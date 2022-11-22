ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Nick Reynolds

Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?

The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

Amazing: This Group Owns More Land in Texas Than Anyone Else

There's going to be a bunch of traveling that will be done over the holidays. I too have been putting my travel itinerary together trying to see as much family as I can this year. It always amazes me just how big Texas is. It's huge. Even being a native Texan, you have to be impressed with its sheer size.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Health Is Wealth! Here Are The Top Ten Healthiest Cities In Texas

The past couple of years in Texas have been trying times for many reasons, and more and more people are putting an emphasis on their health - either maintaining it or getting serious about improving it. COVID-19 aside, we've all just been stressed out and working way too hard. We're proud of the work we do, but when we don't take time to stay healthy and fit, it can do more harm than good.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Trans in Texas: A family’s sacrifice to protect their son

Amid a rise of legislation in states across the U.S. aimed at the transgender community, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in February 2022 ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate parents for child abuse if their children are suspected of receiving gender-affirming care. "Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary" peers into the life of a Houston family with a 15-year-old transgender son, as they grapple with making life-altering decisions to protect their child.Nov. 23, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

New Study Reveals That Texas Has Some Of The Nicest Neighbors in America

So you’ve probably heard your share of dreaded neighbor stories, or maybe you even once had a neighbor that just was not pleasant at all!. Thankfully I have been blessed with GREAT neighbors whenever I move. I once had a neighbor who would take out my trash for me whenever he saw it outside my doorstep. I also had neighbors that would always look out for my dogs whenever I was not home. If my dogs escaped my yard they would make sure to always let me know.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Here is One of the Most Texas Things You Will See Today

We will put this in the category of things you will only see in Texas. A video was posted to TikTok showing a dining room of a Whataburger decorated for what appears to be a baby shower. I mean, what goes great with a baby shower? The new Chili Cheese Burger with Chili Cheese Fries! As always the comments are what make the post even better! Check out the video posted to TikTok.
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

This Is Texas' Most Sung About City

When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in Philadelphia

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's second bus of migrants arrived in Philadelphia from Texas today. The bus arrived in freezing temperatures and was welcomed by over 20 immigrant leaders, city officials, and volunteers. Immigration groups, such as Nationalities Services Center and HIAS Pennsylvania, have been preparing for this scenario since Gov. Abbott started bussing migrants from Texas to northern cities.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

TPWD Game Wardens use thermal drones to locate assault suspect, find lost Texans

AUSTIN, Texas – A Texas Parks and Wildlife Department drone program is helping local Texas law enforcement officers locate crime suspects and lost citizens. Texas Game Warden Doug Williams recently helped locate a suspect in East Texas accused of shooting at and physically assaulting two individuals before fleeing, according to a press release.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

3 of Texas Top 10 Most Wanted arrested in the same week, one arrested in California

Texas - Three of Texas's 10 Most Wanted are back in custody after all being arrested within days of each other last week. The Texas Department of Public Safety announced three offenders on the Top 10 list were recently arrested. One was located in California on Nov. 15, while two others were found in Texas in two different cities on Nov. 17.
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 940 AM

Gas Prices Have Finally Gotten Below $3.00 in time for Thanksgiving, But There’s a Catch

There's no better feeling than filling your gas tank for a reasonable price. And for the past year, we've seen gas prices hitting some extreme highs, making any sort of vehicular travel difficult. But thankfully to kick off the holidays, gas prices have dropped to prices as low as 2.73 at some locations in Amarillo, and are around the same price level in nearby regions in the midwest.
AMARILLO, TX
