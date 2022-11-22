With the holidays approaching we are searching for the fun family-friendly events in and near our community. This special time of year is not only about giving and receiving gifts but about experiences and spending time with those you love. I have put together a list and will continue to add to it to some of the events that you can enjoy with your family. Please be sure to check our calendar too because there may be other events that you may be interested in as well.

14 DAYS AGO