Ocala Police Department employees donated their bonus 'Thanksgiving checks' to feed 50 families in need, according to a social media post by the Ocala Police Department. "Each year, the City of Ocala gives our employees a $30 check to help pay for their Thanksgiving dinner. This year multiple OPD employees decided to donate their money so other families in need can enjoy a nice Thanksgiving meal," said Ocala Police officials.

OCALA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO