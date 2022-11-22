Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
Chiefs-Rams game on Sunday will be seen in all or part of every state except one
It’s not a national game for the Chiefs on Sunday, but it’s close.
CBS Sports
Rams could become first defending Super Bowl champion to be a 14-point underdog in Week 12 at Chiefs
The Rams could be on the wrong end of history when they visit the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. They are currently 14.5-point underdogs at Caesars Sportsbook. No defending Super Bowl champion has ever been a 14-plus-point underdog in a regular-season game. Entering this week, the largest spread ever by a reigning Super Bowl champion had been +13.5 by the 2018 Eagles at the Rams and 1995 49ers at the Cowboys. Both the Eagles and 49ers actually won those games outright.
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall gets Patriots tattoo after losing bet to Julian Edelman
Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall, who played two seasons with the New York Jets, made a bet with New England Patriots legend Julian Edelman ahead of their former teams' game last Sunday. The Patriots beat the Jets, 10-3, and as a result Marshall has some brand new ink on his right arm.
Vikings Coach Kevin O’Connell Reveals Inspiration From Bill Belichick
Thursday’s matchup between the Vikings and the Patriots will feature an interesting head coaching matchup. Minnesota is 8-2 and New England is 6-4 heading into Thanksgiving, but the game is highlighted by a lot more than just the team’s records. Week 12 will feature a matchup between a former Patriots backup quarterback going up against his former head coach.
Idaho8.com
Game-winning grab showed off football mind of Raiders’ Adams
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams’ 35-yard winning touchdown pass Sunday in the 22-16 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos showed how he mentally and physically separates himself from most of his peers. The TD was set up earlier in the game when Adams ran a route to the left side and caught a pass for 23 yards. That completion set up a 31-yard touchdown pass to Adams in double coverage. It also set up his winning catch when Adams fooled the Broncos defender and got wide open.
KARE
Vikings to host first-ever Thanksgiving home game vs. Patriots
MINNEAPOLIS — Football is a Thanksgiving Day tradition, and the Minnesota Vikings have been part of that tradition many times. However, this year's Thursday night game against the New England Patriots will be the first Thanksgiving Day home game in Vikings history. They're 6-2 on the football-fueled holiday, last playing at Detroit in 2017. The Patriots are 3-2, all on the road. Their previous appearance was a win over the Jets in 2012.
Five Memorable Players To Play For Both Patriots, Bills
The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills maintain a fierce rivalry, one that dates all the way back to 1960. And several players have seen both sides of the ongoing divisional duel. Here are five memorable players who called both Western New York and Foxboro, Mass. home at points...
Idaho8.com
Browns’ Brissett excited for ‘last’ start before Watson back
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Jacoby Brissett didn’t want to talk about Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay with any finality. While it will be his last scheduled start for the Browns, the 29-year-old quarterback was trying to stay present in what has been a challenging season. Brissett’s starting gig ends next week as Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension. Brissett has played at a high level and provided needed leadership for the Browns, who are a longshot to make the playoffs. Brissett appreciates the praise he’s received, but said he was simply “doing my job.” Sunday’s game will reunite Brissett with Bucs QB Tom Brady. The pair were teammates during Brissett’s rookie season with New England.
Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin says he expects to return as Rebels coach
Lane Kiffin said Thursday night that he anticipates returning as Ole Miss' head coach, even if he is offered Auburn's vacant head-coaching job.
Idaho8.com
Seahawks’ Walker, Bills’ Diggs among best bets to score
It’s a good time to reflect on the things we’re thankful for this week and our fantasy stars should be no exception. So let’s dig into our best bets to score in Week 12 of the NFL season. Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports. BE PART OF...
Idaho8.com
Aaron Rodgers says he’s been playing with broken thumb
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he’s been playing with a broken thumb for the past six weeks. Rodgers hurt his thumb on Oct. 9 during a foiled Hail Mary attempt on the final play of the Packers’ 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London. The Packers have listed Rodgers with a thumb injury each week since. But the four-time MVP didn’t acknowledge publicly until Wednesday that it was broken. Rodgers says he’s played through worse injuries. And he says the thumb now feels the best it has since the Giants game.
MassLive.com
Bill Belichick pays tribute to John Madden during Patriots’ Thanksgiving game
As part of NBC’s Patriots vs. Vikings broadcast on Thursday, the network paid tribute to legendary broadcaster and coach John Madden. Madden, who died on Dec. 28, 2021, loved doing Thanksgiving games. He awarded turkey legs to players who had an outstanding game on the holiday, a tradition that evolved throughout his career.
Idaho8.com
White steps in, focused on giving Jets a ‘fighting chance’
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike White has already made it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. So stepping in for a struggling Zach Wilson and trying to spark a stagnant offense would seem to be no biggie for the New York Jets’ new starting quarterback. White will face Chicago on Sunday a little more than a year since he briefly became a headline-making folk hero. With fans chanting his name in a victory over Cincinnati in October 2021, White set an NFL record for the most completed passes in a player’s first start with 37. He says he’s focused on beating the Bears and giving the Jets a fighting chance.
Idaho8.com
Defense remains a liability for Staley’s Chargers
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley was hired as coach of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021 after coordinating a top-ranked defense with the Los Angeles Rams. Staley’s success with the Rams hasn’t translated to the other team that calls SoFi Stadium home. Going into Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, the Chargers are ranked 25th in the league in yards allowed per game at 369. LA’s defense was expected to get better from players added in free agency and the acquisition of Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears. But the Chargers rank near the bottom of the league in several defensive categories.
Idaho8.com
Bills beat Lions 28-25 for 2nd win in 5 days at Ford Field
DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Bass made a tiebreaking 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds left, lifting the Buffalo Bills to a 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday for their second victory in five days at Ford Field. Josh Allen set up the game-winning kick by starting the drive with a 36-yard pass to Stefon Diggs and running twice for 12 yards. Buffalo has won two straight to move a half-game ahead of Miami in the AFC East. Buffalo was back in Detroit after the NFL shifted its previous home game against Cleveland to Ford Field because of a winter storm.
Once forbidden, gambling now embraced by NFL
Gambling has gone from the forbidden topic in the NFL to a key part of the league’s present and future. The days of lobbying against widespread legalized sports betting, preventing broadcast partners from even discussing point spreads and even prohibiting players from holding a fantasy football convention because it was at a casino are firmly in the past.
Idaho8.com
Heinicke builds Air Jordan collection win by Washington win
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke has a tradition of getting himself new pair of sneakers in the colors of every team he and the Washington Commanders beat. The Air Jordans have come to symbolize Heinicke’s tenure as Washington’s starting quarterback. He’s even started buying sneakers for teammates to thank them for their contributions. The Commanders are 4-1 this season since Heinicke took over for injured starter Carson Wentz. Coach Ron Rivera has named Heinicke the starting QB moving forward even with Wentz healthy.
