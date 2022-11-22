Read full article on original website
NJ Approves Concealed Carry Restriction Bill
NJ approves bill to restrict gun ownership.Photo by(Rawpixel/iStock) New Jersey Assembly voted in favor of the Concealed Carry Restriction Bill. The bill was introduced a little over a month ago and was considered controversial from the start.
New Jersey Democrats made state soft on crime, now they know they made a mistake amid “crime wave”
Democrats in New Jersey under Governor Phil Murphy are responsible for soft-on-crime policies at the state level that hinder local police officers from enforcing the law and prevent local prosecutors from keeping criminals behind bars. Now, a group of Democrats are realizing their party’s criminal justice reform, police defunding and soft-on-crime criminal justice system aren’t working. Dmocrats Senator Paul Sarlo, Senator Joe Lagana and Senator Vin Gopal have offered a wide-ranging series of bills to combat the surge in auto thefts with tougher penalties, preventive measures, and actions targeted at the car theft networks that have fueled the increase of The post New Jersey Democrats made state soft on crime, now they know they made a mistake amid “crime wave” appeared first on Shore News Network.
Concealed carry restrictions clear New Jersey Assembly
A gun bill passed in the NJ Assembly along party lines but only after a fierce debate between Democrats and Republicans, who argued whether or not it’s constitutional to prohibit permitted gun owners from carrying in a broad range of public places.
2 lawmakers from heavily Republican N.J. district set to retire
A pair of conservative state lawmakers who represent one of the most heavily Republican districts in New Jersey are set to retire at the end of their terms. State Assemblyman Hal Wirths announced last week he will not seek re-election next year, a move that comes nine months after Assemblyman Parker Space, also R-Sussex, announced the same.
State probe requested after ’embarrassing’ NJ Election Day mishap
Republican leaders have asked state Attorney General Matt Platkin to launch an investigation into this month’s Election Day voting machine failures in Mercer County. Bob Hugin, chairman of the New Jersey Republican State Committee, sent a letter to Platkin on Tuesday in which he called the situation “unacceptable in a modern society.”
NJ Governor Murphy Signs Executive Order Protecting NJ Transgender Residents
Gov. Murphy signs order protecting transgender residents in NJ.Photo by(Liudmila Chernetska/iStock) A new ordinance under NJ governor Phil Murphy will protect name-change records from the public. Murphy said the action is intended to protect the rights of New Jersey’s transgender residents.
2 New Jersey senators call on legislature to immediately enact sales tax moratorium on natural gas, electricity for homes
NEW JERSEY – With the cost of heating homes with natural gas up by as much as 25 percent, Senator Joe Pennacchio and Senator Declan O’Scanlon have introduced legislation to prevent state revenue from benefiting at the expense of struggling families. The Senators introduced legislation (S-3354) this week...
N.J. Assembly passes concealed carry restrictions following 2-hour debate
The New Jersey’s General Assembly passed a bill updating the state’s existing concealed carry rules Monday, in response to a U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down laws prohibiting concealed carry. Lawmakers largely voted along party lines after a fierce two hour debate on the Assembly floor. The approval...
New Jersey gun bill narrowly clears Assembly after aggressive debate
The bill would create an extensive list of places where carrying a weapon would be banned, including beaches, bars, zoos, and sports stadiums. The post New Jersey gun bill narrowly clears Assembly after aggressive debate appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Tough N.J. concealed carry gun proposal moves closer to law after fierce debate at Statehouse
Over intense objections from Republicans, the Democratic-controlled state Assembly on Monday passed a sweeping proposal that would revamp and strictly limit the concealed carry of guns in New Jersey in response to a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling. That puts the measure just a few steps away from becoming law...
Murphy’s F you to SCOTUS on concealed carry passes Assembly (Opinion)
Falling largely along party lines and after an extremely heated debate the NJ Assembly voted to pass serious restrictions on concealed carry rights. Rights that were just cleared by the Supreme Court of the United States by precedent set in a New York case. It passed 43 to 29 with one abstention and all Republicans present for the vote giving thumbs down.
How Democrat Josh Shapiro Won Pennsylvania’s 2022 Election for Governor
HARRISBURG — In his successful bid for Pennsylvania governor, Josh Shapiro received more votes than any other gubernatorial candidate in commonwealth history. And he didn’t just get a lot of votes. The attorney general also won by a margin not often seen in an open race — trouncing GOP candidate Doug Mastriano by nearly 15 points, according to unofficial results, and driving down margins in counties some state and national Democrats have written off in recent years.
Legislators call for dropping tax on energy after 25% natural gas price hike in New Jersey
New Jerseyans are facing a nearly 25% tax increase in the cost of natural gas this winter. Now, two state senators are trying to relieve the financial pains associated with the hike. Senator Joe Pennacchio and Senator Declan O’Scanlon have introduced legislation to prevent state revenue from benefiting at the expense of struggling families as natural gas heating costs increase by as much as 25 percent. This week, the Senators introduced legislation (S-3354) to create a moratorium on the sales tax on natural gas and electricity for residential customers during the winter months. “The Board of Public Utilities approved the The post Legislators call for dropping tax on energy after 25% natural gas price hike in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Winter tax break for NJ home heating fuels? Lawmakers float plan
TRENTON – A newly proposed bill would exempt natural gas and electricity for New Jersey residential customers from sales taxes during the winter. The sponsors of the legislation said the bill, S3354, is needed because rate hikes that took effect last month raised the price for some natural gas customers by 25%.
It’s illegal to throw away these things in New Jersey
The holidays are here and we will be exchanging all kinds of new items with each other. That means that we throw away more over the next coming weeks and I don't want to see you get a big fat ticket!. It is true, there is a movement to bust...
Wild turkeys — once endangered — are now booming in N.J. and terrorizing some neighborhoods
They’re in the backyard. They’re up on the roof and at the front door. They stop traffic and make a mad dash for your car. The feathered beast making a b-line for your front bumper is New Jersey’s wild turkey, the not-so-rare bird that seems to roam the nation’s most densely populated state with abandon.
What group poses the biggest security threat to NJ during the holidays?
As the holiday shopping season gets underway homeland security officials in New Jersey have ramped up surveillance protocols but they won’t discuss specifics. “We view this holiday season a little differently than other parts of the year, primarily because there’s a significantly larger increase in mass gatherings,” said Laurie Doran, the director of the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness.
NJ Sen. Cory Booker to The Feds: “Please Explain” – WHY Did They Make NJDOT Change the Clever Signs?
You may have seen that recently, The Federal Highway Administration ordered NJDOT to revert their snarky, funny roadway safety messages back to standard messaging. I was just as bummed as you were! Some of the clever messaging included signs like:. “Hold on to your butts — help prevent forest fires”...
In New Jersey, a Builder and an Attorney Have Admitted to Arranging a Multimillion-dollar Mortgage Fraud Conspiracy.
Federal prosecutors said Wednesday that a New Jersey real estate developer and an attorney admitted their roles in a mortgage fraud scheme that caused more than $3.5 million in losses. The US Attorney’s Office released a statement alleging that developer Victor Santos, aka Vitor Santos, 63, of Watchung, and lawyer...
Donald Trump’s NJ stalker is going back to prison for new crimes
A New Jersey man, busted years ago after stalking Donald Trump, has been sentenced to prison for threatening to kill federal agents. Frank Monte was convicted of three counts of threatening a federal law enforcement officer and two counts of transmitting threats in interstate commerce, stemming from menacing phone calls made in 2019.
