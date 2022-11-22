Read full article on original website
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
National Historic Landmark: Missouri Botanical Garden and its acres of horticultural unveilingCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
A conversation with St. Louis restaurant veterans Jodi Allen and Rodrigo Silva of Companion and Ladue Taco
Having worked side by side for the past few decades, Companion's co-owner, Jodi Allen, and its manager, Rodrigo Silva, were recently able to fulfill the latter’s dream of owning his own restaurant. The space in the alleyway behind Companion's café in Ladue was too small to be of much use, but it was the perfect size for Ladue Taco, a nighttime, pickup-only joint that serves eight kinds of tacos, various sides, and margaritas by the gallon.
If you’re shopping local this weekend, stop in for a snack at these nearby spots
Sometimes the best gifts are the ones that come to us secondhand. With its assortment of thrift stores, bars, restaurants and historic buildings, you could spend days exploring Cherokee Street. For your vinyl-collecting friend: Infinite Spin Records. Book lover? Hammond’s Antiques. In between, visit The Mud House for the all-day hash with sweet potato, carrots and lemon-basil pesto, plus coffee and tea. Stop by Bluewood Brewing for impressive interiors and artisan ales.
The best food and drink events in St. Louis this Thanksgiving weekend: Nov. 23-27
Happy Thanksgiving from the Feast team! We're so thankful for all of our readers, as we are every year. Here's our guide to this Thanksgiving weekend's events around town, from a "Friends"-themed trivia night at the City Museum to the annual Thanksgiving parade to holiday markets on Small Business Saturday.
Ces & Judy's Catering brings years of expertise to holiday catering
What began as a restaurant in the Central West End 41 years ago has blossomed into a catering company, Ces & Judy’s Catering, known for its delectable dishes and superb service. “Our first catering job was doing picnic dinners for Opera Theatre of St. Louis, which we continue to...
St. Louis catering company provides Thanksgiving meals to the needy
A catering company in north St. Louis provided meals to those in need for the ninth consecutive year.
Lack of delivery drivers leave seniors without meals this holiday season
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nancy Schultejans, 91, lives in her apartment in University City and relies on her weekly delivery of meals from GA Foods. The company delivers to around 1,000 clients in the St. Louis area but in October, Schultejans says the meals stopped coming on some weeks, and another week a box arrived with the dry ice all evaporated.
20 Best Restaurants in St Louis, MO
From traditional Italian fare to contemporary southern vittles, St. Louis, MO, serves up just about anything. Unfortunately, sorting out the dives from the diamonds in the rough is easier said than done. Hoping to save you the legwork, we have curated a list of the 20 best restaurants in St...
EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: The project promising to transform downtown St. Louis, the Mississippi riverfront & the global construction industry
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A billion-dollar development project is promising to transform downtown St. Louis, the Mississippi riverfront, and the global construction industry. In an exclusive story with News 4, the development group shared new details, including what companies are expanding to St. Louis to be a part of the project.
Light Up Cottleville, Christmas in the ‘Ville
Cottleville is the cutest little town nestled near St. Peter's and Weldon Spring.
$323 Million Waterfront Project Cruising Along in St. Louis
Lighthouse Point will be constructed just to the north of the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge, in the upper right of the image shown here. | marekuliasz / Shutterstock. “The Board of Aldermen on Friday passed legislation to help finance a proposed $323 million marina complex with hotels, restaurants and an indoor waterpark on St. Louis' far northern riverfront,” reports Mark Schlinkmann for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Shoehorn Brewery brings local brews to Belleville
If you're looking for a new spot to whet your whistle in Bellville, you won't have to wait long: Shoehorn Brewing will open in early 2023. The brewery will split space with Down the Hall Homebrew: All combined, the taproom, brewhouse and store will cover 3,800 square feet, giving the brewery plenty of room to serve a variety of beers.
Bijoux Handcrafted Chocolates to open new location in Webster Groves
The little chocolate shop that was never supposed to be a retailer is about to open its second retail location, just in time for the holiday season. On Dec. 1, acclaimed chocolate shop Bijoux Handcrafted Chocolates will open its doors to a second location at 7930 Big Bend Blvd. in Webster Groves, giving longtime fans and new customers a new destination to purchase stunning hand-painted bonbons.
'We are scared for our lives': Downtown St. Louis residents beg for safety improvements
ST. LOUIS — Casandra Hodges faced the floor out of fear Tuesday night. After hearing multiple gunshots, she dropped to the ground for safety in her apartment. "I heard the gunshots, it sounded like tah tah tah," Hodges tells 5 On Your Side. Wednesday morning, the noise is still...
St. Charles County Amazon workers plan Black Friday strike
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dozens of workers inside the St. Peters Amazon STL 8 warehouse are preparing for one of the biggest online shopping days of the year. However, a strike is on the horizon and it’s not just happening in St. Peters. Amazon workers across the globe...
Former St. Louis Mills Mall has new owner
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Plans for the redevelopment of the former St. Louis Mills Mall in Hazelwood are moving forward now that the building has a new owner. Industrial Commercial Properties (ICP) purchased the building and plans to use half as a business park and the other half will be used by St. Louis POWERplex as part of an amateur youth sports complex.
Man dead, another injured after Wednesday shooting near St. Louis' West End neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot Wednesday evening near St. Louis' West End and Academy/Sherman Park neighborhoods, which resulted in the death of one man only blocks from Forest Park. It happened at about 5 p.m. near the intersection of Vernon Avenue and Union Boulevard. One man in...
MVP effort helps St. Louis family buy home for the holidays
Not long after walking into their new home for the first time and getting a guided tour from their mother, Tekeira, 11-year-old daughter Patience and 9-year-old son Major realized they had something extra special to be thankful for during this holiday season. “When they got here and saw the house,...
Urban League holds turkey giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving
For the 25th year, the Urban League of Greater St. Louis gave away thousands of turkeys at a Thanksgiving event at its headquarters in north city.
