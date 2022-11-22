According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street just after 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 for a report of a shooting. When they got there, they found 29-year-old Tynisa Tony of Richmond down and unresponsive on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound. Tony was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO