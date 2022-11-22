CHARACTER IN ACTION: Lee County Family Court Judge Mike Fellows Honors Three Auburn City Schools Students

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
Related
opelikaobserver.com
East Alabama Boys & Girls Clubs Names New Director of Operations
OPELIKA — The Boys and Girls Clubs of East Alabama announced last week that A.J. Harris will be the organization’s new director of operations. Harris most recently served as the director of Public Affairs & Compliance with his previous employer and is no stranger to the Boys & Girls Club movement, once serving as a teen director and athletic director early in his professional journey.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn professor awarded damages for university punishment over published comments about football program
An Alabama jury found that an Auburn professor, Michael Stern, was unjustly targeted after making comments about the concentration of athletes in one of the university’s administration programs, per AL.com’s Ruth Serven Smith. Stern was awarded $645,837 in damages after the two-week trial that found the former dean unduly punished him.
tallasseetribune.com
Tallassee native earns GED after years of struggle
Former Tallassee resident Sawyer Munsch stood at the podium at the Oct. 4 graduation for those earning their GED at Gadsden State Community College. He was nervous but the audience couldn’t tell. He spoke with confidence and pride as he praised those who helped him go from a drug addict to a successful salesman.
Jury hands Auburn professor $646,000, finds university punished him over critique of football program
A five-year-long lawsuit resolved last week when an Alabama jury found that an Auburn professor was unfairly targeted after he complained about the high concentration of athletes in the school’s public administration program. An Alabama jury awarded Michael Stern $645,837 in damages, finding after a two-week trial that Stern’s...
Opelika-Auburn News
Chambers County Schools moves forward with closing LaFayette High, consolidating with Valley High
JOHN WEST After years of discussion and failed attempts, the Chambers County Board of Education has finally voted to consolidate Valley High School and LaFayette High School. The new school, which has not been named yet, will be located in Valley adjacent to the Valley Sportsplex. The new location was chosen over a secondary site located in LaFayette off Highway 50.
WSFA
Police release new information on Opelika Jane Doe found murdered in 2012
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s been more than 10 years since the unidentified body of a young girl was found in Opelika and since then she’s become known as the Opelika Jane Doe. But now, police are releasing more information on the identification of young Jane Doe found dead in 2012.
opelikaobserver.com
ADVA Donates Items to Operation Iron Ruck Ahead of Student Veteran-Led Ruck March
AUBURN — The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) welcomed student veterans from the University of Alabama and Auburn University involved in Operation Iron Ruck on Nov. 16, to donate items needed for the annual ruck march. Operation Iron Ruck is a four-day, 151-mile ruck march from Auburn to...
alreporter.com
Gov. Ivey offers support for Operation Iron Ruck
Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday offered her support to Operation Iron Ruck (OIR), an effort by student veterans at The University of Alabama and Auburn University to bring awareness to veteran suicide. On Wednesday, November 23, student veterans from both schools will embark on a ruck march from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, and on Iron Bowl Saturday, November 26, they will complete the route at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
opelikaobserver.com
Opelika Main Street Names New Interim Director
OPELIKA — Melissa Munford-McCurdy has been named the new interim executive director of Opelika Main Street, the organization announced Thursday, Nov. 17. “I’m really excited to be headed with Main Street into its future, growing our program and keeping everything positive,” Munford-McCurdy said. Munford-McCurdy will take over...
wdhn.com
Single-vehicle crash kills one in Pike County
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man from Montgomery County was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. Clinton Davis Lindsey, 42, of Mathews was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2003 Toyota Tacoma left the roadway and overturned. ALEA says Lindsey was not wearing a seatbelt at the...
WSFA
Montgomery native among employees shot at Virginia Walmart
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WSFA) - A woman who grew up in Montgomery is fighting for her life after being caught in Tuesday night’s mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia. The family of Sarah Walker confirmed she moved from Montgomery to Virginia in high school, along with her mother and stepfather. Her stepmother, Jean Pate Walker, said she worked at the Chesapeake Walmart. This was the store where police say a manager opened fire, killing six people and wounding multiple others.
Opelika-Auburn News
Back where it all began: Carlson brothers thankful as the Auburn kicking dynasty comes to an end
In many ways, this isn’t the ending Anders Carlson envisioned. The super senior’s season is done. He busted his now-slinged shoulder on a kickoff against Mississippi State, and it marked the second year in a row he’s had a season-ending injury. His team isn’t having the year it had hoped for, either. Despite late momentum, Auburn has seen a head coach fired and is fighting for bowl eligibility ahead of its regular-season finale.
WTVM
Urban League of Greater Columbus hosting turkey, ham giveaway at civic center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Urban League of Greater Columbus is hosting a giveaway on Wednesday, November 23. The event is set from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. in the Columbus Civic Center parking lot - located at 400 4th Street. Urban League is giving away free turkey and ham while...
Former Alabama lawmaker indicted for allegedly groping, kissing woman
A former Alabama lawmakers has been indicted on charges of sexual abuse after a woman claims the man grabbed her and kissed her outside a business, a TV station reported. Former Republican state representative Perry Hooper Jr., who served from 19984 until 2003, was indicted for the August 16 incident, WSFA-TV reported.
Peachtree Mall holding canned food drive, will hold annual Christmas parade
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Peachtree Mall started collecting nonperishable, unexpired food on Monday, Nov. 14 and will continue doing so through Thursday, Dec. 1. This is its second year holding the food drive, according to Property Management Associate Stephanie Jarvis, who is in charge of the project. The food will be donated to Feeding the Valley […]
WTVM
1 person dead in drive-by shooting on East 12th St. in West Point
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - West Point officers are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. On November 18, at approximately 9:16 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 12th Street and MLK in West Point in reference to a person shot. Officers arrived on scene and discovered...
At least One Person Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Columbus (Columbus, GA)
The Columbus Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened on West Britt Road in front of the Columbus Airport. The crash involved an SUV and a motorcycle.
WTVM
Meet the man taking over temporarily after LaGrange mayor resigns
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The mayor of LaGrange has officially resigned after accepting a new state position. Tonight, we hear from the man who will temporarily take over, known to many in the area and no stranger to politics. Edmonson will be the first Black person to serve in this...
GoodwillSR holding Phenix City job fair with over 325 positions
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Need a job? Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (GoodwillSR) will hold a job fair with over 20 employers and over 325 full-time and part-time positions on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at Troy University’s Phenix City campus located at 1510 […]
West Point Police investigating a residential shooting on Higgins Street
WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) – On Sunday, the West Point Police Department received a report about shots fired on Higgins Street in West Point, Georgia. According to authorities, several shots were fired inside a residence, and no one suffered any injuries. The suspect is unknown at this time, and West Point Police says there is […]
