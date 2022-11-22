Read full article on original website
Mountaineers Award Lineman Nick Malone with Scholarship during Thanksgiving Practice
It indeed was a special Thanksgiving for West Virginia offensive lineman Nick Malone. During the Mountaineers’ practice at Milan Puskar Stadium on Thursday morning, Malone was informed that he was being put on a player scholarship. Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown asked Malone what he was thankful for, to...
West Virginia Football to Close Season Wearing Blue on White on White
For the last time for the 2022 season, West Virginia has a uniform combination to reveal. This one gets unveiled on Thanksgiving Day. The Mountaineers will close the season at Oklahoma State by wearing a clean blue on white on white look. That’s a blue helmet with a white jersey and white pants.
Shot or Not? Lee Kpogba Tags Poor Preparation as Reason for Struggles of WVU Defense
Losing can create dissension within any team, and some of that has been creeping out from the West Virginia football program lately. But did WVU linebacker Lee Kpogba fire a shot at the coaches, maybe defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley, during a press conference just days after the team’s seventh loss of the season?
Watch: WVU OC Graham Harrell Evaluates QB Garrett Greene’s First Start, Talks JT Daniels
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell evaluates quarterback Garrett Greene’s play from his first start in the loss to Kansas State and mentions how JT Daniels has been handling losing his starting job while speaking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
Watch: WVU DB Aubrey Burks on His First Season as Starter, Youth on Defense
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia defensive back Aubrey Burks touches on his individual play in 2022, the issues for defense and the potential of the young players while talking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU...
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. Purdue
West Virginia and No. 24 Purdue will match up in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy bracket on Thursday night. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the Thanksgiving showdown in Portland. First Chance for WVU to Showcase New Team. Everyone in West Virginia’s...
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown on Plan for Season Finale, Thoughts on NIL, Transfer Portal
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown goes over his team’s loss to Kansas State, what his plan is with a bowl game no longer in play for the season ending game at Oklahoma State, his thoughts on NIL and the transfer portal and much more while talking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 23
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. The WVU volleyball team honored its seniors despite losing to the top team in the country. Update (1:00 PM) – Update (9:00 AM) – Update (8:30 AM) – WVU is home to...
Players West Virginia Football Lost to the Transfer Portal in 2022
With so much uncertainty surrounding the West Virginia program, every day that goes by could include a major decision being made or a player deciding to transfer. And now with one of the worst seasons for WVU in awhile winding down and questions looming over the future of an historic program that seen much better days, it’s necessary to keep track of players that have decided to leave in order to properly gauge what the roster will look like come kickoff of the 2023 season.
WVU QB Garrett Greene Named Starter to Close Season Against Oklahoma State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Unlike last week, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown makes it clear there’s no question who his team’s starting quarterback is for their season ending game at Oklahoma State. Garrett Greene will get the start again. Brown quickly responded that Greene will receive his...
Bock: PK85 Gives West Virginia First Chance to Showcase Improvements Nationally
Everyone in West Virginia’s basketball program seems to have a chip on their shoulder this year. From Bob Huggins to his new additions, it seems like everyone has something to prove. This week, the Mountaineers will have their first chance to showcase their improvements nationally at the Phil Knight...
No. 24 Purdue, West Virginia meet in battle of unbeatens
Purdue squeaked into this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll at No. 24. West Virginia wedged its way into a
Country Roads Webcast: Kansas State Review, Reaction
This episode of the Country Roads Webcast features a review of the 48-31 loss that WVU endured against the Kansas State Wildcats in the 11th game of the 2022 WVU football season. To conclude the episode, some recent players that have announced their intentions to transfer away from the Mountaineers are detailed.
The WVU Mountaineer Named Best Live Human Mascot by National Mascot Hall of Fame
Instead of the Mountaineer mascot celebrating the achievements of the teams of West Virginia University, it’s time to praise the mascot herself. The National Mascot Hall of Fame has selected the WVU Mountaineer as the winner of the Inaugural Collegiate Best Live Human Mascot Award. The Mountaineer, currently being portrayed by Mary Roush, won the honor the Hall of Fame’s inaugural voting for its 2022 class.
Football newcomer develops into one of WPIAL’s finest linemen at Belle Vernon
First, there was curiosity. Then came eagerness. Before long, though, bewilderment set in. “There’s no way,” Belle Vernon football coach Matt Humbert said as he watched then-sophomore Steve Macheska pull up lame two years ago on the first day of training camp. “That’s just my luck. I tell this big kid to come out (for the team), and this happens.”
West Virginia Gains First Rally House Storefront
Rally House has undergone extensive growth over the past year, including entry to several new markets. Now, the nationally recognized sports and merchandise retailer is thrilled to expand into West Virginia with Rally House the Highlands. Area fans will enjoy shopping at this store, thanks to the convenient location, friendly staff, and enormous selection of high-quality products.
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
Morgantown dog wins 3 awards at 2022 National Dog Show
Meet Tanzait of the Sweetest Coton, or just T-Pup to his friends. The nine-month-old T-Pup is originally from Poland - "Tanzait" is the Polish word for tanzanite, a type of gemstone, and "The Sweetest Coton" is the name of the kennel he came from.
West Virginia dentist to accelerate relocation in wake of fire
A West Virginia dental practice is slated to reopen at a new location in April after its original site was destroyed in a fire, The Intelligencer and Wheeling News Register reported Nov. 19. The office of Benjamin Kocher, DDS, was one of four buildings lost in the Nov. 10 fire,...
Christmas lights display continues to grow in Monongah, West Virginia
The town of Monongah in Marion County is rapidly growing its collection of Christmas lights, starting with only seven in 2015, but now has over 60 lights scattered across the area.
