Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Chandler Park Business District Open Doors for a Real Black Friday Shopping SpreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Trail Blazers
On Wednesday night, the Wine & Gold try to complete and unblemished home stand when they wrap up the four-game stay with a visit from Anfernee Simons and the slumping Blazers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers are coming off their third straight win on the heels of a five-game...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 11.24.2022
FINAL FROM MILWAUKEE: Bulls 118, Bucks 113. (Bulls 8-10, 3-5 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan 36pts. Bucks: Antetokounmpo: 36 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Drummond 8. Bucks: Portis:. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls:DeRozan: 8. Bucks: Holiday: 11. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls recorded a season high 12 block shots...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Home Cooking
The Cavs followed an eight-game winning streak with a five-game losing streak and now have won three in a row after back-to-back wins against the Hornets, Heat and Hawks. Carter and Justin weigh in on two dominant wins, discuss who the real Cavaliers are and discuss the current progress for the team this season.
NBA
Cavs Take Down Blazers, Sweep Homestand
WRAP-UP Now THAT’S how you do a homestand. After playing six of their first eight games this month on the road, the Wine and Gold returned for a four-game homestand – and proceeded to run the table, winning every game by double-figures and capping the extended stay with a 114-96 victory over the Blazers on Thanksgiving eve at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
What should Browns do about Joe Woods? Garrett Bush, Sam Amico on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Garrett Bush of 92.3 The Fan...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 23, 2022
New Orleans (10-7) launches a two-game Southwest Division road trip – which actually will consist of separate one-game excursions, due to Thanksgiving in between – with a Wednesday 7 p.m. game at San Antonio (6-12). Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 on Bally Sports and WRNO 99.5 FM. Tomorrow night, the Pelicans will travel to Memphis in advance of Friday's road game against the Grizzlies.
NBA
Game Preview: Warriors vs. Clippers - 11/23/22
Winners of their last six at home and 7-1 overall at Chase Center this season, the Warriors will be back on their home hardwood on Wednesday night as they host the Clippers. This will be the first of this season’s four head-to-head matchups between the two teams, with the three others all taking place after the calendar turns to 2023. The NorCal-SoCal matchup will be one of contrasting styles, as the Warriors – when playing with their full squad – have provided a potent offense, particularly at home, and the Clippers come in to Chase Center with one of the league’s top defenses.
NBA
Preview: Wolves at Hornets
The Minnesota Timberwolves (10-8) head to North Carolina to face the Charlotte Hornets (5-14) on Friday night. Minnesota is on a five-game win streak after defeating the Indiana Pacers 115-101 on Wednesday night. Karl-Anthony Towns had a near triple-double in the game and was the team’s leading scorer with 23 points. Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 16 rebounds, and Jaden McDaniels contributed 18 points, three rebounds and three assists.
NBA
Rozier’s Timely Shot-Making Caps Off Hornets’ Home Win
Richards Posts Another Double-Double Off Bench, Charlotte Defeats Philadelphia. As currently constructed, the Charlotte Hornets are going to be at their best when they’re getting stops, creating turnovers and then turning those extra possessions into fast-break opportunities. Being at their ‘best’ for much of the fourth quarter on Friday night propelled the squad to a much-needed 107-101 home win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA
Early stats on 'take fouls' & bench decorum rule changes
Not everyone in the NBA is thrilled about the greater penalty attached this season to “take” fouls, those intentional, fast-break thwarting violations that spoil some of the sport’s most entertaining moments before they even get started. Dallas’ Spencer Dinwiddie, Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray and more...
NBA
Pregame Post Ups: Mazzulla Preps for Doncic for First Time
There are some nights which coaches will always remember, such as their first win or their first loss. Something tells us that Joe Mazzulla will always remember tonight as the first time he prepared to face off against Luka Doncic as a head coach. Doncic, the league’s leading scorer with...
NBA
8 Interesting Orlando Magic Player Statistics So Far
In November so far, Franz Wagner is averaging 22.0 points on 53.3 percent overall shooting, 41.7 percent 3-point shooting, and 87.5 percent free throw shooting. Despite missing three of Orlando’s last four games with a plantar fascia strain, Wendell Carter Jr. is also having an excellent November. This month, he’s averaging 18.8 points on 55.9 percent overall shooting, 46.4 percent 3-point shooting, and 86.8 percent free throw shooting.
NBA
Lakers' Anthony Davis turns in historic performance
Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis made NBA history Tuesday night, filling the box score like few before him. Davis finished the night with 37 points, 21 rebounds, five steals and five blocks in the Lakers’ 115-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Since blocks and steals became an...
NBA
Clippers vs. Warriors Betting Preview: Can Golden State Cover Double Digits?
Odds via FanDuel. Get up-to-the-minute NBA odds here. It seemed things were really moving in the right direction for the Clippers with three straight wins, but injuries have once again thrown cold water on an otherwise great story. With the Clippers’ depth put to the test here on Wednesday, is...
NBA
76ers Welcome Brooklyn Nets Before Hitting the Road | Gameday Report 17/82
The 76ers (8-8) prepare to host the Brooklyn Nets (8-9) in their next game on Tuesday night. The Sixers will then travel to Charlotte for the second half of a back-to-back that tips off a three-game road trip over the Thanksgiving holiday. The Sixers announced Monday that Joel Embiid will...
NBA
Bulls come up clutch, beat Bucks in Milwaukee on Thanksgiving Eve
Rudy, Rocky, Hickory High, step aside. Here comes another one perhaps underestimated, the Bulls. The Boston Celtics leading the Eastern Conference with nine consecutive wins. Nah, no big deal. Didn’t even try that hard to get them by 14 at home on Monday. The Milwaukee Bucks, second-best record in the NBA, 9-1 at home and eying that return to the NBA Finals. OK, maybe a little bit more difficult it being in Milwaukee.
NBA
Haliburton, Pacers Give Back at Annual Come to Our House Dinner
The Pacers played Monday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and they will be back in action on Wednesday and Friday as they wrap up a four-game homestand. They were off on Tuesday, but Tyrese Haliburton and the rest of his teammates and coaches were still at the Fieldhouse in the evening, welcoming 600 men, women, and children experiencing homelessness from Central Indiana shelters for a warm holiday meal.
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 11/22/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on November 22, 2022. Late in Monday’s first quarter, Brandon Ingram had outscored Golden State by himself, 13-11. It was that kind of night in a one-sided Western Conference affair in which New Orleans overpowered a severely shorthanded Warriors team.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs Nets
Friday, Nov. 25 at 8:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Indiana Pacers (10-7) aim to break a tied season series against the Brooklyn Nets (9-10) Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana beat Brooklyn 125-116 on Oct. 29 before falling to the Nets 116-109 on Oct. 31. Both games were played...
