Morgantown, WV

wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Football to Close Season Wearing Blue on White on White

For the last time for the 2022 season, West Virginia has a uniform combination to reveal. This one gets unveiled on Thanksgiving Day. The Mountaineers will close the season at Oklahoma State by wearing a clean blue on white on white look. That’s a blue helmet with a white jersey and white pants.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. Purdue

West Virginia and No. 24 Purdue will match up in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy bracket on Thursday night. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the Thanksgiving showdown in Portland. First Chance for WVU to Showcase New Team. Everyone in West Virginia’s...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 23

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. The WVU volleyball team honored its seniors despite losing to the top team in the country. Update (1:00 PM) – Update (9:00 AM) – Update (8:30 AM) – WVU is home to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Players West Virginia Football Lost to the Transfer Portal in 2022

With so much uncertainty surrounding the West Virginia program, every day that goes by could include a major decision being made or a player deciding to transfer. And now with one of the worst seasons for WVU in awhile winding down and questions looming over the future of an historic program that seen much better days, it’s necessary to keep track of players that have decided to leave in order to properly gauge what the roster will look like come kickoff of the 2023 season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Country Roads Webcast: Kansas State Review, Reaction

This episode of the Country Roads Webcast features a review of the 48-31 loss that WVU endured against the Kansas State Wildcats in the 11th game of the 2022 WVU football season. To conclude the episode, some recent players that have announced their intentions to transfer away from the Mountaineers are detailed.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

The WVU Mountaineer Named Best Live Human Mascot by National Mascot Hall of Fame

Instead of the Mountaineer mascot celebrating the achievements of the teams of West Virginia University, it’s time to praise the mascot herself. The National Mascot Hall of Fame has selected the WVU Mountaineer as the winner of the Inaugural Collegiate Best Live Human Mascot Award. The Mountaineer, currently being portrayed by Mary Roush, won the honor the Hall of Fame’s inaugural voting for its 2022 class.
MORGANTOWN, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Football newcomer develops into one of WPIAL’s finest linemen at Belle Vernon

First, there was curiosity. Then came eagerness. Before long, though, bewilderment set in. “There’s no way,” Belle Vernon football coach Matt Humbert said as he watched then-sophomore Steve Macheska pull up lame two years ago on the first day of training camp. “That’s just my luck. I tell this big kid to come out (for the team), and this happens.”
BELLE VERNON, PA
Lootpress

West Virginia Gains First Rally House Storefront

Rally House has undergone extensive growth over the past year, including entry to several new markets. Now, the nationally recognized sports and merchandise retailer is thrilled to expand into West Virginia with Rally House the Highlands. Area fans will enjoy shopping at this store, thanks to the convenient location, friendly staff, and enormous selection of high-quality products.
TRIADELPHIA, WV
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV

