Auburn, AL

CHARACTER IN ACTION: Lee County Family Court Judge Mike Fellows Honors Three Auburn City Schools Students

 2 days ago
East Alabama Boys & Girls Clubs Names New Director of Operations

OPELIKA — The Boys and Girls Clubs of East Alabama announced last week that A.J. Harris will be the organization’s new director of operations. Harris most recently served as the director of Public Affairs & Compliance with his previous employer and is no stranger to the Boys & Girls Club movement, once serving as a teen director and athletic director early in his professional journey.
OPELIKA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn professor awarded damages for university punishment over published comments about football program

An Alabama jury found that an Auburn professor, Michael Stern, was unjustly targeted after making comments about the concentration of athletes in one of the university’s administration programs, per AL.com’s Ruth Serven Smith. Stern was awarded $645,837 in damages after the two-week trial that found the former dean unduly punished him.
AUBURN, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Tallassee native earns GED after years of struggle

Former Tallassee resident Sawyer Munsch stood at the podium at the Oct. 4 graduation for those earning their GED at Gadsden State Community College. He was nervous but the audience couldn’t tell. He spoke with confidence and pride as he praised those who helped him go from a drug addict to a successful salesman.
TALLASSEE, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Chambers County Schools moves forward with closing LaFayette High, consolidating with Valley High

JOHN WEST After years of discussion and failed attempts, the Chambers County Board of Education has finally voted to consolidate Valley High School and LaFayette High School. The new school, which has not been named yet, will be located in Valley adjacent to the Valley Sportsplex. The new location was chosen over a secondary site located in LaFayette off Highway 50.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

Gov. Ivey offers support for Operation Iron Ruck

Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday offered her support to Operation Iron Ruck (OIR), an effort by student veterans at The University of Alabama and Auburn University to bring awareness to veteran suicide. On Wednesday, November 23, student veterans from both schools will embark on a ruck march from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, and on Iron Bowl Saturday, November 26, they will complete the route at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Opelika Main Street Names New Interim Director

OPELIKA — Melissa Munford-McCurdy has been named the new interim executive director of Opelika Main Street, the organization announced Thursday, Nov. 17. “I’m really excited to be headed with Main Street into its future, growing our program and keeping everything positive,” Munford-McCurdy said. Munford-McCurdy will take over...
OPELIKA, AL
wdhn.com

Single-vehicle crash kills one in Pike County

TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man from Montgomery County was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. Clinton Davis Lindsey, 42, of Mathews was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2003 Toyota Tacoma left the roadway and overturned. ALEA says Lindsey was not wearing a seatbelt at the...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery native among employees shot at Virginia Walmart

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WSFA) - A woman who grew up in Montgomery is fighting for her life after being caught in Tuesday night’s mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia. The family of Sarah Walker confirmed she moved from Montgomery to Virginia in high school, along with her mother and stepfather. Her stepmother, Jean Pate Walker, said she worked at the Chesapeake Walmart. This was the store where police say a manager opened fire, killing six people and wounding multiple others.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Opelika-Auburn News

Back where it all began: Carlson brothers thankful as the Auburn kicking dynasty comes to an end

In many ways, this isn’t the ending Anders Carlson envisioned. The super senior’s season is done. He busted his now-slinged shoulder on a kickoff against Mississippi State, and it marked the second year in a row he’s had a season-ending injury. His team isn’t having the year it had hoped for, either. Despite late momentum, Auburn has seen a head coach fired and is fighting for bowl eligibility ahead of its regular-season finale.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

1 person dead in drive-by shooting on East 12th St. in West Point

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - West Point officers are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. On November 18, at approximately 9:16 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 12th Street and MLK in West Point in reference to a person shot. Officers arrived on scene and discovered...
WEST POINT, GA

