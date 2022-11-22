Read full article on original website
Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?
The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
Amazing: This Group Owns More Land in Texas Than Anyone Else
There's going to be a bunch of traveling that will be done over the holidays. I too have been putting my travel itinerary together trying to see as much family as I can this year. It always amazes me just how big Texas is. It's huge. Even being a native Texan, you have to be impressed with its sheer size.
Health Is Wealth! Here Are The Top Ten Healthiest Cities In Texas
The past couple of years in Texas have been trying times for many reasons, and more and more people are putting an emphasis on their health - either maintaining it or getting serious about improving it. COVID-19 aside, we've all just been stressed out and working way too hard. We're proud of the work we do, but when we don't take time to stay healthy and fit, it can do more harm than good.
NBC News
Trans in Texas: A family’s sacrifice to protect their son
Amid a rise of legislation in states across the U.S. aimed at the transgender community, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in February 2022 ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate parents for child abuse if their children are suspected of receiving gender-affirming care. "Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary" peers into the life of a Houston family with a 15-year-old transgender son, as they grapple with making life-altering decisions to protect their child.Nov. 23, 2022.
New Study Reveals That Texas Has Some Of The Nicest Neighbors in America
So you’ve probably heard your share of dreaded neighbor stories, or maybe you even once had a neighbor that just was not pleasant at all!. Thankfully I have been blessed with GREAT neighbors whenever I move. I once had a neighbor who would take out my trash for me whenever he saw it outside my doorstep. I also had neighbors that would always look out for my dogs whenever I was not home. If my dogs escaped my yard they would make sure to always let me know.
VIDEO: Man clings to back of H-E-B 18-wheeler on Texas highway
Texans' love for H-E-B knows no bounds.
Here is One of the Most Texas Things You Will See Today
We will put this in the category of things you will only see in Texas. A video was posted to TikTok showing a dining room of a Whataburger decorated for what appears to be a baby shower. I mean, what goes great with a baby shower? The new Chili Cheese Burger with Chili Cheese Fries! As always the comments are what make the post even better! Check out the video posted to TikTok.
iheart.com
This Is Texas' Most Sung About City
When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in Philadelphia
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's second bus of migrants arrived in Philadelphia from Texas today. The bus arrived in freezing temperatures and was welcomed by over 20 immigrant leaders, city officials, and volunteers. Immigration groups, such as Nationalities Services Center and HIAS Pennsylvania, have been preparing for this scenario since Gov. Abbott started bussing migrants from Texas to northern cities.
KSAT 12
TPWD Game Wardens use thermal drones to locate assault suspect, find lost Texans
AUSTIN, Texas – A Texas Parks and Wildlife Department drone program is helping local Texas law enforcement officers locate crime suspects and lost citizens. Texas Game Warden Doug Williams recently helped locate a suspect in East Texas accused of shooting at and physically assaulting two individuals before fleeing, according to a press release.
What LGBTQ-related bills have Texas lawmakers filed?
As the LGBTQ+ community reels from the Saturday attack on their own in Colorado Springs, Texas advocates say a slew of "anti-LGBTQ" bills already filed for the upcoming legislative session are further harming their community.
KXAN
‘Homosexual conduct is not an acceptable lifestyle’: Senator seeks to remove ‘hurtful’ language from statutes
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas lawmaker filed two bills to make Texas a more inclusive place for people who date members of the same sex. One of the bills would remove wording that states same-sex sexual relationships are criminal offenses, and the second would change the family code to be less gender specific.
Everything’s bigger in Texas: Two new Guinness World Records set, a book and feet
HOUSTON, Texas – The saying, “Everything’s bigger in Texas” seems to be holding true, with two new Guinness World Records documented in Houston recently; the world’s largest book, and the largest feet on a living female.
KWTX
Rusty Garrett thanks Central Texans for making Food For Families 2022 the most successful ever
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Beloved weatherman Rusty Garrett, sidelined from participating in person for this year’s Food For Families food drive as he battles esophageal cancer, is thanking the thousands of Central Texans who made it the most successful day its 33-year history. Food For Families gathered 3.87 million...
fox26houston.com
3 of Texas Top 10 Most Wanted arrested in the same week, one arrested in California
Texas - Three of Texas's 10 Most Wanted are back in custody after all being arrested within days of each other last week. The Texas Department of Public Safety announced three offenders on the Top 10 list were recently arrested. One was located in California on Nov. 15, while two others were found in Texas in two different cities on Nov. 17.
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Texas
This city has the highest crime rate in the state.
'Freak Storm' Could Dump An Entire Season Of Snow On Texas Overnight
Parts of Texas are in for a cold, cold Thanksgiving.
‘Abolishing daylight savings’ and other new Texas bills that might make you say ‘huh?’
Texas representatives filed over 1000 bills yesterday for the next legislative session. KXAN perused the new bills and pulled four that made us scratch our heads.
Gas Prices Have Finally Gotten Below $3.00 in time for Thanksgiving, But There’s a Catch
There's no better feeling than filling your gas tank for a reasonable price. And for the past year, we've seen gas prices hitting some extreme highs, making any sort of vehicular travel difficult. But thankfully to kick off the holidays, gas prices have dropped to prices as low as 2.73 at some locations in Amarillo, and are around the same price level in nearby regions in the midwest.
