Hartford, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTNH

Three wounded in Hartford stabbing: PD

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people were wounded during a stabbing incident in Hartford this week. According to Hartford police, three victims arrived at Hartford Hospital with stab wounds. They were involved in a physical altercation when the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed all three of them. The incident occurred in the area of […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Brothers Killed in Double Shooting in Hartford

Police have identified the two brothers who died after a shooting in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to a multi-family home on Barker Street just before 1 a.m. after getting a 911 call reporting someone shot. When police arrived, they said they gained entry to the second floor...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: 26-year-old in critical condition after Waterbury shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 3:30 p.m. this afternoon, Waterbury Police received complaints of shots fired with a gunshot wound victim. Police say they located a 26-year-old victim who is currently in stable but critical condition at Saint Mary’s Hospital. Waterbury Police add that they are still trying...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Police: ‘Targeted’ overnight shooting leaves 2 brothers dead

Meteorologist Scot Haney said to expect temperatures in the 50s on Wednesday. Here is his Wednesday mid-morning forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: Hartford police discuss crash that left 2 pedestrians dead. Updated: 6 hours ago. Hartford police Lt. Aaron Boisvert talks about a crash that left two pedestrians dead in Hartford on...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

State police release statistics on Thanksgiving enforcement

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - It has already been a busy Thanksgiving holiday for state police. They kicked off their annual enforcement period for the holiday yesterday. The roads aren’t nearly as busy as they were yesterday, but state police are making sure things are safe for the whole holiday weekend.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

17-year-old arrested in connection to noose found at Hebron high school

HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — Hebron police arrested a 17-year-old student in connection to the noose that was found at RHAM High School in Hebron. The noose was found on Nov. 18, hanging from the boy’s locker room. Hebron police and Connecticut State Police began investigating immediately, which involved reviewing surveillance footage, conducting canvasses, and lengthy […]
HEBRON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Two men killed in Hartford crash

Family members hold vigil to remember brothers who died in Hartford double shooting. Two brothers were killed in what Hartford police described as a “targeted” overnight shooting. Department of Transportation talks safe driving on ‘Blackout Wednesday’. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is a busy...
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Suspect in Springfield officer-involved shooting appears in court

The organization has been accepting non-perishable food donations throughout the month at the MassMutual Center. Bright Nights kicks off the holiday season with annual tree lighting. Updated: 54 minutes ago. A line of cars had already been building outside the park entrance on Sumner Avenue, but those already inside were...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
FOX 61

Teen facing charges after noose found in Hebron school

HEBRON, Conn. — A 17-year-old is facing charges after a noose was found in Hebron's RHAM High School last week, state police said Thursday. The noose was found in the boy's locker room last Friday morning, prompting the staff member at the school to immediately take it down. Concerned...
HEBRON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Two Men Struck and Killed in Hartford Remembered

Family, friends and coworkers are remembering two men who were struck and killed while walking in Hartford Wednesday morning. “Everybody just is absolutely devastated and cannot make sense out of this,” said Barry Simon, Oak Hill president and CEO. Steve Famiglietti is being remembered for his courage, thoughtfulness and...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: 2 people hurt in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two people were shot in Hartford Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Police said the shooting happened just before 12:43 p.m. It happened on 179 Buckingham Street. There is a large police presence in the area. A male in his 20s was found suffering from a...
HARTFORD, CT

