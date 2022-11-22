BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Jacoby Brissett didn’t want to talk about Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay with any finality. While it will be his last scheduled start for the Browns, the 29-year-old quarterback was trying to stay present in what has been a challenging season. Brissett’s starting gig ends next week as Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension. Brissett has played at a high level and provided needed leadership for the Browns, who are a longshot to make the playoffs. Brissett appreciates the praise he’s received, but said he was simply “doing my job.” Sunday’s game will reunite Brissett with Bucs QB Tom Brady. The pair were teammates during Brissett’s rookie season with New England.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO