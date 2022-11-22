Read full article on original website
Walmart Reopened after Police ActivityBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, FL
Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtAnthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
News4Jax.com
JSO: Suspect identified after woman shot in hand in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it has identified the person who shot a young woman Sunday morning in Northwest Jacksonville. JSO said the shooting happened at the intersection of Soutel Drive and New Kings Road. JSO said it found a woman in her mid-20s shot...
First Coast News
Woman injured in Carver Manor area shooting
The woman was shot in the hand, according to Jacksonville police. All suspects are in custody.
News4Jax.com
Person found dead after Clay Deputies respond to shooting
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – One person is dead after a shooting took place in Middleburg Saturday evening. It happened in the area of Eli Whitney Drive. We reached out to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office about what happened and we received the following statement... “We have responded to a...
News4Jax.com
Friends say woman found dead after ‘domestic dispute’ was Jacksonville mother of 2
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 42-year-old woman died Friday night in the Edgewood Manor neighborhood in what police called a “domestic dispute.”. Friends on Sunday told News4JAX her name was Velvet Brown-Anderson. She left behind two children. The father of one of Anderson’s daughters spoke to News4JAX and said...
First Coast News
JSO: Woman dead after potential domestic incident in Edgewood area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after a potential domestic violence situation in the Edgewood area Friday night, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 3:55 p.m., units responded to the 4000 block of Katanag Drive South in response in an unresponsive female inside a home.
News4Jax.com
2 semis, 20 cars involved in multiple-collision crash on I-295 on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Several multi-vehicle crashes involving two semi-trucks and multiple cars happened Sunday afternoon on I-295 south near the Morse Avenue overpass, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to the crash on Jacksonville’s Westside around 1:15 p.m. The FHP said after...
Crash in Columbia County ends deadly: Driver confirmed as CCSO Captain
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla — UPDATE: 12:40 P.M. In a Press release Columbia County Sheriffs Office confirmed the deceased driver of the UTV was Captain Charles Chuck” Brewington. They stated, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of one of our employees. Captain Charles ‘Chuck’ Brewington...
Man in wheelchair killed after hit-and-run incident in Phoenix
A man in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Phoenix on Saturday night, authorities said. Jeremy Ortiz, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene, KNXV-TV reported. According to the Phoenix Police Department, the incident occurred at about 6:48 p.m. MST, according to the television station....
Lake City Reporter
CCSO employee dies in UTV crash
FORT WHITE – A captain with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office died when his utility terrain vehicle (UTV) crashed late Saturday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the UTV was headed eastbound on SW Illinois Street in Fort White around 10:30 p.m. when, for reasons still being investigated, the vehicle overturned in the roadway and the driver – identified by the CCSO as Captain Charles “Chuck” Brewington – was partially ejected.
Missing teen from Jacksonville found safe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The teen has been found. Toby Sines, was reported to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department to be diagnosed with autism and it is unknown how he may respond when being approached. Sines is missing from Jacksonville and was last seen at 4 p.m. today. He was...
FHP: Man dies in crash near NAS Jacksonville Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 50-year-old man is dead following a crash near NAS Jacksonville Saturday afternoon, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the crash happened around 12:44 p.m. at US Highway 17 (Roosevelt Blvd) and Birmingham Ave. FHP says that the man driving...
News4Jax.com
Man, 33, killed in shooting in Brunswick, police say
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A 33-year-old man was killed early Friday morning in a shooting in Brunswick, according to police. A post on the city of Brunswick Police Department website said that officers were working on Norwich Street at about 1:47 a.m. when they heard shots fired nearby. When they...
Early morning shooting leads to one man dead, Brunswick Police say
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — According to the Brunswick Police Department, at around 1:47 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, off-duty police were at 1800 Norwich St. when they heard gunfire coming from around the corner. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Once police arrived at the location where the initial...
News4Jax.com
Walmart on Collins Road evacuated, temporarily closed for police activity
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Walmart Supercenter on Collins Road near I-295 on Jacksonville’s Westside was evacuated Saturday evening and temporarily closed because of police activity. Police have not said exactly what happened inside and around the store on Collins Road. According to witnesses around 4 p.m., about a...
Man killed by officers during Riverside officer-involved shooting has been identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man killed by officers during Tuesday's officer-involved shooting in Riverside this week has been identified. Tyree Devon O’Neal, Jr., 29, was killed during the incident, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says no officers were injured during the shooting. Around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday,...
10NEWS
Watch: Police officer who can't swim jumps in pond to save baby
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville police officer is being hailed a heroine for her swift decision-making to save a baby drowning in a retention pond. The catch — she, too, couldn't swim. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said on June 9, police officers responded to a report of an...
News4Jax.com
Man dead after crashing into a light pole, FHP says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An Orange Park man is dead after hitting a pole while traveling on US 17 Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The agency says the 50-year-old driver was heading south on US 17 when he swerved to the right. He went off the roadway and...
Toddler dies, brother and mother injured, in fiery Thanksgiving Day crash in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a 4-year-old girl died in a crash Thursday night on Interstate 10. STORY: Investigates: ‘Very scary’ issue dialing 911 on Google Pixel 6 cell phones. According to the crash report, at around 7:41 p.m., two sedans were traveling...
News4Jax.com
Charges dropped for suspects found with over 100 pounds of marijuana after leaving airport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two separate cases related to marijuana trafficking in Jacksonville resulted in unexpected outcomes for the suspects involved. Back in November 2021, Dezhong Wang and Hui Li were accused of trafficking hundreds of pounds of marijuana through the Jacksonville International Airport. The Florida Highway Patrol arrested the...
JSO: Man arrives at hospital after shooting in Picketville area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound Monday night. According to detectives, at about 8:40 p.m., officers responded to Old Kings Road in reference to a shooting, but they were unable to find the victim. However, a short time later, a man in his mid-30s checked himself into a nearby hospital with a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. He matched the description and his story fit the call dispatch to Old Kings Road.
First Coast News
