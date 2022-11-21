Read full article on original website
Ellsworth American
City councilors discuss improving public notice
ELLSWORTH — How the city can best get information to its citizens is not by burying upcoming Council agendas in the newspaper classifieds, councilors agreed at their Nov. 21 meeting. The city spends $15,000 a year publishing public meeting notices in The Ellsworth American and the return on investment is not great, councilors said.
Ellsworth American
Bagaduce Chorale to sing holiday concert in person
BLUE HILL — The first Christians likely sang their clandestine hymns in secret for fear of being thrown to the lions by intolerant Roman emperors. But who could have guessed that two millennia later, choir and chorus singing would once again become a dangerous activity. But that is what...
Ellsworth American
Woodlawn abuzz and aglow during holidays
ELLSWORTH — Woodlawn Museum, Gardens & Parks literally will glow this holiday season. The sweeping gravel driveway will sparkle with creative, colorful lights on either side and artful light installations will grace the lawn and illuminate the Black family’s stately brick mansion from 4 to 9 p.m. daily starting Friday, Nov. 25, and on view through December.
Ellsworth American
The Giving Report
Every day, individuals, businesses and organizations are doing good in and around Hancock County. The Giving Report compiles some of their financial contributions. The Maine Seacoast Mission was recently awarded a $120,000 grant from the Elmina B. Sewall Foundation to fund the Mission’s Community and Family Engagement program based at the Mission’s Downeast campus in Cherryfield.
Ellsworth American
Acadia Choral Society offers holiday concerts
BAR HARBOR — The Acadia Choral Society, which has a broad reach drawing singers and concert-goers from far afield, will perform Vivaldi’s “Gloria” and Dieterich Buxtehude’s Christmas cantata, “Das Neugeborne Kindelein” (“The Newborn Little Child”), at 3 p.m. Dec. 3, 4 and 11, respectively at the Union Congregational Church of Hancock, St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church in Bar Harbor and the First Congregational Church of Ellsworth.
Ellsworth American
Clinic Road-Route 1 site of another crash
GOULDSBORO — The fact that air bags deployed and the motorists were seat-belted kept a two-vehicle accident from having more serious consequences Nov. 15 on Route 1. Neither driver was seriously injured, according to the responding officer, Sgt. Adam Brackett. The accident occurred in West Gouldsboro when Ann McLafferty,...
Ellsworth American
"Messiah" to be performed live
BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Bach Chorus and Baroque Orchestra of Maine’s much anticipated performance of Handel’s holiday classic “Messiah” will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the First Congregational Church of Blue Hill. The seasonal ritual will return after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ellsworth American
MDEA arrests three in Sullivan fentanyl bust
SULLIVAN — The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, along with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, has arrested three men in the town of Sullivan and charged them with the most serious drug trafficking offenses after a weeks-long investigation involving the importation of fentanyl and other drugs into Hancock County, Maine Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss announced Tuesday.
Ellsworth American
It's a 'Wonderful Life' in Lamoine
LAMOINE — It's a wonderful life in these parts, where folks can go to see an adaptation of Frank Capra's 1947 holiday hit at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 9-10, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, on stage at the Grange Hall Theatre. Presented by Lamoine Community Arts, “It’s...
