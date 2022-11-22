ConnectWise named a winner for 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Award for ConnectWise RMM. This annual award program celebrates innovative vendors in the IT channel across 38 different technology categories, in critical business areas ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. The selection process for this year’s winners was overseen by a panel of CRN editors and is based on a review of hundreds of vendor products using multiple criteria. These include key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and best fit with customer and solution provider needs.

1 DAY AGO