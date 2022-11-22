ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

LMPD increasing patrols as drivers hit the road for the holidays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are keeping extra eyes out as drivers hit the road for the holidays. Police said they are moving additional resources from the traffic unit and divisions to watch roads this season. That includes looking for impaired drivers. The department said it investigated 108...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Police investigate Thanksgiving Day stabbing in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was stabbed during a fight with another man on York Street in Old Louisville on Thanksgiving Day. According to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were called around 1 p.m. Thursday and found a man who had been stabbed. Police say...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Fire destroys roof at New Albany senior care home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire destroyed the roof of a New Albany senior care business on Wednesday. The fire was reported just before noon at the Home Instead building at State and Green streets. An official with the New Albany Fire Department said heavy smoke spread through the attic....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Woman hospitalized after being shot several times in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after she was shot several times in east Louisville. Louisville Metro Police said it happened around 9 a.m. in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle, which is near Oxmoor Center off Shelbyville Road. Officers found the victim...
LOUISVILLE, KY
94-year-old Scottsburg man dies after falling from tree stand

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana conservation officers in Scott County are investigating after a tree stand accident that left a deer hunter dead. It happened Tuesday, in the area of Taylor Road, which is just outside Scottsburg, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Officials...
SCOTTSBURG, IN

