New Jersey State

Bridget Mulroy

NJ Approves Concealed Carry Restriction Bill

NJ approves bill to restrict gun ownership.Photo by(Rawpixel/iStock) New Jersey Assembly voted in favor of the Concealed Carry Restriction Bill. The bill was introduced a little over a month ago and was considered controversial from the start.
New Jersey Democrats made state soft on crime, now they know they made a mistake amid “crime wave”

Democrats in New Jersey under Governor Phil Murphy are responsible for soft-on-crime policies at the state level that hinder local police officers from enforcing the law and prevent local prosecutors from keeping criminals behind bars. Now, a group of Democrats are realizing their party’s criminal justice reform, police defunding and soft-on-crime criminal justice system aren’t working. Dmocrats Senator Paul Sarlo, Senator Joe Lagana and Senator Vin Gopal have offered a wide-ranging series of bills to combat the surge in auto thefts with tougher penalties, preventive measures, and actions targeted at the car theft networks that have fueled the increase of The post New Jersey Democrats made state soft on crime, now they know they made a mistake amid “crime wave” appeared first on Shore News Network.
Concealed carry restrictions clear New Jersey Assembly

A gun bill passed in the NJ Assembly along party lines but only after a fierce debate between Democrats and Republicans, who argued whether or not it’s constitutional to prohibit permitted gun owners from carrying in a broad range of public places.
2 lawmakers from heavily Republican N.J. district set to retire

A pair of conservative state lawmakers who represent one of the most heavily Republican districts in New Jersey are set to retire at the end of their terms. State Assemblyman Hal Wirths announced last week he will not seek re-election next year, a move that comes nine months after Assemblyman Parker Space, also R-Sussex, announced the same.
How Democrat Josh Shapiro Won Pennsylvania’s 2022 Election for Governor

HARRISBURG — In his successful bid for Pennsylvania governor, Josh Shapiro received more votes than any other gubernatorial candidate in commonwealth history. And he didn’t just get a lot of votes. The attorney general also won by a margin not often seen in an open race — trouncing GOP candidate Doug Mastriano by nearly 15 points, according to unofficial results, and driving down margins in counties some state and national Democrats have written off in recent years.
Legislators call for dropping tax on energy after 25% natural gas price hike in New Jersey

New Jerseyans are facing a nearly 25% tax increase in the cost of natural gas this winter. Now, two state senators are trying to relieve the financial pains associated with the hike. Senator Joe Pennacchio and Senator Declan O’Scanlon have introduced legislation to prevent state revenue from benefiting at the expense of struggling families as natural gas heating costs increase by as much as 25 percent. This week, the Senators introduced legislation (S-3354) to create a moratorium on the sales tax on natural gas and electricity for residential customers during the winter months. “The Board of Public Utilities approved the The post Legislators call for dropping tax on energy after 25% natural gas price hike in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Winter tax break for NJ home heating fuels? Lawmakers float plan

TRENTON – A newly proposed bill would exempt natural gas and electricity for New Jersey residential customers from sales taxes during the winter. The sponsors of the legislation said the bill, S3354, is needed because rate hikes that took effect last month raised the price for some natural gas customers by 25%.
What group poses the biggest security threat to NJ during the holidays?

As the holiday shopping season gets underway homeland security officials in New Jersey have ramped up surveillance protocols but they won’t discuss specifics. “We view this holiday season a little differently than other parts of the year, primarily because there’s a significantly larger increase in mass gatherings,” said Laurie Doran, the director of the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness.
