FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Augusta Free Press
Hospice of the Shenandoah annual Christmas concert returns on Dec. 1
The Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah annual Christmas benefit concert returns on Thursday, Dec. 1, at Waynesboro’s Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Waynesboro. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. A variety of talented musicians from across the Shenandoah Valley are scheduled to perform...
Olde Town Covington Announces “Holiday Magic On Main”
We love the holidays at Olde Town Covington...and because of generous sponsors we are able to bring the community, Holiday Magic on Main. Join us for a day of activities downtown, Saturday, December 3rd, as we build the magic of the season in anticipation of the 2022 Covington City Christmas Parade: Christmas Traditions.11:00 am - 12:00 pm Story time with one of Santa's Elves Plan to see us at the Alleghany Highlands Regional Library for Christmas-themed stories and a simple holiday make and take craft with one of Santa's elves.1:00 pm - 2:40 pm Polar Express at R/C Covington 3 Theater Join us for...
WHSV
New Creation unveils new mural in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - New Creation in Harrisonburg unveiled a new mural on Friday. New Creation is a nonprofit organization with the mission to creatively counteract human trafficking from a local and global approach. The project was commissioned in collaboration with a local artist Jimmy Bruce and the Arts Council...
blueridgecountry.com
Experience a Christmas Card Perfect Holiday in Lexington, Virginia!
The list of reasons to visit Rockbridge County gets longer as the days get shorter. The holiday calendar for Lexington, Buena Vista, and the surrounding communities is filled with events to get you in the spirit, such as parades, choral performances, and open houses. While there may be a little...
WHSV
Our Community Place serves expanded Thanksgiving meal to those in need
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our Community Place in Harrisonburg held its annual Thanksgiving meal for those in need on Thursday. OCP serves around 100 people each Thanksgiving and expanded the meal this year, in addition to the meal served at OCP volunteers delivered 40 meals to people in need around the community.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville announces options for unsheltered residents during winter months
Charlottesville residents who are experiencing homelessness have options for emergency overnight and day shelters as temperatures continue to drop this winter, according to an alert sent out by the city. People And Congregations Engaged in Ministry – Seasonal Shelter. People And Congregations Engaged in Ministry operates a seasonal shelter...
WHSV
Waynesboro area ministry opens cold weather shelter
FISHERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry (WARM) has its shelter doors open wide. The cold weather shelter is starting back at square one, but the ministry is committed to have 35 beds for 20 solid weeks to help those in need. “Homelessness in our area, and throughout...
WHSV
Magnolia Rose prepared to open new store on Black Friday
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Magnolia Rose’s new store is ready for opening day. The nonprofit is still true to its name because the money made in sales will pay toward the bigger vision. “The point of our retail store is to fund our emergency apartment. We are often called...
NBC 29 News
UVA Strong T-shirts available now
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Strong t-shirts are available at the UVA bookstore and online. 100% of the proceeds from these shirts go to the families of the shooting victims through the UVA Strong Fund. James Dowell works at UVA and bought a few shirts. “I think it’s affected everyone....
Jimmy Fortune Performs a Christmas Show at The Historic Masonic Theatre
Clifton Forge, Va. (VR) - Jimmy Fortune takes the stage of The Historic Masonic Theatre on Friday, December 9 at 7:30 pm. Jimmy Fortune toured, sang and performed with the legendary Statler Brothers for 21 years. He joined them first as a temporary replacement for Lew DeWitt, after DeWitt heard him singing at a ski resort and recommended him. Following an audition in Nashville, Jimmy was contacted by the Statler Brothers and performed his first show with them on January 28, 1982, in Savannah, Georgia. Due to the debilitating effects of Crohn’s Disease, Lew was unable to return to...
virginiapublicradio.org
UVA nurse fights stigma surrounding lung cancer
The holiday season is here, and for many people that means more time with family, but one Charlottesville woman says she can’t go home. Instead, she’s trying to fulfil her mother’s dying wish, as Sandy Hausman reports.
NBC 29 News
The Orange County Animal Shelter looking for holiday foster homes
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Orange County Animal Shelter is looking for foster homes to help its dogs and cats get out of the shelter for the holidays. “We’re looking for holiday Fosters for Thanksgiving and for Christmas,” Director Gina Jenkins said. “We still have a lot of animals, and they’re still coming in every single day.”
NBC 29 News
New restaurant taking over Charlottesville’s Little Star
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new restaurant is moving into the former home of Little Star along West Main Street. Daniel Kaufman, the owner of Public Fish & Oyster, is partnering with Greg Dionne, who was his former chef at the seafood restaurant. They’re opening Black Cow Chop House.
WHSV
Augusta County couple recovers together after motorcycle accident
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Andrew and Kristy Mackenzie met in 1984. “Oh gosh, When I saw him I just had this feeling. The way he looked at me and the way I looked at him, it was just amazing,” Kristy Mackenzie explained. By 1985 they were married. Over...
Augusta Free Press
Rockingham County: Flagging set to be in place beginning next week on Route 682
A project to improve sight distances at the Shenandoah Valley Railroad crossing at Route 682 east of Mount Crawford will lead to delays for motorists beginning next week. Flagging will begin at the intersection of Route 682 and Route 867 on Monday, Nov. 28. Flaggers will control traffic Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
WHSV
Don’t feed your pet these ingredients this Thanksgiving
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As many families plan to spend a lot of time in the kitchen for Thanksgiving, animal care facilities want to remind you there are certain ingredients that the four-legged member of the family cannot enjoy. Foods include:. Bones. Ham. Sugar. Yeast Rolls. Turkey Skin. Garlic.
chathamstartribune.com
VDOT: Winter is coming and crews are prepared
The Virginia Department of Transportation has a message for residents of south-central Virginia: Winter is coming, and VDOT is ready. “We have our plan in place, and now we just need to see what the winter throws at us weather-wise,” said Len Stevens, communications manager with VDOT’s Lynchburg district, which stretches from Nelson County in the north to Danville and Halifax in the south, and from Lynchburg in the west to Cumberland and Prince Edward counties in the east.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Chef appears as contestant on HBO Max’s “The Big Brunch”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville chef and Culinary Concepts founder Antwon Brinson is part of HBO Max’s The Big Brunch. Brinson is competing against other chefs to win $300,000. Each of the 10 chefs has a social impact mission. “The show has created an exposure to organizations like Culinary...
Augusta Free Press
Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA kennels over capacity; adoption special this weekend
The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA has been at or near capacity since June, and with dog kennels currently over capacity, they are holding an adoption special to free up space. Intakes surpassed last year’s total in mid-October. On Nov. 25 and 26, adoption fees for all dogs are reduced by...
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
