni, friends, companies and private organizations. This campaign is the first time that the Southern Union Foundation has undertaken a comprehensive fundraising effort.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO