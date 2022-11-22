ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups for Week 12

After the 11th full slate of regular season action, the NFL and fantasy football are heading into the home stretch of the season. If you had a tough injury in Week 11, or you have a player hitting their bye week at an inopportune time, we’ll scan the waiver wire. For potential pickups, we’ll consider players who are available in at least 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues.
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 12 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks

Week 12 brings a break from byes with a full game feast starting with a tripleheader on Thanksgiving. Having a full complement of start 'em, sit 'em options sounds great, but it can actually create more headaches for fantasy football owners obsessing over every roster decision ahead of the stretch run. Fortunately, Sporting News' NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his latest helping of lineup advice.
Sporting News

Week 12 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Isiah Pacheco, George Pickens, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

The lack of byes in Week 12 means fantasy football owners will have no shortage of lineup options, but with three games on Thursday and a rash of injury worries, this still won't be an easy week. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 12 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 13: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Deshaun Watson, Kyren Williams, and Jameson Williams

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! The holiday season reminds us to be grateful for what we have, and fantasy football owners will have a plethora of lineup options this week with no scheduled byes. You probably won't need streamers this weekend, but you would be wise to scour the free agent wire and prepare for your Week 13 and 14 byes now — not to mention the fantasy playoffs starting in Week 15. Our Week 13 waiver wire watchlist will help you spot players like Deshaun Watson, Kyren Williams, and Jameson Williams who could very well end up as the most heavily added pickups next Wednesday.
NOLA.com

The Nightly Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories

Stolen luggage from MSY, how the Saints got the best out of Andy Dalton, Susan Hutson restores access to jail data and more. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Did you know that you can now submit your own suggested clues...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Players We’re Thankful For (2022 Fantasy Football)

It’s Week 12 in the NFL. That means the season is roughly two-thirds of the way over. More importantly, that means it’s Thanksgiving week. Fantasy players have plenty to be thankful for this season. There have been several surprise players this year. Furthermore, there have been a few superstars we should thank for being great at football.
ALABAMA STATE
numberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 12

Welcome to our weekly FanDuel NFL primer, where we give you an overview of the Sunday main slate to help you get started on your research. As always, we recommend checking out all of numberFire's daily fantasy tools at your disposal. In particular, our weekly projections can help you nail down who might be the slate's top scorers and best values, while the heat map is a great way to get a general overview of the slate's implied totals and every team's strengths and weaknesses.
ARIZONA STATE

