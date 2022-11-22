Having worked side by side for the past few decades, Companion's co-owner, Jodi Allen, and its manager, Rodrigo Silva, were recently able to fulfill the latter’s dream of owning his own restaurant. The space in the alleyway behind Companion's café in Ladue was too small to be of much use, but it was the perfect size for Ladue Taco, a nighttime, pickup-only joint that serves eight kinds of tacos, various sides, and margaritas by the gallon.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO