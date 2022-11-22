Former Rice Lake woman sentenced to prison for 5th-offense OWI

A former Rice Lake woman has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to fifth-offense operating while intoxicated on Monday in Barron County Circuit Court.

Kaye L. Luehring, 48, now of Barron, had been charged with the felony count and two misdemeanors — operating while revoked and bail jumping — on Aug. 4.

Luehring was sentenced to 1½ years in prison followed by two years of extended supervision. Her driver’s license was revoked for three years and she must have an ignition interlock device for three years as well.

Luehring also must maintain absolute sobriety, can’t possess or consume alcoholic beverages, and may not go onto any premises where the primary purpose is to sell alcohol on the premises. She must successfully complete any and all evaluations, counseling, treatment and follow-up ordered by her probation officer.

The misdemeanor charges were dismissed but read into the record.

According to the criminal complaint, Rice Lake Police Officer Sawyer Prinsen responded to a report of a disorderly incident on Lakeshore Drive but was told that Luehring and a man had left.

Prinsen was told Luehring had a revoked driver’s license and stopped her after he saw her vehicle pass, the complaint said. The defendant was driving and alone in the vehicle, and Prinsen detected the odor of intoxicants coming from her person, her eyes were glassy and her speech was slurred.