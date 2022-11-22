Convicted Felon from South LA Sentenced to Prison for Gun/Ammo Possession

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A convicted felon from South Los Angeles was sentenced to 77 months behind bars Tuesday for illegally possessing several firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

Anthony Butterfield, 36, pleaded guilty in August in Los Angeles federal court to one count of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The case stems from Jan. 7, when Los Angeles police responded to a call reporting an assault with a deadly weapon in the 3700 block of Inglewood Boulevard, court papers show.

At the scene, Butterfield was verbally threatening a neighbor while pacing back and forth with an axe in front of his residence. He then brandished a rifle, according to the complaint.

Butterfield was arrested and police executed a search warrant, which led to the seizure of two AR-type pistols, one 9 mm pistol, one suppressor, two body armor plates, narcotics laced with fentanyl and a cache of assorted magazines and ammunition from his South Los Angeles home.

Butterfield was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to four previous felony convictions. According to the federal complaint, in September 2008, he was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon. In December 2013, he was convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession or sale of a controlled substance. In February 2014, he was also convicted of assault with a deadly weapon, prosecutors said.