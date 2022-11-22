ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Called Out Nets Teammates After Losing To Undermanned Sixers

The Brooklyn Nets faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night in a duel that saw Ben Simmons return to the City of Brotherly Love for the first time since that infamous Game 7 in the second round of the 2021 NBA playoffs, where Simmons collapsed and made some questionable plays that many considered cost his team the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Ben Simmons reacts to boos from 76ers fans upon return to Philadelphia: 'I thought it was going to be louder'

Ben Simmons made his highly-anticipated return to Philadelphia as a member of the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night to face off against the 76ers, who prevailed 115-106. It was Simmons' first game played in the city since Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals -- the game in which he infamously passed up on a dunk opportunity in the closing minutes of what would be his last contest as a member of the Sixers. Simmons never played another game with the Sixers after that, as he requested a trade -- a wish that was ultimately granted when he was moved to Brooklyn in exchange for James Harden in February.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
CBS News

Nets' Ben Simmons booed, loses in Philly homecoming

PHILADELPHIA — Ben Simmons shrugged off the boos that rose out of the Philly crowd each time the mercurial guard handled the ball. The Nets guard even egged on fans one more time over their reception toward one of the more loathed former Philly stars in sports history. "I...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Sixers steal win in Ben Simmons’ heated homecoming

It was one of the most highly anticipated games of the young season for the Philadelphia 76ers. Ben Simmons, once hoped to be the prize of the Process, would be playing on the hardwood in Philadelphia for the first time since his infamous performance with the Sixers in Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Eagles DT Ndamukong Suh still really doesn't like the Packers

While defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh might be playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, he's still a Detroit Lion at heart. The likely Hall of Famer signed with the Eagles to help boost their Super Bowl run. During Sunday night's tilt with the Packers, Green Bay will get an unpleasant reunion with an old nemesis.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy