10 Observations: Blackhawks Blow 3-Goal Lead in Third Period, Lose to Stars
10 observations: Hawks blow 3-goal lead, lose to Stars originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks squandered a three-goal lead and lost to the Dallas Stars 6-4 at American Airlines Center on Wednesday to extend their losing streak to five games. Here are 10 observations from the loss:. 1....
MLive.com
Trailblazer Borje Salming, who finished NHL career with Red Wings, dies at 71
Borje Salming, a trailblazing Swedish defenseman who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs and finished his Hall-of-Fame career with the Detroit Red Wings in 1990, has died at age 71. Salming, who revealed in August that he had Lou Gehrig’s disease, played 16 seasons with the Maple Leafs from 1973...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Send Ian Mitchell Back to Rockford
It may be Thanksgiving, but the Chicago Blackhawks were busy this morning. The team practiced ahead of a Black Friday matinee matchup and also announced a transaction. Defenseman Ian Mitchell is heading back to the Rockford IceHogs. This news comes in the wake of Seth Jones returning from injured reserve...
Yardbarker
4 Things Blackhawks Fans Should Be Thankful For in 2022
Losers of four straight, it’s easy to dwell on the negatives as the Chicago Blackhawks approach the quarter mark of the 2022-23 season. But with Thanksgiving approaching, it’s also a good time to reflect on what Blackhawks fans can be thankful for. Despite a less-than-stellar 6-9-3 record, there...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Kane, Davidson, Jones, Toews
As the Chicago Blackhawks look to snap a four-game skid, Patrick Kane trade rumblings ramp up, Jonathan Toews has started to slow down, and the club is glad to welcome Seth Jones back. That and more in this edition of Blackhawks News & Rumors. Kane Reportedly Linked to Bruins. Here...
markerzone.com
RYAN REAVES IS NOW A MEMBER OF THE MINNESOTA WILD
Amid rumours that the New York Rangers were looking to deal him, tough guy Ryan Reaves has been traded. According to reports, he's going to the Minnesota Wild. The return is a fifth-round draft pick. Reaves has played in 12 games with the Rangers so far in 2022-23. He's recorded...
Rangers trade Ryan Reaves to Minnesota for 5th round pick
Per Kevin Weekes, the Rangers are trading Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild for a 2025 5th round pick. Reaves had been a healthy scratch for the Rangers for some time now, and it was clear he wasn’t going to get into the lineup any time soon. The 2025 5th round pick is a pretty good return given the Rangers are not retaining any salary in the trade. Reaves requested the trade while in LA, and Chris Drury moved swiftly to make it work.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Ottawa Senators
After adding Alex DeBrincat, Claude Giroux, and Cam Talbot to their roster this offseason, the Ottawa Senators were expected to compete for a playoff spot in 2022-23. Instead, they have a disastrous 6-11-1 record and sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. As a result, it seems far more likely that they will again be sellers at the trade deadline. They certainly have some solid rental candidates, and Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman would be wise to consider doing business with them. Here’s a look at three potential trade targets who stand out.
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 'Home for the Holidays' Celebration
The upcoming festivities include a tree lighting ceremony, annual toy drive, gifting options and more starting Sunday in the United Center Atrium. The Chicago Blackhawks are excited to announce a number of upcoming home game highlights for family and friends to celebrate the holiday season together at the United Center:
NHL
Detroit claims goaltender Magnus Hellberg from Seattle
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today claimed goaltender Magnus Hellberg off waivers from the Seattle Kraken. Hellberg, 31, has split the 2022-23 season between the Ottawa Senators and Kraken. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound netminder became the first goaltender in NHL history to earn his first three career wins with three different clubs when he made 29 saves for Ottawa in a 4-2 win on Oct. 24 against Dallas. Hellberg appeared in one game with the Red Wings in 2021-22, stopping 20 shots in a 5-3 victory on April 29 at New Jersey. Prior to joining the Red Wings, Hellberg spent the 2021-22 season with Sochi HC of the Kontinental Hockey League, posting a 2.42 goals-against average, 0.917 save percentage and five shutouts in 37 games. In all, Hellberg suited up the last five seasons in the KHL for Kunlun Red Star (2017-18), St. Petersburg SKA (2018-21) and Sochi (2021-22), compiling an 81-64-14 record in 169 appearances. A native of Uppsala, Sweden, Hellberg also represented his country at the 2022 Winter Olympics, showing a 1-0-1 record with a 2.46 goals-against average and a 0.933 save percentage in two appearances. Additionally, Hellberg played for Team Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Championship and posted a 3-0-0 record in three starts en route to helping his country win the gold medal.
Golden Knights Handle Ottawa, 4-1, to Sweep Season Series
The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators, 4-1, holding Ottawa scoreless for the second and third periods.
Winners and losers from NFL's Thanksgiving tripleheader: Micah Parsons' legend grows, Bills back on road
While the legend of the Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons continues to grow, the Buffalo Bills won twice in five days at Detroit's Ford Field.
FOX Sports
Coyotes visit the Red Wings after Crouse's 2-goal game
Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Detroit Red Wings after Lawson Crouse scored two goals in the Coyotes' 4-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Detroit has a 6-2-2 record in home...
Dez Bryant freaked out when Hunter Henry's touchdown got overturned
Dez Bryant knows something about horrible officiating. The ex-Dallas Cowboys star freaked out when New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry’s touchdown was called back Thursday night against the Minnesota Vikings.
