Owners of popular disc golf course in Louisville working to reopen, gain support ahead of public hearing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular disc golf course in Louisville is trying to reopen after it was shut down by the city. More than a year after being ordered to shut down, Arrowhead Disc Golf Course supporters will have the chance to tell the city why it should reopen.
Louisville Water customers to see slight increase in monthly bills starting Jan. 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville water will raise its rates to help offset increased costs to keep drinking water clean. That means about $1.10 more per month for the average customer, the water company said. For example, officials said those who use about 4,000 gallons of water a month can...
Louisville nonprofit's new 'Doula Dash' ride-sharing program gets $10,000 grant from city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Moms-to-be in Louisville in need of a ride now have a resource to get where they need to go. Doula Dash is a new program being offered through Granny's Birth Initiative, a nonprofit that provides resources such as a maternity pantry, a milk bank and more.
LMPD increasing patrols as drivers hit the road for the holidays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are keeping extra eyes out as drivers hit the road for the holidays. Police said they are moving additional resources from the traffic unit and divisions to watch roads this season. That includes looking for impaired drivers. The department said it investigated 108...
1 man dead after crash on Dixie Highway, near Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died Thursday afternoon after police say he was involved in a two-vehicle accident near Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the crash took place just before 2 p.m. in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway. That's near Bruner Lane.
BEHIND THE SCENES | A look at construction progress at Churchill Downs
LOUISVILLE, KY (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs is in the middle of a nearly $400 million renovation, and WDRB News got a look inside at the progress that has happened over the last six months. Visitors poured into Churchill Downs on Wednesday ahead of the track's annual Thanksgiving Dinner and race....
Jeffersonville Christmas tree lot sees increased demand on Thanksgiving Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Even while their Thanksgiving turkeys were still in their ovens, some southern Indiana families were already getting ready for Christmas. For Bonnie Miller, it's a family tradition. "After Thanksgiving, we were coming, hunting for trees," she said. This Thanksgiving Day was just like all the others....
Louisville celebrates 70 years of tradition with Shawnee Park's Thanksgiving Day Juice Bowl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's West End celebrated 70 years of tradition on Thanksgiving Day with the annual Juice Bowl in Shawnee Park. "Fun, family, reunions and what else?" said organizer Waddell Elliott. "Community," added organizer Robert Martin. "Community, right," Elliott replied. "That's what it's gonna be." It originally started...
Business owners ask for roadway safety after car destroys Madison, Ind. restaurant
El Camino, a restaurant in Madison, Ind., has been hit twice by cars. Once in 2015 by a drunk driver and again on Sunday when owners said a police chase ended in their store.
Proceeds from 3 Scooter's Coffee specialty drinks to be donated to Home of the Innocents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jude's Jingle Tree is again supporting the Home of the Innocents, and this year, your morning coffee can also help. Scooter's Coffee has created three specialty holiday drinks named after WDRB in the Morning personalities, and pledges to donate the proceeds from their sale. Sterling's Sugar...
Police investigate Thanksgiving Day stabbing in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was stabbed during a fight with another man on York Street in Old Louisville on Thanksgiving Day. According to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were called around 1 p.m. Thursday and found a man who had been stabbed. Police say...
Fire destroys roof at New Albany senior care home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire destroyed the roof of a New Albany senior care business on Wednesday. The fire was reported just before noon at the Home Instead building at State and Green streets. An official with the New Albany Fire Department said heavy smoke spread through the attic....
18-year-old Louisville man dies after single-vehicle crash on Eastern Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man died after his vehicle crashed into a utility pole late Tuesday night. An LMPD spokesperson said it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Eastern Parkway and Barrett Avenue. That's near Calvary Cemetery in the Tyler Park neighborhood. Merril D. Kragel, 18, died at the...
2 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash near Jefferson County Judicial Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A two-vehicle crash in downtown Louisville ended with a car on the doorstep of the Jefferson County Judicial Center. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis, officers responded to a motor vehicle crash at 7th and Liberty streets around 5 p.m. Two passenger vehicles had...
Southern Indiana restaurant partners with ministries to serve Thanksgiving meals to homeless
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana restaurant expanded its Thanksgiving meal giveaway program this year. Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen in Jeffersonville provided more than 300 meals this year. The restaurant started the holiday tradition in 2020. This year, it donated meals to Jesus Cares at Exit 0 and Catalyst...
Woman in critical condition after shooting in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for LMPD, says at 11:30 a.m. officers were sent to South 32nd Street near West Broadway on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived,...
Woman hospitalized after being shot several times in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after she was shot several times in east Louisville. Louisville Metro Police said it happened around 9 a.m. in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle, which is near Oxmoor Center off Shelbyville Road. Officers found the victim...
Shoppers pack local grocery stores Wednesday gathering items for Thanksgiving Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Grocery stores are packed on Wednesday as preparations ramp up for Thanksgiving Day. Plenty of people were making those last minute trips at the Meijer in Jeffersonville, where the self-checkout area saw a steady stream of customers. Many shoppers who spoke with WDRB News said they...
94-year-old Scottsburg man dies after falling from tree stand
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana conservation officers in Scott County are investigating after a tree stand accident that left a deer hunter dead. It happened Tuesday, in the area of Taylor Road, which is just outside Scottsburg, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Officials...
Brownsboro Hardware & Paint helps you decorate for the Holidays the right way
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's that time of year to decorate the house for the holidays. WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets some helpful tips from Brownsboro Hardware & Paint. Before stringing lights, check bulbs and fuses to fix bad lights. Make sure you get the right extension cord. There is a...
