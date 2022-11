CORAL GABLES, Fla. – As Priscilla Walker took in the scene around her, she fought back tears. Some of her children were tossing around a ball and getting tips from members of the Hurricanes football team. Others learned routines from Miami’s cheerleaders. Some colored gratitude rocks with a group of Hurricanes swimmers and divers who were on hand, too.

