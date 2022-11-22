Read full article on original website
FTX Comes Clean And Admits That It Owes Over $3 Billion To Its 50 Biggest Creditors
A new court filing from embattled FTX shows the exchange owes creditors over $3 billion. The single biggest creditor is owed a staggering $226 million, while the second is due $203M. Pundits are urging market participants to brace for a contagion effect that could have dire consequences for the entire...
Gen Z's finances are already tanking, and we're not even in a recession yet
Will the US fall into a recession in 2023? If so, Gen Z's finances are not in a good place.
5 major revelations about the collapse of crypto giant FTX
Lawyers for the once-mighty crypto-exchange FTX described a company riddled with dysfunction and mismanagement during a court hearing on Tuesday, as they sought to explain how the sprawling empire founded by Sam Bankman-Fried was brought to its knees in a matter of days. "We have witnessed one of the most...
Wringing its hands over FTX's collapse, Washington hopes to prevent more crypto pain
Lawmakers are watching the fallout from the sudden collapse of crypto company FTX, stunned. "FTX wasn't just another exchange," according to Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), the ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee, whose personal investments include cryptocurrency. "This is different." But so far, the congressional response has been familiar.
CNBC
China may have 'passed the point of no return' as Covid infections soar
In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
CNBC
The best hardship personal loans if you need cash but have a low credit score
Personal loans are a common way to pay for large expenses like weddings, funerals and home renovations. In fact, personal loan balances are up 31% from last year, according to a TransUnion report. But they can also be used to float the costs of a major emergency or hardship. This is especially handy since sometimes these events can wind up being a lot more costly than we might expect and a basic emergency fund may not suffice.
CNET
What Is the Average Interest Rate for Savings Accounts?
The average annual percentage yield (APY) on savings accounts is 0.16% APY, according to data on Bankrate, a sister site of CNET. However, there's no need to settle for a savings account that only pays the national average rate. You can find savings accounts with APYs above 3.5% if you shop around, particularly with online banks.
3 Reasons Not to Take Out a Personal Loan During the End of 2022
You may want to try to stay out of debt.
CNBC
Biden administration warns of 'historically large increase' in student loan defaults without debt forgiveness
Student loan default rates may spike if the Biden administration's loan forgiveness plan is blocked, a top official at the U.S. Department of Education warns. The department anticipates there "could be an historically large increase in the amount of federal student loan delinquency and defaults as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," Undersecretary James Kvaal said in the filing.
$16.5 Trillion Consumer Debt Is Bad News for Holiday
Retailers gearing up for Black Friday sales this holiday could find that consumer spending might be as good as it’s going to get. Signs point to consumer debt heading in the wrong direction next year. The Conference Board Leading Economic Index [LEI] for the U.S. fell by 0.8 percent in October 2022 to 114.9 after falling 0.5 percent in September. The LEI is now down 3.2 percent over the six-month period through October, reversing its 0.5 percent growth over the previous six months. “The U.S. LEI fell for an eighth consecutive month, suggesting the economy is possibly in a recession,” Ataman Ozyildirim,...
Millions of student-loan borrowers risk a 'financial catastrophe' if Biden doesn't 'immediately' extend the debt payment pause, 225 advocacy groups say
Over 200 groups slammed the "blatantly political lawsuits" that have blocked student-debt relief and urged Biden to extend the payment pause.
Asian shares mixed as investors eye Tokyo inflation data
TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Friday as worries deepened about the regional economy and Japan reported higher-than-expected inflation. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong, but rose in Sydney and Shanghai. Oil prices advanced. Investors have their eyes on China's lockdowns and restrictions to...
Essence
Household Debt Is Currently Soaring
Experts found households debt increased during the third quarter at the fastest pace in 15 years. Most of us have been feeling the pinch on our wallets due to inflation, but it may be worse than we thought. According to a CNBC report, household debt increased during the third quarter...
Business Insider
Why you should repay your student loans even after Biden extended the repayment pause
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The Biden administration has extended the...
Just in time for the holidays, some retail credit cards are now charging 30% or more
U.S. consumer debt, and particularly credit card debt, is on the rise according to a federal report released this week and surging interest rates on carryover credit card balances are likely to drive that debt even higher. On the verge of holiday shopping moving to front-of-mind for many consumers, it’s...
Brazil's Nubank rolls out Mexican savings accounts, debit card
MEXICO CITY, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's Nubank, Latin America's star financial technology firm, began launching Mexican savings accounts on Wednesday as it looks to scoop up market share in a country where more than half of people do not have such accounts.
How Biden administration's export ban is choking off China's tech ambitions
The US and China are locked in a battle over microchips, which is stretching the global supply chains to their limits. President Biden's CHIPS Act that bans certain chip exports to China is hurting the country's tech ambitions. CNN's Selina Wang reports.
Surge in outbreaks tests China's easing of zero-COVID policy
Earlier this month, the China Communist Party's top leadership body slightly relaxed the country's strict zero-COVID policies, raising a glimmer of hope that the government was seriously considering eventually lifting its public health controls. But as COVID cases are once again on the rise across the country, cities are once...
AOL Corp
Americans keep signing up for credit cards but pull back on other credit
Americans’ appetite for credit cards grew this year, even as they shied away from other forms of credit, according to a new report. The application rate for credit cards increased to 27.1% in October 2022, according to the latest report from the New York Federal Reserve, up from 26.5% last year and above its pre-pandemic reading of 26.3% in February 2020. But application rates for mortgages, refinances, and auto loans fell during the same period.
How to decide whether to pay down debt or invest your money
Paying off high-interest credit cards should be a priority in the current rate environment. Photo illustration by Victoria Ellis/Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. When you’re bogged down in debt, whether it’s credit cards, loans, or some combination of both, setting aside money to invest can be challenging. It can also feel somewhat counterproductive investing when you’re paying interest on debt.
