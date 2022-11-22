Read full article on original website
Three wounded in Hartford stabbing: PD
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people were wounded during a stabbing incident in Hartford this week. According to Hartford police, three victims arrived at Hartford Hospital with stab wounds. They were involved in a physical altercation when the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed all three of them. The incident occurred in the area of […]
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Brothers Killed in Double Shooting in Hartford
Police have identified the two brothers who died after a shooting in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to a multi-family home on Barker Street just before 1 a.m. after getting a 911 call reporting someone shot. When police arrived, they said they gained entry to the second floor...
Eyewitness News
Police: 26-year-old in critical condition after Waterbury shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 3:30 p.m. this afternoon, Waterbury Police received complaints of shots fired with a gunshot wound victim. Police say they located a 26-year-old victim who is currently in stable but critical condition at Saint Mary’s Hospital. Waterbury Police add that they are still trying...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Police: ‘Targeted’ overnight shooting leaves 2 brothers dead
Meteorologist Scot Haney said to expect temperatures in the 50s on Wednesday. Here is his Wednesday mid-morning forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: Hartford police discuss crash that left 2 pedestrians dead. Updated: 6 hours ago. Hartford police Lt. Aaron Boisvert talks about a crash that left two pedestrians dead in Hartford on...
Eyewitness News
State police release statistics on Thanksgiving enforcement
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - It has already been a busy Thanksgiving holiday for state police. They kicked off their annual enforcement period for the holiday yesterday. The roads aren’t nearly as busy as they were yesterday, but state police are making sure things are safe for the whole holiday weekend.
trumbulltimes.com
Brothers, 19 and 20, killed in 'targeted attack' in Hartford apartment, police say
HARTFORD — Two brothers were shot and killed in a double-homicide at a Barker Street apartment early Wednesday, according to police. The killings marked the capital city’s 37th and 38th homicide of this year. Authorities identified the victims as 19-year-old Jonas Deaza-Escobar, who lived at the Barker Street...
17-year-old arrested in connection to noose found at Hebron high school
HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — Hebron police arrested a 17-year-old student in connection to the noose that was found at RHAM High School in Hebron. The noose was found on Nov. 18, hanging from the boy’s locker room. Hebron police and Connecticut State Police began investigating immediately, which involved reviewing surveillance footage, conducting canvasses, and lengthy […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Two men killed in Hartford crash
Family members hold vigil to remember brothers who died in Hartford double shooting. Two brothers were killed in what Hartford police described as a “targeted” overnight shooting. Department of Transportation talks safe driving on ‘Blackout Wednesday’. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is a busy...
Eyewitness News
Officials: 1 victim hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after West Hartford fire
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - West Hartford officials say 1 person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an overnight fire. Shortly after 9 P.M., public safety dispatchers received calls for a building fire at 22 Thomas Street. Fire due fire companies arrived to find smoke showing from...
One person injured in West Hartford fire
One person is in the hospital after fire broke out in a home Wednesday night in West Hartford. The call came in around 9:09 p.m. to the residence at 22 Thomas Street.
Arrest made after noose was found in high school locker room
A teenager from Willimantic has been charged in connection with a noose that was found in a locker room at RAHM High School in Hebron. The find was made last Friday.
westernmassnews.com
Suspect in Springfield officer-involved shooting appears in court
The organization has been accepting non-perishable food donations throughout the month at the MassMutual Center. Bright Nights kicks off the holiday season with annual tree lighting. Updated: 54 minutes ago. A line of cars had already been building outside the park entrance on Sumner Avenue, but those already inside were...
Teen facing charges after noose found in Hebron school
HEBRON, Conn. — A 17-year-old is facing charges after a noose was found in Hebron's RHAM High School last week, state police said Thursday. The noose was found in the boy's locker room last Friday morning, prompting the staff member at the school to immediately take it down. Concerned...
Hartford man arrested for allegedly leaving his premature baby on hood of car in Mansfield in March
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man faces charges for allegedly leaving his premature baby boy on the hood of a stranger’s car in Mansfield in March 2022. Connecticut State Police arrested Jorge Grados, 41, on Monday and charged him with intentional cruelty to a person and risk of injury to a child. In March […]
Police investigate double shooting near downtown Hartford
Two people were shot near Buckingham and Wadsworth streets in Hartford.
NBC Connecticut
Two Men Struck and Killed in Hartford Remembered
Family, friends and coworkers are remembering two men who were struck and killed while walking in Hartford Wednesday morning. “Everybody just is absolutely devastated and cannot make sense out of this,” said Barry Simon, Oak Hill president and CEO. Steve Famiglietti is being remembered for his courage, thoughtfulness and...
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Vernon man charged with manslaughter in 'horrific' Hartford crash that killed two pedestrians
HARTFORD — In what they described as a "horrific scene," police say two men were killed Wednesday morning after they were struck crossing Blue Hills Avenue by a driver suspected of speeding. The pedestrians were identified as 36-year-old Corey L. Richmond, of New Haven, and 49-year-old Steve Famiglietti, of...
Eyewitness News
Police: 2 people hurt in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two people were shot in Hartford Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Police said the shooting happened just before 12:43 p.m. It happened on 179 Buckingham Street. There is a large police presence in the area. A male in his 20s was found suffering from a...
Eyewitness News
Manager of blindness support center dies following double pedestrian accident
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two pedestrians were killed in a crash on Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford Wednesday morning. Lt. Aaron Boisvert from the Hartford Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Blue Hills Avenue and Westminster Street. He held a news conference around 9:30 a.m. on...
Man dies in Chicopee crash, another man taken to hospital by passing motorist, police say
A man died in a Chicopee crash early Thursday morning and another man involved in the crash had to be taken to the hospital by a “passing motorist,” the Chicopee Police Department said. Dispatchers received a 911 call for a report of a serious car crash on Center...
