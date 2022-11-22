France 4-1 Australia: Olivier Giroud scores record-equalling goal as Kylian Mbappe helps holders shrug off early scare in World Cup Group D

Read full article on original website
Soccer-Ronaldo relishes 'beautiful moment' with new World Cup record
DOHA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo said he was living a "beautiful moment" after becoming the first player to score in five men's World Cups as he helped Portugal to a 3-2 victory over Ghana on Thursday at the start of their campaign in Qatar.
Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Against Ghana Disallowed By MLS Referee Ismail Elfath
Portugal legend Ronaldo was forced to wait for his record-breaking World Cup goal after Mr Elfath punished him for an apparent foul on Alexander Djiku.
Lionel Messi & Neymar more phenomenal than Kylian Mbappe, says Dani Alves
Dani Alves says Kylian Mbappe needs to understand PSG team-mates Lionel Messi and Neymar are greater players than he is
World Cup Viewer's Guide: Ronaldo and Neymar seek history
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Two of the best players in soccer start World Cup competition Thursday as Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar both seek history in Qatar. Ronaldo is attempting to become the first male soccer player to score in five different World Cups when he leads Portugal against Ghana. Marta of Brazil has scored in five Women’s World Cups. Neymar, meanwhile, is the leader of a Brazil team seeking a record-extending sixth World Cup title but first in 20 years. Brazil plays Serbia in its first match. All attention is on Ronaldo, though, following his messy but mutual split this week with Manchester United.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid ‘snub’ chance of January reunion with Manchester United star
Cristiano Ronaldo has one less option ahead of his imminent Manchester United exit. A report from Marca claims Real Madrid are out of the running to sign their legendary former player. Los Blancos have turned down the chance to reunite with the Portuguese. It comes amid the sensational interview from the 37-year-old, who outlined his unhappiness at Old Trafford.But Real are reportedly not looking to bring the club’s all-time record goalscorer back to the Bernabeu in January.The same paper also writes United are after 26-year-old Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae, but the Red Devils face competition for the South Korea international...
NBC San Diego
Olivier Giroud, Didier Deschamps Confident After France's Opening Win vs. Australia
Both France and French striker Olivier Giroud are looking to create something special from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. For France, the 2018 World Cup champs are looking to become the first nation since Brazil in 1958 and 1962 to repeat as tournament winners. Only Brazil and Italy (1934, 1938) have won consecutive World Cup tournaments.
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United with immediate effect. The decision follows a controversial interview in which the 37-year-old criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag. Both parties stated that Ronaldo's exit was "mutually agreed". "The club thanks him for...
SkySports
How crowdfunding helped save DMP Sharks from oblivion and retain place in Allianz Premier 15s
Rugby's financial crisis has been laid bare in recent months with the plights of Worcester Warriors and Wasps - but there is now a feelgood story in the salvation of women's side DMP Sharks. The Darlington-based outfit were on the verge of dropping out of the Allianz Premier 15s, the...
SkySports
Harry Kane: England captain to undergo ankle scan ahead of World Cup clash with USA
Harry Kane will have a scan on his right ankle after picking up a knock in England's World Cup win over Iran on Monday. Kane wasn't part of open training on Tuesday, nor were any of the starters from the 6-2 victory, which is usual for a day after a match.
Yardbarker
Ruben Dias urges Portugal to ignore Cristiano Ronaldo media circus
Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan has been a key talking point for the past week, even though the World Cup has started in Qatar. Portugal are trying to focus on their own campaign which starts this week, but everywhere they go, there’s a media circus surrounding Ronaldo’s comments about Manchester United.
SkySports
World Cup | One To Watch | Rafael Leao
Sky Sports' Peter Smith and Nick Wright analyse some of their favourite stars to keep an eye out for during the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Their one to watch for day five is AC Milan and Portugal star Rafael Leao.
SkySports
Thursday at the 2022 World Cup: Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Heung-Min Son to feature with Brazil, Portugal and South Korea
Brazil, Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay get their campaigns under way on a star-studded day five of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Neymar begins his quest to lift the World Cup and become a certified Brazil legend when they begin their Group G campaign at 7pm against Serbia. It...
SkySports
Paralympic bronze medalist John McFall becomes European Space Agency's first disabled astronaut
McFall, who is from Surrey, was selected by the ESA to join its training programme and could be the first disabled person to go to space. The 41-year-old lost his right leg in a motorcycle accident when he was 19. In 2005, he became a professional track and field athlete, going on to represent Great Britain and Northern Ireland as a Paralympic sprinter.
SkySports
World Cup 2022: Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia: Salem Al-Dawsari scores winner as Lionel Messi penalty is cancelled out by famous second-half comeback
Saudi Arabia produced one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history as Salem Al-Dawsari's stunning solo effort secured a 2-1 victory over Argentina in Group C at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. Time stood still as Al-Dawsari plucked the ball out from the sky and turned inside two Argentina defenders...
SkySports
Gareth Southgate: England have to accept OneLove criticism and move on | Gareth Bale "not too happy" over armband
Gareth Southgate says England have to accept criticism over the OneLove armband, with Gareth Bale adding that Wales "weren't too happy" about not being allowed to wear it. Ahead of the tournament in Qatar, a number of European teams - including England, Wales, the Netherlands and Germany - said they would wear the 'OneLove' armband, which promotes diversity and inclusion.
SkySports
Harry Kane: Graeme Souness says England captain 'needed saving from himself' after suffering ankle injury
Graeme Souness believes Harry Kane ought to have been replaced immediately having sustained an ankle injury that has made him a doubt for England's second World Cup group game this Friday against USA. England's captain suffered a knock to his right ankle in the second half of England's 6-2 win...
SkySports
Pep Guardiola signs two-year Manchester City contract extension
Pep Guardiola has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at Manchester City until 2025. Guardiola's existing deal at the Etihad Stadium expires at the end of the season. Following the announcement, Guardiola said: "This is just the confirmation of how comfortable we are, the club and myself,...
SkySports
Davis Cup: Croatia to face Australia in semi-finals after knocking out Spain
Croatia will face Australia in the Davis Cup semi-finals after Marin Cilic's three-set win over Pablo Carreno Busta eliminated hosts Spain in Malaga. Cilic rebounded from losing the opening set 7-5 to win the second 6-3 and then recovered from 4-1 down in the deciding-set tiebreak to close it out 7-5, complete victory in three hours and 13 minutes and silence the partisan home crowd.
SkySports
'It's been a dominant time' - Australia assert status as rugby league's international team to beat
Rugby league is a simple game; 26 players throw a ball around for 80 minutes and, at the end, the Australians always win. Indeed, the Kangaroos underlined that as they wrapped up a 12th Rugby League World Cup triumph in last Saturday's final with a 30-10 win over Samoa at Old Trafford.
SkySports
Liverpool: Julian Ward to leave role as Reds' sporting director at the end of the season
Liverpool's sporting director Julian Ward is to leave the club at the end of the season after only a year in the post. Ward assumed duties from his predecessor Michael Edwards, who was widely credited with much of the Reds' recent success in the transfer market, in the summer but has chosen to leave as it is understood he wishes to take a break after more than a decade at the club.
