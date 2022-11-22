Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Ben Simmons opens up more about relationship with Joel Embiid, Sixers
PHILADELPHIA–The Brooklyn Nets will pay a visit to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night in a matchup that will feature the return of Ben Simmons. This will be the second time the Nets have come to Philadelphia since the 2022 deadline deal, but Simmons was unable to play back in March due to his back injury.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Called Out Nets Teammates After Losing To Undermanned Sixers
The Brooklyn Nets faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night in a duel that saw Ben Simmons return to the City of Brotherly Love for the first time since that infamous Game 7 in the second round of the 2021 NBA playoffs, where Simmons collapsed and made some questionable plays that many considered cost his team the game.
Ben Simmons Wishes Former 76ers Teammate Joel Embiid Well
Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid aren't on speaking terms, but the former 76ers All-Star still wishes his former teammate well.
Ben Simmons' Sad Story of Secret Philadelphia Charity Work Revealed
Ben Simmons did charity work in Philadelphia that one ever knew about.
CBS Sports
Ben Simmons reacts to boos from 76ers fans upon return to Philadelphia: 'I thought it was going to be louder'
Ben Simmons made his highly-anticipated return to Philadelphia as a member of the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night to face off against the 76ers, who prevailed 115-106. It was Simmons' first game played in the city since Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals -- the game in which he infamously passed up on a dunk opportunity in the closing minutes of what would be his last contest as a member of the Sixers. Simmons never played another game with the Sixers after that, as he requested a trade -- a wish that was ultimately granted when he was moved to Brooklyn in exchange for James Harden in February.
Ben Simmons Reacts to Joel Embiid Missing Nets vs. 76ers Game
The Philadelphia 76ers will not have Joel Embiid vs. the Brooklyn Nets
Yardbarker
Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers prediction, pick, odds: Ben Simmons returns to Philly
Ben Simmons is coming off his best showing for the Brooklyn Nets since being traded from the 76ers. Simmons heads into Tuesday's return to Philadelphia feeling good even while anticipating the reaction from 76ers' fans. "In Philly? Come on now, I know what's coming," Simmons said. "That's part of the...
Ben Simmons’s Missed Free Throws Give Sixers Fans Free CFA
The former 76ers star did at least one thing that made Philadelphia fans happy on Tuesday.
Ben Simmons reportedly did charity work in Philadelphia anonymously for a heartbreaking reason
Simmons couldn't even give back to the community because of the hate
CBS News
Nets' Ben Simmons booed, loses in Philly homecoming
PHILADELPHIA — Ben Simmons shrugged off the boos that rose out of the Philly crowd each time the mercurial guard handled the ball. The Nets guard even egged on fans one more time over their reception toward one of the more loathed former Philly stars in sports history. "I...
Yardbarker
Where Does Ben Simmons Rank In End-Of-Season Fantasy Basketball Rankings?
Ben Simmons appears to be fully healthy and while the production may not be leading the Nets to success in the win column, the former All-Star is making those who took a chance on him in season-long fantasy feel great about their decision. The former Sixer put up 11 points,...
Nets star Ben Simmons praises former Sixers teammate Tyrese Maxey
PHILADELPHIA–As the Philadelphia 76ers get set to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, the focus is going to be on the return of Ben Simmons and remembering his time in Philadelphia. The 3-time All-Star spent 5.5 seasons, playing four of them, before he was sent to the Nets.
The shocking story behind Ben Simmons’ anonymous philanthropy amid return to Sixers
To say the Philadelphia 76ers fans hate Ben Simmons is a major understatement. The former All-Star point guard is generally reviled by fans of his former team. A big part of that was his disappointing performance in his last playoff run. Amid his return to Philly, though, an insane story revealed just how hated Simmons is in the city.
Yardbarker
Sixers steal win in Ben Simmons’ heated homecoming
It was one of the most highly anticipated games of the young season for the Philadelphia 76ers. Ben Simmons, once hoped to be the prize of the Process, would be playing on the hardwood in Philadelphia for the first time since his infamous performance with the Sixers in Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks.
Gaming with(out) Derek: Older or younger than Joe Poth
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Alex Flum quizzes Jake Rohm on whether star athletes are older or younger than DC News Now videographer Joe Poth.
Justin Jefferson sets NFL record for most receiving yards in 1st 3 seasons
Justin Jefferson set an NFL record for the most receiving yards in the first three seasons of a career, breaking the mark held by Randy Moss.
Yardbarker
Eagles DT Ndamukong Suh still really doesn't like the Packers
While defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh might be playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, he's still a Detroit Lion at heart. The likely Hall of Famer signed with the Eagles to help boost their Super Bowl run. During Sunday night's tilt with the Packers, Green Bay will get an unpleasant reunion with an old nemesis.
