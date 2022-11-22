ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

fox5dc.com

3 teens, 1 adult shot outside shopping center in Temple Hills

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A shooting at a shopping center in Temple Hills Wednesday night left four people — including three teenagers — injured. Prince George County police said they received a call just before 6:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting. The incident the caller was referring to took place in the 2300 block of Iverson Street near Los Nietos Salvadorean Restaurant and a 24/7 discount tobacco and wireless store.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

2 Charged with possession of a controlled substance

LAWRENCEVILLE – Brooke A. Keesee, 29, from Louisa, Virginia and Tiffany Nicole West, 25, from Ashland, Virginia are charged with possession of a Schedule 1, II Controlled Substance on Oct. 31, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said at 3:16 a.m. Deputy T. K. Lewis...
ASHLAND, VA
NBC12

Woman arrested in connection to deadly Gilpin Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have arrested a woman in connection to a deadly shooting in the city’s northside on Monday. On Nov. 21, around 4:16 p.m., police were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street in the Gilpin Court neighborhood for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Tynisa Tony, 29, of Richmond on a sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

State Police ID suspect in York County hit-and-run

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police have identified the man killed in a recent hit-and-run crash, and it is pursuing a suspect in the incident. Martin Morse Wooster, 64, of Takoma Park, Md. was killed on the evening of Nov. 13 while trying to cross Bypass Road, according to state police, who said the driver of a white sedan traveling eastbound on Bypass Road, west of Route 132, struck the man and kept driving.
YORK COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Homicide investigation underway in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department says a homicide investigation is underway after a person was found shot to death Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the shooting scene just before 3 p.m. in the 2800 block of Poplar Street. The victim has been identified as a male,...
HOPEWELL, VA
NBC12

Police find missing Chesterfield man with Autism

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police have found a missing man with Autism. Police say Daniel N. Anderson, 20, was last seen leaving his home located in the 2700 block of Amherst Ridge Loop on Nov. 21 at noon. He was reported missing by relatives when he did not return home several hours later.
CHESTERFIELD, VA

