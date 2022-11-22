With so much uncertainty surrounding the West Virginia program, every day that goes by could include a major decision being made or a player deciding to transfer. And now with one of the worst seasons for WVU in awhile winding down and questions looming over the future of an historic program that seen much better days, it’s necessary to keep track of players that have decided to leave in order to properly gauge what the roster will look like come kickoff of the 2023 season.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO