NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
Eagles' Nick Sirianni message to fans after victory over Colts revealed: 'This s--- is for Frank Reich!'
Video posted to social media after the Philadelphia Eagles 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts revealed head coach Nick Sirianni's comments to fans in the stand at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Niners had huge secret advantage against Cardinals
The San Francisco 49ers absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals during Monday night’s game from Mexico City. And while the Niners were better than the Cardinals in pretty much every aspect of the game, San Francisco star pass rusher Nick Bosa reveals one thing that gave the Niners a massive edge against Arizona. Estadio Azteca, where Read more... The post Niners had huge secret advantage against Cardinals appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news
In just his second season in the NFL, former LSU Tigers star Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the league with the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, the team got some bad news last month when the star receiver was sidelined for several weeks with a very concerning injury. But it Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What NFL experts are predicting for Thursday’s Patriots-Vikings game
The Patriots are underdogs, but Kirk Cousins doesn't have the best track record in night games. Apologies to the rest of the Thanksgiving-evening, football-hungry fan bases…. Just getting the repentance out of the way, seeing as the rest of the nation will be forced to watch a football team that helped give us, perhaps, the most-boring football game in history last Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Aside from Jaguars games, of course.
ESPN Computer Predicts Thanksgiving Game Winners
The NFL's Thanksgiving Day slate is one of the best we've seen in a while. On Thursday, the Lions will host the Bills, the Cowboys will take on the Giants and the Vikings will take on the Patriots. It's a pretty loaded three-game slate for the National Football League. Who's...
Rams Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Matthew Stafford Injury
With Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol yet again, the Los Angeles Rams have signed another quarterback. On Wednesday, the Rams signed Case Cookus to their practice squad. Cookus, 27, has bounced around multiple football leagues since 2020. When it comes to NFL experience, he has worked with the Denver Broncos,...
NFL Week 12 ATS picks: Pats upset Vikings, Lions play Bills tough
Buffalo Bills (-10) at Detroit Lions. Time/TV channel: Thursday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. on CBS. The Lions are actually not a bad football team. They have won three games in a row, including an impressive victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. They just beat a 7-2 New York Giants team 31-18 in Week 11.
Week 12 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Isiah Pacheco, George Pickens, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
The lack of byes in Week 12 means fantasy football owners will have no shortage of lineup options, but with three games on Thursday and a rash of injury worries, this still won't be an easy week. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 12 fantasy lineup decisions.
NFL games today: Patriots-Vikings continue Thanksgiving football slate
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
We're getting closer to the end of the 2022 NFL regular season which means the playoffs are right around the corner. The top teams are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack and media pundits are getting excited about potential Super Bowl matchups. Stephen A. Smith, who's...
Week 12 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings
Dawson Knox is going to go off in Week 12 in a cakewalk matchup against the Lions.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Chiefs leap to No. 1 for first time all season; Cowboys hit a new high
Welcome back to the big chair, Big Red. For the first time this season, Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs sit atop the NFL Power Rankings. The Chiefs jumped the Eagles after another masterful performance from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce sparked a comeback win over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Confession time: Island-game masterpieces are a bit of a cheat code 'round these parts.
New Signing: Colts Sign Former Bengals Defender
The Indianapolis Colts have signed a solid former Cincinnati Bengals defender with their latest signing.
Melvin Gordon said goodbye to the Broncos in the most unhinged way possible
The practice of an athlete's farewell message to a fan base has basically become a science. A photo of the athlete embracing fans, a direct thank you for all the support, a reminiscing about the good times (assuming there were any), a mention about how the city embraced their family and vice versa, a pledge the community will be a part of them no matter were they play. These are all tried and true tools available to an athlete or their social media team.
Cowboys sick and wounded, Week 12 injury report vs Giants released
It’s always hard to gauge just how injured a team is ahead of a Thursday contest. The team doesn’t really do much practicing, they more so gather together and for those who are injured they go through rehab work. However there is certainly something going on with the Dallas Cowboys. What started as a bug that knocked corner Kelvin Joseph out of a Sunday domination that would make the cast of Billions blush, the illness has spread through the defense.
Why Whitner deems 49ers as top NFC team after shellacking Cards
The 49ers have put many NFC teams on notice that the team is beginning to peak at the right time following their 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football" at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. San Franciso has won three straight games after its 3-4 start to...
Fantasy Football: 12 best waiver wire targets for NFL Week 12
With the fantasy football playoffs quickly approaching, it’s do-or-die time for managers currently on the bubble. To help you make a late-season push, we’ve put together a list of the top-12 fantasy football waiver wire targets for Week 12, including options at quarterback, tight end, wide receiver and running back.
No Manningcast for Colts vs. Steelers in Week 12
The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) and Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) will be concluding the slate of Week 12 games with a Monday night matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. Unfortunately, there will be no Manningcast for the game. ESPN debuted the “Monday Night with Peyton and Eli” broadcast during the 2021 season, and...
Lions Announce Roster Moves ahead of Bills Game
Lions announce practice-squad elevations ahead of Bills game.
