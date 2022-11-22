ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Holiday strudel sale to benefit relocated Ukrainian orphans

Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Youngstown is announcing a holiday Mission Strudel Sale to benefit Ukrainian orphans who have been relocated to Poland. Strudel varieties include a large apple or cherry strudel for $9 and a large cherry with cheese strudel for $10. Orders should be placed...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | November 25th

Vindicator file photo / November 20, 1980 | Past presidents of the Youngstown Area Chamber of Commerce were together at the annual dinner meeting 42 years ago. From left, John A. Coakley Jr., 1962; Fred B. King Jr., 1961; Marshall Tannehill, 1971-72; Guion Osborn, 1957-58. November 25. 1997: An off-track...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Rep. Mark Longietti hired for position in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The City of Hermitage has announced that Pennsylvania Representative Mark Longietti has been hired as director of business and community development. Longietti served as a Pennsylvania state representative for the 7th Legislative District for eight terms before announcing his retirement earlier this year. He will serve through Nov. 30, taking the position with the City of Hermitage on January 3.
HERMITAGE, PA
WFMJ.com

27 First News

Jesare’e Dominique Harris, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jesare’e Dominique Harris, 36, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was born March 12, 1986, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Sonja T. Harris and Jesse Young. Jesare’e was a 2004 graduate of Warren G. Harding...
WARREN, OH
Pennsylvania Business Report

Penn Power expands Smart Grid in Mercer, Crawford counties

Sharon-based Penn Power announced Monday it would continue to expand its Smart Grid in Mercer and Crawford counties. The work, the company said, would reinforce the local power system and help prevent service disruptions. Work includes installing new automated equipment and technology, the company said. “Penn Power has made significant investments in smart grid technologies […] The post Penn Power expands Smart Grid in Mercer, Crawford counties appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
27 First News

Carlos A. Valentin, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Carlos A. Valentin will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Valentin departed this life Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. The family...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Report: Brass knuckles, pepper spray used in Warren fight

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police responded to a fight in which brass knuckles, pepper spray and a baseball bat were used in a fight between neighbors. According to a police report, it happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday at apartments in the 1300 block of Robert Ave. One of...
WARREN, OH

