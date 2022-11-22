Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Reason Cardinals fired coach Sean Kugler revealed
The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler over the weekend, and some details have been released about the incident that led to the decision. Kugler was fired after the Cardinals were informed that he allegedly groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City, ESPN’s Josh...
NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
Von Miller knee injury draws livid reaction from Odell Beckham Jr.
The Buffalo Bills, and their defense specifically, has been crushed by injuries this season. Things might have just got significantly worse during their Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions with Von Miller going down. Late in the first half, Miller hit the deck following a Jared Goff short completion....
Browns have 7 games left: Why a change of defensive coordinators makes sense – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I received this email from “R.R.”. “And you did it again … calling for the defensive coordinator’s head, but ignoring the fact the front office didn’t give him any LBs or DTs. They didn’t do it because the Chief of Strategy doesn’t value those positions.
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen holds unwanted title in this season’s NFL
The Buffalo Bills improved to 8-3 this year with a narrow 28-25 victory over the Detroit Lions this evening, as a late field goal sealed the victory for Sean McDermott’s side. However, it was far from a 10/10 performance from their quarterback Josh Allen. Despite throwing for 253 yards...
Yardbarker
Dabo Swinney shares where Tennessee went wrong in loss to South Carolina
Tennessee saw its College Football Playoff hopes go up in flames with their shocking loss to South Carolina on Saturday, and one prominent coach thinks he knows what went wrong for the Volunteers. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, who is preparing his team to take on South Carolina this weekend,...
Robert Griffin III Calls Out Playoff Committee Over Latest Rankings
ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III wasn't pleased with a couple decisions made by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee in this week's rankings. Like fans all over the college football world, RG3 took a shot at the committee's choice to rank a two-loss LSU team ahead of one-loss USC — and two-loss Alabama ahead of one-loss Clemson.
iheart.com
'Justin Fields Can't Throw': Ex-Player Says Bears Need a New Quarterback
LeSean McCoy: “I don’t wanna say I’m hating but I gotta be honest, and I’m being serious, the problem with this team [the Bears]; they can run the ball well, they have some pretty good running backs, Montgomery is a baller, and Herbert is a baller too... The problem is if you can’t run the ball and you make him [Justin Fields] throw? That’s the issue. Now all the play-action, and taking these shots deep, or the zone fakes with the tight end selling back and then he’s wide open— when you can’t do that, when you can’t run the ball, he looks like picks and 1-6 in 7 games, that’s what he looks like when they can’t run the ball. Everybody says ‘OH MAN, GIVE HIM SOME WEAPONS!’ But I’m thinking as a wide receiver, like if I’m Mooney, or I’m Claypool, I’m like ‘what about us??’ Why can’t they say ‘GET US A QUARTERBACK.’ Every time he’s on TV ya’ll are saying ‘GET JUSTIN FIELDS SOME WEAPONS!’ and we’re weapons, and it’s like we can catch, we can run routes, HE can’t throw. ‘GET US A QUARTERBACK.’ [Joy Taylor: ‘I don’t think they’re number one receivers.’] I don’t think he’s a number one quarterback. If I’m a wide receiver and I’m supposed to be this ‘weapon’, what wide receiver would go play with Justin Fields?? You’d have to pay him every dollar in the whole franchise. Tyreek Hill, Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, they don’t want to play with Justin Fields. A top guy in college, he’d love to be drafted because he’s going to the NFL, but he’s not hyped to go play with Justin Fields. He can’t throw! I want to go play with a quarterback who can throw the ball. So the same way you guys are saying ‘give him some help’, the wide receivers are like ‘we need help!’ We need someone who can get us the ball.’ That’s just the truth of it.” (Full Segment Above)
Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
We're getting closer to the end of the 2022 NFL regular season which means the playoffs are right around the corner. The top teams are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack and media pundits are getting excited about potential Super Bowl matchups. Stephen A. Smith, who's...
Yardbarker
Cardinals reportedly fire coach Sean Kugler following 'incident' in Mexico City
The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that the Cards let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Bears holding highest pick since 2017; Cardinals nearing top 10
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
Yardbarker
Impressive Standout From Steelers 2022 Training Camp Lands On Practice Squad
Rewind to Pittsburgh Steelers training camp in Latrobe for a second. Head coach Mike Tomlin was searching for a new backup running back, as the likes of Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland Jr. simply weren’t cutting it anymore. As a result, two undrafted rookies stepped up as the standouts of training camp. One of them was Jaylen Warren, the Oklahoma State product who ended up making the 53-man roster.
Joe Burrow shares hilarious response to playing without Ja'Marr Chase
After playing the last three games without second-year star wideout Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow still knows who he is. On Wednesday, when asked if he'd learned anything new about himself as a quarterback without Chase in the lineup, Burrow responded, "No, not particularly," before channeling his inner Dennis Green.
Yardbarker
NFL Insider Gives Odell Beckham Jr. Update
The timetable for Odell Beckham Jr. and his NFL return is quickly approaching. While he’s still recovering from his ACL injury, he’s checking out teams he wants to play for this season. However, one NFL insider is giving another update on where Beckham may go this season. So...
Predicting Lions' Remaining 2022 NFL Schedule
How many wins will the Lions finish with in 2022?
Yardbarker
Giants at Cowboys: 'Eye Injury' Rules Out Key Player for Thanksgiving
The Dallas Cowboys have their "injury'' issues, but many of them come in the form of an illness bug that is making its way through The Star. But the New York Giants as they prep for their Thanksgiving Day visit to AT&T Stadium?. They have an "eye'' issue. Coach Brian...
5 Finalists Announced For College Football's Butkus Award
Five college football finalists were revealed for this year's Butkus Award. Via Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, the following linebackers made the final cut: Iowa's Jack Campbell, Georgia's Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Washington State's Daiyan Henley, Cincinnati's Ivan Pace Jr., and Arkansas' Drew Sanders. Campbell has compiled 107 tackles, two interceptions,...
Browns WR Amari Cooper Placed High on Wide Receiver Rankings
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper is garnering some well deserved attention.
Yardbarker
Dak Prescott Contacts Odell Beckham Jr.; What'd Cowboys QB Say to OBJ?
All along, it made perfect sense to assume that while an assortment of Dallas Cowboys personalities - from owner Jerry Jones to defensive stud Micah Parsons - were out in front of the curtain talking Odell Beckham Jr., somethings had to be occurring behind the curtain as well. Enter Dak...
Yardbarker
A new weapon emerges for Ravens offense
With WR Rashod Bateman sidelined for the season, the Ravens offense needed someone to step up. Demarcus Robinson, a former Super Bowl champ with the Chiefs, has seized his opportunity. In Week 11 against the Panthers, Robinson grabbed a career-high nine receptions for 128 yards receiving and earned praise from...
