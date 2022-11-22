Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
3 teens, 1 adult shot outside shopping center in Temple Hills
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A shooting at a shopping center in Temple Hills Wednesday night left four people — including three teenagers — injured. Prince George County police said they received a call just before 6:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting. The incident the caller was referring to took place in the 2300 block of Iverson Street near Los Nietos Salvadorean Restaurant and a 24/7 discount tobacco and wireless store.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
2 Charged with possession of a controlled substance
LAWRENCEVILLE – Brooke A. Keesee, 29, from Louisa, Virginia and Tiffany Nicole West, 25, from Ashland, Virginia are charged with possession of a Schedule 1, II Controlled Substance on Oct. 31, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said at 3:16 a.m. Deputy T. K. Lewis...
Woman killed in Gilpin Court shooting in Richmond
Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of one woman, and the detention of another, in Gilpin Court.
NBC12
Woman arrested in connection to deadly Gilpin Court shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have arrested a woman in connection to a deadly shooting in the city’s northside on Monday. On Nov. 21, around 4:16 p.m., police were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street in the Gilpin Court neighborhood for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Tynisa Tony, 29, of Richmond on a sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.
Henrico Police looking for Short Pump robbery suspects
The Henrico County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the suspects of a robbery that took place in the Short Pump area.
Three Richmond schools to be renamed, erasing Confederate ties
Three Richmond schools, named after men with ties to the Confederacy, will soon be renamed. The school board voted 5-3 to approve the measure at a meeting Monday night.
St. Paul Street homicide victim identified, 25-year-old woman charged
According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street just after 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 for a report of a shooting. When they got there, they found 29-year-old Tynisa Tony of Richmond down and unresponsive on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound. Tony was taken to a local hospital where she later died.
Community vigil held in honor of mother, children shot to death in their Chesterfield home
A community came together on Monday night for a vigil honoring a Chesterfield mother and her children who were killed in a shooting last week.
Police find man dead in Hopewell neighborhood after shots fired call
An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death in a neighborhood in Hopewell Sunday afternoon, according to police.
Police searching for suspect seen on camera stealing items from Chesterfield Ulta store
Police in Chesterfield County are seeking the public's help in their search for a suspect who was captured on camera stealing items from an Ulta store on two separate occasions this month.
WAVY News 10
State Police ID suspect in York County hit-and-run
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police have identified the man killed in a recent hit-and-run crash, and it is pursuing a suspect in the incident. Martin Morse Wooster, 64, of Takoma Park, Md. was killed on the evening of Nov. 13 while trying to cross Bypass Road, according to state police, who said the driver of a white sedan traveling eastbound on Bypass Road, west of Route 132, struck the man and kept driving.
NBC12
‘The epitome of kindness’: Chesterfield school employee hosts daily dance party
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -A Chesterfield elementary school employee brings some pep into students’ steps each morning with a daily dance party!. For about 6 years, Calvin Lambert and his mini backup dancers have set the tone at J.G Hening Elementary School for the day ahead. One longtime substitute at...
Virginia and U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff for five days after Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting
Effective today: Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered all state and U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff following a mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake.
NBC12
Homicide investigation underway in Hopewell
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department says a homicide investigation is underway after a person was found shot to death Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the shooting scene just before 3 p.m. in the 2800 block of Poplar Street. The victim has been identified as a male,...
Missing Chesterfield teen found safe
Chesterfield County Police are looking for a missing
NBC12
Police find missing Chesterfield man with Autism
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police have found a missing man with Autism. Police say Daniel N. Anderson, 20, was last seen leaving his home located in the 2700 block of Amherst Ridge Loop on Nov. 21 at noon. He was reported missing by relatives when he did not return home several hours later.
Hopewell police investigate early morning shooting
Hopewell police are investigating after a man was shot early Thursday morning near the city's waterfront.
PHOTOS: Suspect robs Colonial Heights Hot Spot Electronics with a gun
The man walked into Hot Spot Electronics in Colonial Heights and began pointing a gun at an employee while demanding money from the cash register.
Richmond Police investigate deadly shooting in Gilpin Court
Richmond Police responded to a deadly shooting Sunday night at Gilpin Court.
