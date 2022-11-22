Winners of their last six at home and 7-1 overall at Chase Center this season, the Warriors will be back on their home hardwood on Wednesday night as they host the Clippers. This will be the first of this season’s four head-to-head matchups between the two teams, with the three others all taking place after the calendar turns to 2023. The NorCal-SoCal matchup will be one of contrasting styles, as the Warriors – when playing with their full squad – have provided a potent offense, particularly at home, and the Clippers come in to Chase Center with one of the league’s top defenses.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO