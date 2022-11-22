ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Augusta Free Press

Hospice of the Shenandoah annual Christmas concert returns on Dec. 1

The Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah annual Christmas benefit concert returns on Thursday, Dec. 1, at Waynesboro’s Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Waynesboro. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. A variety of talented musicians from across the Shenandoah Valley are scheduled to perform...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Virginian Review

Olde Town Covington Announces “Holiday Magic On Main”

We love the holidays at Olde Town Covington...and because of generous sponsors we are able to bring the community, Holiday Magic on Main. Join us for a day of activities downtown, Saturday, December 3rd, as we build the magic of the season in anticipation of the 2022 Covington City Christmas Parade: Christmas Traditions.11:00 am - 12:00 pm Story time with one of Santa's Elves Plan to see us at the Alleghany Highlands Regional Library for Christmas-themed stories and a simple holiday make and take craft with one of Santa's elves.1:00 pm - 2:40 pm Polar Express at R/C Covington 3 Theater Join us for...
COVINGTON, VA
WHSV

New Creation unveils new mural in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - New Creation in Harrisonburg unveiled a new mural on Friday. New Creation is a nonprofit organization with the mission to creatively counteract human trafficking from a local and global approach. The project was commissioned in collaboration with a local artist Jimmy Bruce and the Arts Council...
HARRISONBURG, VA
blueridgecountry.com

Experience a Christmas Card Perfect Holiday in Lexington, Virginia!

The list of reasons to visit Rockbridge County gets longer as the days get shorter. The holiday calendar for Lexington, Buena Vista, and the surrounding communities is filled with events to get you in the spirit, such as parades, choral performances, and open houses. While there may be a little...
LEXINGTON, VA
WHSV

Our Community Place serves expanded Thanksgiving meal to those in need

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our Community Place in Harrisonburg held its annual Thanksgiving meal for those in need on Thursday. OCP serves around 100 people each Thanksgiving and expanded the meal this year, in addition to the meal served at OCP volunteers delivered 40 meals to people in need around the community.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro area ministry opens cold weather shelter

FISHERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry (WARM) has its shelter doors open wide. The cold weather shelter is starting back at square one, but the ministry is committed to have 35 beds for 20 solid weeks to help those in need. “Homelessness in our area, and throughout...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Magnolia Rose prepared to open new store on Black Friday

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Magnolia Rose’s new store is ready for opening day. The nonprofit is still true to its name because the money made in sales will pay toward the bigger vision. “The point of our retail store is to fund our emergency apartment. We are often called...
WAYNESBORO, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Strong T-shirts available now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Strong t-shirts are available at the UVA bookstore and online. 100% of the proceeds from these shirts go to the families of the shooting victims through the UVA Strong Fund. James Dowell works at UVA and bought a few shirts. “I think it’s affected everyone....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginian Review

Jimmy Fortune Performs a Christmas Show at The Historic Masonic Theatre

Clifton Forge, Va. (VR) - Jimmy Fortune takes the stage of The Historic Masonic Theatre on Friday, December 9 at 7:30 pm. Jimmy Fortune toured, sang and performed with the legendary Statler Brothers for 21 years. He joined them first as a temporary replacement for Lew DeWitt, after DeWitt heard him singing at a ski resort and recommended him. Following an audition in Nashville, Jimmy was contacted by the Statler Brothers and performed his first show with them on January 28, 1982, in Savannah, Georgia. Due to the debilitating effects of Crohn’s Disease, Lew was unable to return to...
STAUNTON, VA
virginiapublicradio.org

UVA nurse fights stigma surrounding lung cancer

The holiday season is here, and for many people that means more time with family, but one Charlottesville woman says she can’t go home. Instead, she’s trying to fulfil her mother’s dying wish, as Sandy Hausman reports.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

The Orange County Animal Shelter looking for holiday foster homes

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Orange County Animal Shelter is looking for foster homes to help its dogs and cats get out of the shelter for the holidays. “We’re looking for holiday Fosters for Thanksgiving and for Christmas,” Director Gina Jenkins said. “We still have a lot of animals, and they’re still coming in every single day.”
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

New restaurant taking over Charlottesville’s Little Star

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new restaurant is moving into the former home of Little Star along West Main Street. Daniel Kaufman, the owner of Public Fish & Oyster, is partnering with Greg Dionne, who was his former chef at the seafood restaurant. They’re opening Black Cow Chop House.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Rockingham County: Flagging set to be in place beginning next week on Route 682

A project to improve sight distances at the Shenandoah Valley Railroad crossing at Route 682 east of Mount Crawford will lead to delays for motorists beginning next week. Flagging will begin at the intersection of Route 682 and Route 867 on Monday, Nov. 28. Flaggers will control traffic Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Don’t feed your pet these ingredients this Thanksgiving

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As many families plan to spend a lot of time in the kitchen for Thanksgiving, animal care facilities want to remind you there are certain ingredients that the four-legged member of the family cannot enjoy. Foods include:. Bones. Ham. Sugar. Yeast Rolls. Turkey Skin. Garlic.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

VDOT: Winter is coming and crews are prepared

The Virginia Department of Transportation has a message for residents of south-central Virginia: Winter is coming, and VDOT is ready. “We have our plan in place, and now we just need to see what the winter throws at us weather-wise,” said Len Stevens, communications manager with VDOT’s Lynchburg district, which stretches from Nelson County in the north to Danville and Halifax in the south, and from Lynchburg in the west to Cumberland and Prince Edward counties in the east.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA kennels over capacity; adoption special this weekend

The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA has been at or near capacity since June, and with dog kennels currently over capacity, they are holding an adoption special to free up space. Intakes surpassed last year’s total in mid-October. On Nov. 25 and 26, adoption fees for all dogs are reduced by...
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

