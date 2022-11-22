AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Breel Embolo’s goal lifted Switzerland to a 1-0 victory over Cameroon at the World Cup. Embolo kept his promise not to celebrate scoring against the country of his birth. The Switzerland forward scored in the 48th minute of a low pass from Xherdan Shaqiri. Embolo raised his hands in a gesture of apology as teammates rushed toward him near the penalty spot. The 25-year-old forward left Cameroon with his family when he was 5. Cameroon coach Rigobert Song says “I would have liked him to be on my side but that’s not the way it went.”

15 HOURS AGO