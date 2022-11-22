Read full article on original website
industrytoday.com
ConnectWise Named a Winner for 2022 CRN Tech Innovator
ConnectWise named a winner for 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Award for ConnectWise RMM. This annual award program celebrates innovative vendors in the IT channel across 38 different technology categories, in critical business areas ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. The selection process for this year’s winners was overseen by a panel of CRN editors and is based on a review of hundreds of vendor products using multiple criteria. These include key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and best fit with customer and solution provider needs.
1st Source Announces Two Promotions with an Eye on the Future
SOUTH BEND, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 23, 2022-- 1st Source Corporation and 1st Source Bank are pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has recently made two promotions with an eye on its future. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221123005341/en/ Chris Murphy (Photo: Business Wire)
Essence
America's Richest Black Man Robert F. Smith, Stackwell, and Prudential Financial Launch First Ever HBCU Student Investment Program
The multi-year strategic partnership grants $500,000 in funding to students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The average college student spends about $2,270 per month on living expenses. Unfortunately, between the demand of coursework, extracurriculars and social activity, there’s little time left for many young adults to carve out working time.
SPANX, LLC Partners with Dress for Success for Giving Tuesday Initiative
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- SPANX, Inc. announced today its Giving Tuesday initiative to support Dress For Success’ global mission to help women achieve economic independence. Together, they are helping women restore their confidence and achieve their goals in work and life. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005093/en/ This Giving Tuesday, November 29 through Tuesday, December 6, SPANX will donate one dress to Dress for Success Worldwide for every dress purchased from its Perfect Dress collection. (Photo: Business Wire)
Black Designer To Award $250,0000 Grant to Black-Owned Businesses Through 15 Percent Pledge Nonprofit
Aurora James, founder of the Fifteen Percent Pledge nonprofit, announced plans to award the initiative’s first round of grants to Black-owned businesses. According to Footwear News, the round will include awarding one finalist a $200,000 cash award. Two other finalists will receive $35,000 and $15,000. James launched the company...
thedeadpixelssociety.com
Condé Systems becomes an employee-owned company
Sublimation and heat-transfer supplier Condé Systems Inc. announced its employees are now the owners of the company through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). Condé Systems is a leading supplier of sublimation and digital heat-transfer equipment, supplies, products, and education. As a 100% ESOP-owned company, all of Condé’s...
financefeeds.com
Finalto wins Best B2B Liquidity Provider (Prime of Prime) at FMLS Awards 2022
“The teams at Finalto put in a lot of hard work to ensure our liquidity remained robust through the volatility in 2022. We’re excited to take it to the next level in 2023.”. Finalto has been named Best B2B Liquidity Provider (Prime of Prime) at the Finance Magnates London...
seafoodsource.com
Crossing the Chasm: Former Davigel CEO Jean-Louis Meuric
The seafood sector has seen an explosion of innovation development over the last 20 years to address some of the industry’s biggest environmental and labor challenges. Certification, fishery improvement projects, benchmarking, audits and assessments, ratings, supply chain and traceability tools, and pre-competitive collaborations are all innovations developed to help seafood become more sustainable and more competitive in global protein markets.
Essence
Novae, A Black-Owned Fintech Company, Launches Free Grant Search Platform
The tool is aimed to streamline often tedious grant searches and help small businesses tap into funding resources. Business grants are a substantial catalyst for small companies, but finding and applying for them can be an arduous process. Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC is aimed to make it...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
RN to CEO with Jason Penberthy
You often hear me talking about how your nursing career is a license to create a career on your terms. Our guest for this episode, Jason Penberthy is an example of whats possible, he started working as an RN. Fast forward to today, he is a successful General Manager, CEO, and Director of Nursing within the New South Wales private healthcare sector.
ffnews.com
Wolters Kluwer appoints Kevin Hay as Vice President of Sales for FRR
Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting (FRR) has hired Kevin Hay as Vice President of Sales. He is based in London and reports directly to Claudio Salinardi, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer FRR. Hay has an extensive background in sales management and joins Wolters Kluwer...
Benzinga
Sidus Space CEO Carol Craig and Sidus Space Win Gold in the 2022 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business
Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU, a Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support, is proud to announce that Sidus Space and Founder and CEO Carol Craig have been honored as gold award winners in the 19th annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business.
3printr.com
Digital Smile Design and Formlabs announce partnership
Digital Smile Design (DSD) has recently announced its official partnership with Formlabs Dental. A global player in the field of 3D printing, Formlabs aims to expand access to digital fabrication so that anyone can make anything. This new collaboration underlines DSD’s continued commitment to joining forces with key organizations who share the same values, a vision for the future of dentistry and a dedication to advancing the profession.
Guava & BlackOwnedAssociation.com Team Up To Support The Black Business Community
Black B2B directory and marketplace platform, BlackOwnedAssociation.com (BOA) is strategically teaming up with the innovative Black business-focused mobile banking app, Guava to help more Black business owners get access to equitable financial products and resources. The companies will be joining forces to ensure the advancement of the Black business community...
Everbridge to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conferences: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005509/en/ Everbridge to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
