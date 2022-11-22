Read full article on original website
Related
Here's The Latest Drama Going On Between Jodie Sweetin And Candace Cameron Bure After Candace's "Traditional Marriage" Comments
"When we hear the words 'traditional' marriage to describe only one type of marriage, it belittles the love and commitment that many legally married people have for each other."
Borscht Belt comedian Freddie Roman dies at age 85
Comedian Freddie Roman, the former dean of The Friars Club and a staple of the Catskills comedy scene, has died. He was 85.
18 Celebs That Boomers Literally Love But Gen Z'ers And Millennials Can't Stand
Different strokes for different folks.
Comments / 0