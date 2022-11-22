Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Saudi Arabia Stuns Messi, Argentina in Massive World Cup Upset
In one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history, Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina 2-1 in their first match of the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia was powered by two goals early in the second half, which left Argentina playing on its heels. Saudi Arabia entered the World...
ABC News
Crying Neymar injures ankle during Brazil's World Cup win
LUSAIL, Qatar -- Brazil forward Neymar had ice taped to his ankle and was crying on the bench after being substituted in the team's 2-0 win over Serbia at the World Cup on Thursday. Neymar's injury apparently came after he was tackled during a breakaway in the second half. He...
CBS Sports
Portugal vs. Ghana World Cup final score: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score in five tourneys in win
Portugal survived a last-ditch attempt from Ghana to tie the game in the final moments. Two days after mutually agreeing to leave his club in the midst of the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo made history with a penalty kick conversion in Portugal's 3-1 win over Ghana. The 37-year-old calmly slotted his penalty past Ghanian keeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi's right side to give the Portuguese a 1-0 lead in the 65th minute. In the process, he became the first man to score in five different World Cups and joined elite company with Marta of Brazil and Christine Sinclair of Canada as the only players to ever reach that feat.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: France takes care of Australia
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with France opening up its title defense by scoring four unanswered goals to defeat Australia, 4-1. Australia got off to a surprising start, scoring a goal in the first 10 minutes of the match and continuing to attack. But France turned the tables, taking a 2-1 lead into halftime before scoring two more in the second half.
lastwordonsports.com
Portugal World Cup Preview – Cristiano Ronaldo’s Final Chance to Win
Portugal hope to put an end to their wait for the FIFA World Cup and will push to lift the trophy in Qatar. It’s likely to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final participation in the World Cup, as the iconic goal-scorer hopes to win the one competition he has never been able to clinch in his career.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 top plays: France moves ahead of Australia
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday with France-Australia underway on FOX, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!. Earlier, Argentina was stunned by Saudi Arabia while Denmark and Tunisia played to a scoreless draw. Mexico and Poland also battled to a scoreless draw.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Japan stuns Germany 2-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday on FS1, as Japan defeated Germany 2-1. Earlier, Morocco and Croatia battled to a 0-0 draw. This is the second straight tournament that Germany has lost its opening game in the World Cup and just the third time ever. Meanwhile, Japan picked up its sixth World Cup win, improving to 6-11-5 (W-L-D) all-time in World Cup matches.
Idaho8.com
Ghana coach slams ref after Ronaldo’s record World Cup goal
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Ghana coach Otto Addo has criticized the American referee who awarded the penalty that resulted in Cristiano Ronaldo’s record goal at the World Cup. Addo called it “a special gift from the referee.” Ronaldo won and converted the second-half penalty that made him the first male player to score in five World Cups. Portugal went on to beat Ghana 3-2. The tournament in Qatar is likely the 37-year-old Ronaldo’s last World Cup.
Idaho8.com
Mexico goalkeeper Ochoa wants more in his 5th World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Mexico’s stalwart goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa stopped Robert Lewandowski, one of the game’s best strikers, on a second-half penalty kick that preserved a scoreless draw in El Tri’s World Cup opener against Poland. Ochoa will face another challenge come Saturday when Mexico faces Lionel Messi and Argentina. At 37, Ochoa is playing in his fifth World Cup, and he’s come up big before. But in Qatar he wants Mexico to play past the round of 16.
ABC News
Neymar silent before Brazil opens vs. Serbia at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar -- Neymar hasn’t spoken a word publicly since arriving at the World Cup. And he hasn’t had to. That’s because his intentions are clear. The Paris Saint-Germain star made sure of that when he posted a photo on social media with a sixth star photoshopped onto his shorts around Brazil’s logo during the flight to Qatar — referring to a hoped-for, record-extending sixth World Cup title for the South American team.
Idaho8.com
South Korea holds Uruguay to 0-0 draw at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — South Korea and Uruguay started their World Cup campaigns with a 0-0 draw. The draw at Education City Stadium was yet another early World Cup match with the favored team stumbling. Argentina and Germany both lost their opening matches in major upsets. South Korea forward Son Heung-min was wearing a mask to protect a broken left eye socket and his team always looked the more likely to score against the more experienced Uruguayans. But Uruguay had best chances in a match with few clear scoring chances. Diego Godin hit the post in the 43rd minute and Federico Valverde hit it in the 89th.
Brazil vs Serbia – World Cup Group G: How they got there, form and prediction as Neymar and Co get underway in Qatar
THEY'RE the most successful nation in World Cup history with FIVE trophies to their name. But Brazil haven't gone all the way since a Ronaldo-inspired success in 2002. In fact, they've only ONCE made it past the quarter-finals in the 20 years since that day when they lost the third-place play-off to Holland in 2014 on home soil.
Idaho8.com
Embolo scores, doesn’t celebrate as Swiss win at World Cup
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Breel Embolo’s goal lifted Switzerland to a 1-0 victory over Cameroon at the World Cup. Embolo kept his promise not to celebrate scoring against the country of his birth. The Switzerland forward scored in the 48th minute of a low pass from Xherdan Shaqiri. Embolo raised his hands in a gesture of apology as teammates rushed toward him near the penalty spot. The 25-year-old forward left Cameroon with his family when he was 5. Cameroon coach Rigobert Song says “I would have liked him to be on my side but that’s not the way it went.”
Idaho8.com
World Cup fans put off by prices, beer limits commute by air
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Travel at this World Cup was supposed to be easy in the tiny host nation of Qatar, after fans had to take long flights between cities at the last three tournaments. The eight stadiums in Qatar are in or near the capital, so fans don’t...
Sporting News
How many times has France won the World Cup? History, wins, titles for Les Blues in men's FIFA football tournament
France face the pressure of retaining their title at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after Didier Deschamps led Les Bleus to glory in Russia four years ago. Despite his status as a polarizing figure, Deschamps has secured the biggest title in international football twice, as both a player and a coach with the French side.
Idaho8.com
Thuram isn’t burdened by his father’s World Cup achievements
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Marcus Thuram doesn’t feel burdened by his father’s achievements at the World Cup. The 25-year-old Thuram enjoys talking about his father’s success. He was approaching his first birthday when Lilian Thuram helped Les Bleus win the World Cup for the first time in 1998. Two years later, Lilian Thuram won the European Championship and also reached the 2006 World Cup final. He is also France’s record holder with 142 games. But when asked about comparisons with his illustrious father, Marcus Thuram says he doesn’t put himself under that kind of pressure.
Idaho8.com
Iran will have backup goalkeeper against Wales and star Bale
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Iran goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand is likely sidelined after a scary injury in its World Cup opener and backup Hossein Hosseini will have a tall task against Wales and star Gareth Bale. Iran is in last place in Group B after a 6-2 loss to England and plays Wales on Friday. Hosseini took over when Beiranvand was stretchered off in the first half of the tournament-opening loss on Monday before England had opened the scoring. Iran head coach Carlos Quieroz was pragmatic following the rout. He says the defeat was a learning experience for his team.
Soccer-Coman leaves France training session ahead of Denmark clash
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Kingsley Coman has left France's training session on Thursday, two days before the defending champions face Denmark in Group D of the World Cup in Qatar. The forward walked off the pitch with no apparent injury in a session that was attended by all players, including Raphael Varane who missed the opening 4-1 win against Australia after failing to fully recover from a hamstring injury.
Idaho8.com
Netherlands coach Van Gaal hugs reporter at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Netherlands coach Louis Van Gaal was taken by surprise at a World Cup news conference when a Senegalese reporter told the Dutchman he was a longtime admirer. Papa Mahmoud Gueye said “I don’t have any question for you. It’s just an opportunity to tell you I’m a fan since 3 years old. I love you.” The 71-year-old Van Gaal is sometimes viewed as a stern figure in soccer but he broke into a smile before responding. Van Gaal said “I’m going to give you a big hug after this.” Van Gaal kept his word. He left the stage and beckoned the reporter to join him in a warm embrace.
Idaho8.com
Promising Spain brings back the ‘tiki-taka’ at the World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — King Felipe VI was among those congratulating Spain after its 7-0 rout of Costa Rica in the World Cup opener as “La Roja” put on a masterclass of ball possession and efficient attacking to get off to a good start in its quest to win a second world title. The historic victory raised expectations about “La Roja’s” chances of succeeding in Qatar and winning soccer’s most coveted trophy for the first time since 2010. Spain plays Germany in their second Group E match on Sunday.
