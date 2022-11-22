ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Person found dead after Clay Deputies respond to shooting

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – One person is dead after a shooting took place in Middleburg Saturday evening. It happened in the area of Eli Whitney Drive. We reached out to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office about what happened and we received the following statement... “We have responded to a...
JSO: Woman dead after potential domestic incident in Edgewood area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after a potential domestic violence situation in the Edgewood area Friday night, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 3:55 p.m., units responded to the 4000 block of Katanag Drive South in response in an unresponsive female inside a home.
CCSO employee dies in UTV crash

FORT WHITE – A captain with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office died when his utility terrain vehicle (UTV) crashed late Saturday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the UTV was headed eastbound on SW Illinois Street in Fort White around 10:30 p.m. when, for reasons still being investigated, the vehicle overturned in the roadway and the driver – identified by the CCSO as Captain Charles “Chuck” Brewington – was partially ejected.
Missing teen from Jacksonville found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The teen has been found. Toby Sines, was reported to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department to be diagnosed with autism and it is unknown how he may respond when being approached. Sines is missing from Jacksonville and was last seen at 4 p.m. today. He was...
Man, 33, killed in shooting in Brunswick, police say

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A 33-year-old man was killed early Friday morning in a shooting in Brunswick, according to police. A post on the city of Brunswick Police Department website said that officers were working on Norwich Street at about 1:47 a.m. when they heard shots fired nearby. When they...
Watch: Police officer who can't swim jumps in pond to save baby

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville police officer is being hailed a heroine for her swift decision-making to save a baby drowning in a retention pond. The catch — she, too, couldn't swim. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said on June 9, police officers responded to a report of an...
Man dead after crashing into a light pole, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An Orange Park man is dead after hitting a pole while traveling on US 17 Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The agency says the 50-year-old driver was heading south on US 17 when he swerved to the right. He went off the roadway and...
JSO: Man arrives at hospital after shooting in Picketville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound Monday night. According to detectives, at about 8:40 p.m., officers responded to Old Kings Road in reference to a shooting, but they were unable to find the victim. However, a short time later, a man in his mid-30s checked himself into a nearby hospital with a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. He matched the description and his story fit the call dispatch to Old Kings Road.
