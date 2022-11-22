Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Featurespace Secures UK, US Govt Funding for AI Financial Crime Prevention Solution
Featurespace, which claims to be the leader in machine learning fraud and financial crime prevention technology, has secured funding from UK and US governments “to build a new type of artificial intelligence (AI) system to help banks and payments service providers (PSPs) detect financial crime – whilst protecting data privacy.”
itsecuritywire.com
Malwarebytes and Stellar Cyber Collaborate to Investigate and Mitigate Cyber Threats
Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, today announced a new partnership with Stellar Cyber, an industry-leading Open XDR platform that delivers comprehensive, unified security without complexity. The partnership helps resource-constrained teams produce consistent security outcomes across all environments; on-premises, cloud and anything in between. The partnership comes at...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Futureproofing Cybersecurity With On-Premise Video And Access Control Systems
In 2022, it took around 9 months to identify and contain a breach. To prevent a cybersecurity breach for your business, you need to think about your on-premise security systems. How can you futureproof your cybersecurity with on-premise video and access control systems?. Keep reading to learn about on-premise video...
itsecuritywire.com
Solvo Launches Data Position Manager to Address Sensitive Data Exposure and IAM Policy Violations for Public Cloud Users
Solvo, provider of adaptive cloud infrastructure security solutions, today announces the general availability of Data Posture Manager, its new cloud data and infrastructure management solution for public cloud users. Data Posture Manager delivers enhanced visibility into users and cloud components that have access to sensitive data, alerting organizations to excessive or newly-granted privileges and enabling one-click, real-time remediation of security policy violations, ultimately helping security teams combat overload, fatigue, and lack of resources. Solvo prioritizes findings based on risks, vulnerabilities, and business impact and is the first platform to combine runtime application analysis, infrastructure security, and data posture management capabilities to support R&D, DevOps, and security teams that protect organizations using public cloud services from misconfigurations, data leakage, and breaches.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Stories from the SOC – Phishing for credentials
Stories from the SOC is a blog series that describes recent real-world security incident investigations conducted and reported by the AT&T SOC analyst team for AT&T Managed Extended Detection and Response customers. Executive summary. Humans are considered the weakest link in cybersecurity. No matter how much a company invests in...
hstoday.us
State Department Addresses U.S. Visitor Visa Wait Times
The Department of State is committed to facilitating legitimate travel to the United States while safeguarding national security. Many applicants for U.S. visas are required by U.S. law to appear in person. However, local pandemic-era restrictions on public places like our overseas consular sections curbed our ability to see visa applicants. This reduced the number of visa applications the Department could process. Now that most countries have lifted restrictions, ninety-six percent of our embassies and consulates can provide routine visa services. The combination of pent-up demand from the past two years combined with regular seasonal demand has resulted in extended wait times for U.S. visa interview appointments in some locations – most notably for first-time visitor visa applicants and immigrant visa applicants in some countries.
hstoday.us
CISA Updates the Infrastructure Resilience Planning Framework
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released an updated Infrastructure Resilience Planning Framework (IRPF) to better help state, local, tribal, and territorial (SLTT) planners protect infrastructure. First released in 2021, the IRPF helps SLTT partners to incorporate critical infrastructure resilience considerations into planning activities. It can be used to support capital improvement plans, hazard mitigation plans, and other planning documents, as well as funding requests. Today’s update adds important new resources and tools to better support partners as they face an evolving threat environment.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Vulnerable component in IoT devices poses ‘supply chain risk,’ Microsoft says
Today’s prize (a muted ‘hrmph!’ and a solemn nod) for best headline goes to Devin, and given that we’re sneaking up on Black Friday, we have some of the best tech deals collected for you. I know we try our hands at gratitude every day, but...
thefastmode.com
Panzura Launches New Ransomware-Resilient Data Mgmt Solution on AWS
Panzura, a leader in hybrid-architecture data management, announced the launch of a new comprehensive data management solution for customers that work in sensitive data environments, such as public sector, healthcare, and financial services. Because the service makes both the snapshots and the data immutable, ransomware attacks can’t damage files in...
defensenews.com
DoD fails audit, sees Ukraine as ‘teachable moment’ in accountability
WASHINGTON ― As the Pentagon racked up its fifth comprehensive audit failure, its chief financial officer on Tuesday said Ukraine’s fight against Russia offers a “teachable moment” for the U.S. military to accurately tally its weapons and property. In a call with reporters to release the...
Defense One
It’s Finally Here: Pentagon Releases Plan To Keep Hackers Out Of Its Networks
Defense agencies have until 2027 to convert their networks to architectures that continually check to make sure no one’s accessing data they shouldn’t. This shift to zero trust principles is at the core of the Pentagon’s new five-year plan to harden its information systems against cyberattacks. The strategy and roadmap were released on Tuesday.
Pentagon unveils 'zero trust' strategy to guide cybersecurity
The Department of Defense unveiled its "zero trust" cybersecurity strategy and road map in order to thwart current and future cyberthreats.
thefastmode.com
NanoLock, ectacom Partner to Expand OT Cybersecurity Offering in Germany
Ectacom, the German Business Development Distributor for IT and security solutions, is expanding its OT (Operational Technology) security portfolio for the industrial and manufacturing sectors with NanoLock’s zero trust, device-level protection. NanoLock is protecting the operational integrity of manufacturing, energy, water and manufacturing companies with its device-level cyber defense...
industrytoday.com
Execs & Investors Adjust Energy Transition Strategies
Survey finds that despite the turbulent past year, most energy industry leaders remain focused on their clean energy transition strategies. In a year of market upheaval and geopolitical shifts, energy industry leaders are adjusting their energy transition strategies to ensure sufficient access to power while continuing to move toward carbon-free, renewable sources, according to Womble Bond Dickinson’s 2023 Energy Transition Outlook Survey Report. These pressures – along with significant regulatory and legislative shifts – are also prompting many in the sector to reassess their priorities, needs, and capabilities in areas ranging from meeting reduction targets to implementing ESG policies.
fitsmallbusiness.com
How Encryption At-rest and In-transit Works
There are two types of data encryption: at-rest and in-transit, also known as data in motion. Data at-rest refers to inactive data not moving between devices or networks and tends to be stored in data archives. On the other hand, data in-transit is moving between devices or two network points. Data in-transit tends to be more vulnerable and requires additional security protocols to ensure data security.
TechCrunch
Microsoft says attackers are hacking energy grids by exploiting decades-old software
In an analysis published on Tuesday, Microsoft researchers said they had discovered a vulnerable open-source component in the Boa web server, which is still widely used in a range of routers and security cameras, as well as popular software development kits (SDKs), despite the software’s retirement in 2005. The technology giant identified the component while investigating a suspected Indian electric grid intrusion first detailed by Recorded Future in April, where Chinese state-sponsored attackers used IoT devices to gain a foothold on operational technology (OT) networks, used to monitor and control physical industrial systems.
Capitol Raises $10 Million to Revolutionize Decision Making With AI Driven Data Stories Platform That Liberates the Business From Data Teams
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Capitol, an AI solution that helps healthcare insurers make critical decisions by visually unlocking data and bypassing decision bottlenecks, announced the closing of its $10 million seed round with funding from 468 Capital, Designer Fund, Fuel Capital, Tokyo Black (Looker founder), Brian Chesky (founder/CEO, Airbnb), Chase Coleman III (founder, Tiger Global), Nomad Capital, AirAngels, Sanno Capital, and John McCormick (formerly Blackstone). The company’s Data Stories Platform uses artificial intelligence to generate insights that give healthcare users new access to data to instantly combat fraud, spot cost savings, and improve the quality of healthcare. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005565/en/ Sample interface for Capitol’s Data Stories Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)
Chinese Intelligence Officer Sentenced After Conviction for Trying to Steal High-Tech Aviation Secrets from GE
The first Chinese government intelligence officer extradited to the United States to stand trial will spend several decades in prison for spying on a multinational conglomerate company. U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Black on Wednesday sentenced 42-year-old Yanjun Xu to 20 years in federal prison for trying to steal advanced aviation trade secrets from General Electric (GE) Aviation, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.
marinelink.com
Techcross’ BWMS Get LR Cyber Security Certificate
Techcross’ ballast water management systems have received Lloyd's Register's Cyber Security Capability certification. The company said that the two models that received the certificate are ECS, direct electrolysis and HYCHLOR, indirect electrolysis. According to, LR Classification that Techcross is the first company to receive the Cyber Security Capability certification...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Security Breach: Embracing the Devil Inside
One of the mantras that I’ve clung to from my childhood is drawn from one of my favorite toys – GI Joe. Duke, Snake Eyes and the rest of the Joes always reinforced that “Knowing is half the battle.”. If that’s truly the case, then the industrial...
