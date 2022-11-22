Join us on Logan Avenue for Small Business Weekend and for an interactive game of Loteria!. Support small BIPOC owned businesses along Logan Avenue this Small Businesses Saturday (and Friday and Sunday). Logan Avenue is home to over 100 small independently owned businesses, artist studios, and makers of which are majority Latinx owned and operated. When you shop small in Barrio Logan, you are supporting the community and helping preserve the culture and rich history of the community.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO