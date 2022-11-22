New Jerseyans are facing a nearly 25% tax increase in the cost of natural gas this winter. Now, two state senators are trying to relieve the financial pains associated with the hike. Senator Joe Pennacchio and Senator Declan O’Scanlon have introduced legislation to prevent state revenue from benefiting at the expense of struggling families as natural gas heating costs increase by as much as 25 percent. This week, the Senators introduced legislation (S-3354) to create a moratorium on the sales tax on natural gas and electricity for residential customers during the winter months. “The Board of Public Utilities approved the The post Legislators call for dropping tax on energy after 25% natural gas price hike in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO