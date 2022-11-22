ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

that guy
2d ago

God created us all each uniquely. He made no mistakes in any of his creations, even the ones who like to do his job and judge others, he loves us all.

Boneheadbiden
2d ago

I don’t care what your gender or your sexuality is. That is between you and yourself or whatever your belief is in but don’t expect me to welcome you into my life because I don’t believe in it. And quit trying to force or indoctrinate the children

Mitchell Griffin
2d ago

once again we don't, care stop shoving it down our throats, this ain't even Worthy of being on the News or article...

